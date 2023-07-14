Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
29.9%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
Net Assets
$9.36 B
Holdings in Top 10
63.4%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|POLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|29.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|39.66%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|84.02%
|3 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|54.82%
|5 Yr
|6.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|17.46%
|10 Yr
|10.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|10.05%
* Annualized
|POLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.36 B
|189 K
|222 B
|18.87%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|3509
|96.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.22 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|14.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|63.40%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|2.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POLIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.97%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|58.52%
|Cash
|2.03%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|38.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|72.95%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|73.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|72.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|71.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POLIX % Rank
|Technology
|32.79%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|61.80%
|Healthcare
|17.57%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|14.67%
|Communication Services
|17.46%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|7.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.10%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|46.07%
|Financial Services
|16.08%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|11.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|79.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|90.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|98.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|96.64%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|91.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POLIX % Rank
|US
|97.97%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|22.05%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|95.98%
|POLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|48.00%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|POLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|36.36%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|23.82%
|POLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|75.29%
|POLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|POLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|64.15%
|POLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2010
11.72
11.7%
Dan Davidowitz, CFA, Co-Head of Team, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the Focus Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. He joined Polen Capital in 2005 after spending five years as Vice President and Research Analyst at Osprey Partners Investment Management. Before joining Osprey Partners, he spent 1 year as a Research Analyst at Value Line, Inc. and 5 years in the health care sector (various analytical positions) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Mr. Ladoff joined Polen Capital in 2013. Mr. Ladoff is co-portfolio manager of the Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ladoff spent over four years as a corporate lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Prior to that, he spent a year as a Tax Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Ladoff received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Florida, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also completed a Certificate in Business Policy at the Wharton School of Business and earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he graduated cum laude.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
