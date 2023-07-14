Home
Trending ETFs

PASTX (Mutual Fund)

PASTX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.61 -0.08 -0.21%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
No Load (PRSCX) Primary Adv (PASTX) Inst (TSNIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund

PASTX | Fund

$37.61

$5.98 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

45.8%

1 yr return

25.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$5.98 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund

PASTX | Fund

$37.61

$5.98 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.06%

PASTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 45.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Science And Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kennard Allen

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies expected to benefit from the development and use of science and/or technology. Some of the companies that may be included in the portfolio operate in such industries as:

·information technology, including software, services, hardware, semiconductors, and technology equipment;

·telecommunication equipment and services;

·health care, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life sciences, and health care equipment and services;

·business services and technology solutions;

·media, including advertising, broadcasting, cable and satellite, movies and entertainment, and publishing;

·internet commerce and advertising;

·alternative energy;

·aerospace and defense; and

·materials and chemicals.

Stock selection is based on intensive fundamental research that assesses companies’ business prospects, the valuations of their stocks, and their prospects for share price appreciation. The fund’s investments can range from small companies offering new technologies, including privately held companies and companies that only recently began to publicly trade, to large firms with established track records. Investments may also include companies positioned to benefit from advances in technology even if they are not direct technology providers.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks, including issuers in emerging markets, in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PASTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PASTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 45.8% -29.2% 72.6% 16.31%
1 Yr 25.5% -40.8% 65.2% 38.20%
3 Yr -8.2%* -40.5% 27.8% 80.36%
5 Yr -6.0%* -30.6% 25.2% 87.10%
10 Yr 1.5%* -15.1% 24.7% 67.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PASTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -73.9% 35.7% 54.22%
2021 -11.3% -25.6% 45.1% 94.64%
2020 8.8% 1.8% 60.0% 84.91%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 36.45%
2018 -7.2% -12.8% 31.5% 99.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PASTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 45.8% -54.1% 72.3% 13.30%
1 Yr 25.5% -62.3% 65.2% 26.07%
3 Yr -8.2%* -40.5% 36.7% 81.31%
5 Yr -0.3%* -30.6% 29.2% 73.06%
10 Yr 9.8%* -15.1% 25.4% 61.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PASTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.0% -73.9% 35.7% 54.22%
2021 -11.3% -25.6% 45.1% 94.64%
2020 8.8% 1.8% 60.0% 84.91%
2019 8.3% -15.0% 13.7% 36.45%
2018 -1.6% -12.8% 31.5% 58.60%

NAV & Total Return History

PASTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PASTX Category Low Category High PASTX % Rank
Net Assets 5.98 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 10.68%
Number of Holdings 54 10 397 55.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.23 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 6.78%
Weighting of Top 10 59.14% 7.6% 100.0% 16.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.58%
  2. Salesforce Inc 7.74%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.35%
  4. Zalando SE 6.21%
  5. Zalando SE 6.21%
  6. Zalando SE 6.21%
  7. Zalando SE 6.21%
  8. Zalando SE 6.21%
  9. Zalando SE 6.21%
  10. Zalando SE 6.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PASTX % Rank
Stocks 		92.44% 68.59% 100.53% 93.64%
Cash 		7.55% -0.53% 15.91% 4.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 84.32%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 82.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 83.47%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 83.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PASTX % Rank
Technology 		48.22% 2.80% 100.00% 92.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		32.97% 0.00% 32.97% 0.42%
Communication Services 		16.97% 0.00% 97.05% 9.32%
Healthcare 		0.75% 0.00% 25.57% 40.25%
Real Estate 		0.70% 0.00% 15.05% 19.07%
Consumer Defense 		0.28% 0.00% 5.64% 9.75%
Industrials 		0.11% 0.00% 38.68% 63.98%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 83.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 96.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 83.90%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 83.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PASTX % Rank
US 		62.64% 19.45% 100.53% 91.95%
Non US 		29.80% 0.00% 80.40% 9.75%

PASTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PASTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.08% 3.60% 42.86%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.03% 1.95% 35.04%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 66.93%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.50% 61.11%

Sales Fees

PASTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PASTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PASTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.30% 0.69% 281.00% 77.17%

PASTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PASTX Category Low Category High PASTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 85.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PASTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PASTX Category Low Category High PASTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.43% -2.30% 2.08% 48.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PASTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PASTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kennard Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2009

13.42

13.4%

Ken Allen is a portfolio manager and investment analyst in the U.S. Equity Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Allen is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees for many of the firm's strategies with information technology investments. He also has portfolio management responsibilities in the firm's US Structured Research Equity Strategy. Mr. Allen is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Allen joined T. Rowe Price in 2000. He earned a B.A. in economics from Colby College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

