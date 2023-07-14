Home
Polen Growth Fund

mutual fund
POLRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$38.2 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (POLIX) Primary Adv (POLRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

29.7%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$9.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POLRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polen Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polen Capital
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Davidowitz

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests in a focused portfolio of common stocks of large capitalization companies (market capitalizations greater than $10 billion at the time of purchase) that, in the Adviser’s opinion, have a sustainable competitive advantage. In addition, the Fund may from time to time purchase a common stock, including the common stock of a medium capitalization company (market capitalizations greater than $2 billion but less than $10 billion at the time of purchase), that does not meet this criteria if, in the Adviser’s opinion, the stock represents a particularly attractive investment opportunity.
The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental research process to identify companies that it believes have certain attractive characteristics, which typically reflect an underlying competitive advantage. Those characteristics include: (i) consistent and sustainable high return on capital, (ii) strong earnings growth and free cash flow generation, (iii) strong balance sheets typically with low or no net debt to total capital and (iv) competent and shareholder-oriented management teams. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have a sustainable competitive advantage within an industry with high barriers to entry.
The Adviser believes that consistent earnings growth is the primary driver of intrinsic value growth and long-term stock price appreciation. Accordingly, the Adviser focuses on identifying and investing in a concentrated portfolio of high-quality large capitalization growth companies that it believes has a competitive advantage and can deliver sustainable above average earnings growth. The Adviser integrates material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into research analysis as part of a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s long-term financial sustainability. The Adviser believes that such companies not only have the potential to contribute greater returns to the Fund, but also may hold less risk of loss of capital.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.
The Fund will usually sell a security if, in the view of the Adviser, there is a potential threat to the company’s competitive advantage or a degradation in its prospects for strong, long-term earnings growth. The Adviser may also sell a security if it is believed by the Adviser to be overvalued or if a more attractive investment opportunity exists. Although the Adviser may purchase and then sell a security in a shorter period of time, the Adviser typically invests in securities with the expectation of holding those investments on a long term basis.
POLRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.7% -41.7% 64.0% 40.56%
1 Yr 6.6% -46.2% 77.9% 85.25%
3 Yr -0.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 57.73%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 19.20%
10 Yr 10.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 11.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.5% -85.9% 81.6% 89.91%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 18.97%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.87%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 3.05%
2018 0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 1.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.7% -41.7% 64.0% 38.75%
1 Yr 6.6% -46.2% 77.9% 80.82%
3 Yr -0.5%* -42.0% 28.4% 57.35%
5 Yr 6.5%* -30.4% 23.4% 26.10%
10 Yr 10.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 21.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POLRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.5% -85.9% 81.6% 89.91%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 18.89%
2020 9.5% -13.0% 34.8% 31.87%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 3.05%
2018 0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 3.81%

NAV & Total Return History

POLRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POLRX Category Low Category High POLRX % Rank
Net Assets 9.36 B 189 K 222 B 18.79%
Number of Holdings 24 2 3509 96.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.22 B -1.37 M 104 B 14.51%
Weighting of Top 10 63.40% 11.4% 116.5% 2.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 8.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.54%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.73%
  4. Adobe Inc 6.30%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 6.28%
  6. Microsoft Corp 6.23%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 6.16%
  8. Abbott Laboratories 4.94%
  9. Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.87%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POLRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.97% 50.26% 104.50% 58.44%
Cash 		2.03% -10.83% 49.73% 38.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 72.87%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 71.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POLRX % Rank
Technology 		32.79% 0.00% 65.70% 61.72%
Healthcare 		17.57% 0.00% 39.76% 14.59%
Communication Services 		17.46% 0.00% 66.40% 7.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.10% 0.00% 62.57% 45.98%
Financial Services 		16.08% 0.00% 43.06% 11.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 79.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 90.82%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 97.95%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.54%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 96.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 91.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POLRX % Rank
US 		97.97% 34.69% 100.00% 21.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.90%

POLRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 20.29% 30.13%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 91.28%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.40%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

POLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 37.88%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POLRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 316.74% 23.73%

POLRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POLRX Category Low Category High POLRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 75.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POLRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POLRX Category Low Category High POLRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -6.13% 1.75% 77.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POLRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POLRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Davidowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2010

11.72

11.7%

Dan Davidowitz, CFA, Co-Head of Team, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the Focus Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. He joined Polen Capital in 2005 after spending five years as Vice President and Research Analyst at Osprey Partners Investment Management. Before joining Osprey Partners, he spent 1 year as a Research Analyst at Value Line, Inc. and 5 years in the health care sector (various analytical positions) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Brandon Ladoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Ladoff joined Polen Capital in 2013. Mr. Ladoff is co-portfolio manager of the Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ladoff spent over four years as a corporate lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Prior to that, he spent a year as a Tax Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Ladoff received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Florida, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also completed a Certificate in Business Policy at the Wharton School of Business and earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

