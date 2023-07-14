Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen Growth Fund

POLIX | Fund

$39.56

$9.36 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

29.9%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

Net Assets

$9.36 B

Holdings in Top 10

63.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Polen Growth Fund

POLIX | Fund

$39.56

$9.36 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.97%

POLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 29.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Polen Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Polen Capital
  • Inception Date
    Sep 15, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Davidowitz

POLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.9% -41.7% 64.0% 39.66%
1 Yr 7.2% -46.2% 77.9% 84.02%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.82%
5 Yr 6.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 17.46%
10 Yr 10.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 10.05%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.1% -85.9% 81.6% 89.49%
2021 9.0% -31.0% 26.7% 17.96%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 30.82%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 2.59%
2018 1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 1.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.9% -41.7% 64.0% 37.85%
1 Yr 7.2% -46.2% 77.9% 79.59%
3 Yr -0.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 54.33%
5 Yr 6.9%* -30.4% 23.4% 22.92%
10 Yr 10.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 19.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -44.1% -85.9% 81.6% 89.49%
2021 9.0% -31.0% 26.7% 17.88%
2020 9.6% -13.0% 34.8% 30.82%
2019 8.2% -6.0% 10.6% 2.59%
2018 1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 3.33%

NAV & Total Return History

POLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POLIX Category Low Category High POLIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.36 B 189 K 222 B 18.87%
Number of Holdings 24 2 3509 96.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.22 B -1.37 M 104 B 14.59%
Weighting of Top 10 63.40% 11.4% 116.5% 2.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 8.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.54%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.73%
  4. Adobe Inc 6.30%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 6.28%
  6. Microsoft Corp 6.23%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 6.16%
  8. Abbott Laboratories 4.94%
  9. Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.87%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POLIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.97% 50.26% 104.50% 58.52%
Cash 		2.03% -10.83% 49.73% 38.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 72.95%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 73.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 72.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 71.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POLIX % Rank
Technology 		32.79% 0.00% 65.70% 61.80%
Healthcare 		17.57% 0.00% 39.76% 14.67%
Communication Services 		17.46% 0.00% 66.40% 7.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.10% 0.00% 62.57% 46.07%
Financial Services 		16.08% 0.00% 43.06% 11.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 79.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 90.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 98.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 87.62%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 96.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 91.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POLIX % Rank
US 		97.97% 34.69% 100.00% 22.05%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 95.98%

POLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 20.29% 48.00%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 91.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

POLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 36.36%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 316.74% 23.82%

POLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POLIX Category Low Category High POLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 75.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POLIX Category Low Category High POLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -6.13% 1.75% 64.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Davidowitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 2010

11.72

11.7%

Dan Davidowitz, CFA, Co-Head of Team, Portfolio Manager and Analyst, is lead portfolio manager for the Focus Growth strategy and a member of the investment team at Polen Capital. He joined Polen Capital in 2005 after spending five years as Vice President and Research Analyst at Osprey Partners Investment Management. Before joining Osprey Partners, he spent 1 year as a Research Analyst at Value Line, Inc. and 5 years in the health care sector (various analytical positions) at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Brandon Ladoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Ladoff joined Polen Capital in 2013. Mr. Ladoff is co-portfolio manager of the Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ladoff spent over four years as a corporate lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Prior to that, he spent a year as a Tax Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Ladoff received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Florida, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also completed a Certificate in Business Policy at the Wharton School of Business and earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

