Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
46.0%
1 yr return
25.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$5.98 B
Holdings in Top 10
59.1%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies expected to benefit from the development and use of science and/or technology. Some of the companies that may be included in the portfolio operate in such industries as:
·information technology, including software, services, hardware, semiconductors, and technology equipment;
·telecommunication equipment and services;
·health care, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, and health care equipment and services;
·business services and technology solutions;
·media, including advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, movies and entertainment, and publishing;
·internet commerce and advertising;
·alternative energy;
·aerospace and defense; and
·materials and chemicals.
Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation. The fund’s investments can range from small companies offering new technologies, including privately held companies and companies that only recently began to publicly trade, to large firms with established track records. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks, including issuers in emerging markets, in keeping with its objective(s).
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|PRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|46.0%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|15.45%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|36.05%
|3 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|81.25%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|86.64%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.8%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|52.89%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|93.75%
|2020
|8.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|87.26%
|2019
|8.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|35.96%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|98.39%
|Period
|PRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|46.0%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|12.45%
|1 Yr
|25.9%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|24.36%
|3 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|82.24%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|88.08%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|90.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|PRSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.8%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|52.89%
|2021
|-11.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|93.75%
|2020
|8.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|87.26%
|2019
|8.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|35.96%
|2018
|-7.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|98.92%
|PRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.98 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|11.54%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|10
|397
|56.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.23 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|7.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.14%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|17.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.44%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|94.49%
|Cash
|7.55%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|5.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|91.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|88.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|90.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSCX % Rank
|Technology
|48.22%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|93.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|32.97%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|1.27%
|Communication Services
|16.97%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|10.17%
|Healthcare
|0.75%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|41.10%
|Real Estate
|0.70%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|19.92%
|Consumer Defense
|0.28%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|10.59%
|Industrials
|0.11%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|64.83%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|90.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|97.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|90.25%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|90.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRSCX % Rank
|US
|62.64%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|92.80%
|Non US
|29.80%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|10.59%
|PRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|64.07%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|35.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.34%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|62.96%
|PRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.30%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|78.26%
|PRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|92.37%
|PRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|31.30%
|PRSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 1999
|$10.720
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2009
13.42
13.4%
Ken Allen is a portfolio manager and investment analyst in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Allen is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees for many of the firm's strategies with information technology investments. He also has portfolio management responsibilities in the firm's US Structured Research Equity Strategy. Mr. Allen is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Allen joined T. Rowe Price in 2000. He earned a B.A. in economics from Colby College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
