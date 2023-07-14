The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in real estate-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of inflation-indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in real estate-linked derivative instruments, including swap agreements, options, futures, options on futures and structured notes. The value of real estate-linked derivative instruments may be affected by risks similar to those associated with direct ownership of real estate. Real estate values can fluctuate due to losses from casualty or condemnation, and changes in local and general economic conditions, supply and demand, interest rates, property tax rates, regulatory limitations on rents, zoning laws and operating expenses. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REIT”) and in common and preferred securities as well as convertible securities of issuers in real estate-related industries. The Fund typically will seek to gain exposure to the real estate market by investing in REIT total return swap agreements. In a typical REIT swap agreement, the Fund will receive the price appreciation (or depreciation) of a REIT index or portion of an index, from the counterparty to the swap agreement in exchange for paying the counterparty an agreed-upon fee. Investments in REIT swap agreements may be susceptible to additional risks, similar to those associated with direct investment in REITs, including changes in the value of underlying properties, defaults by borrowers or tenants, revisions to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), changes in interest rates and poor performance by those managing the REITs. Assets not invested in real estate-linked derivative instruments may be invested in inflation-indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments. In addition, Index derivatives may be purchased with a fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the securities directly, so that the remainder of the assets may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. The average portfolio duration of the fixed income portion of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed ten years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buybacks or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales.