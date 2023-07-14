Mr. Ladoff joined Polen Capital in 2013. Mr. Ladoff is co-portfolio manager of the Focus Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Ladoff spent over four years as a corporate lawyer at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Prior to that, he spent a year as a Tax Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Ladoff received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Florida, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also completed a Certificate in Business Policy at the Wharton School of Business and earned a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he graduated cum laude.