PIMCO Variable Insurance Trust Real Estate Real Return Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PETCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.43 -0.06 -0.45%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (PRRSX) Primary A (PETAX) C (PETCX) Inst (PETPX) Inst (PNRNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Variable Insurance Trust Real Estate Real Return Strategy Fund

PETCX | Fund

$13.43

$1.17 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.94%

Vitals

YTD Return

326.3%

1 yr return

219.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

33.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

15.4%

Net Assets

$1.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 148.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Variable Insurance Trust Real Estate Real Return Strategy Fund

PETCX | Fund

$13.43

$1.17 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.94%

PETCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 326.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 33.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Variable Insurance Trust Real Estate Real Return Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rodosky

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in real estate-linked derivative instruments backed by a portfolio of inflation-indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in real estate-linked derivative instruments, including swap agreements, options, futures, options on futures and structured notes. The value of real estate-linked derivative instruments may be affected by risks similar to those associated with direct ownership of real estate. Real estate values can fluctuate due to losses from casualty or condemnation, and changes in local and general economic conditions, supply and demand, interest rates, property tax rates, regulatory limitations on rents, zoning laws and operating expenses. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REIT”) and in common and preferred securities as well as convertible securities of issuers in real estate-related industries.The Fund typically will seek to gain exposure to the real estate market by investing in REIT total return swap agreements. In a typical REIT swap agreement, the Fund will receive the price appreciation (or depreciation) of a REIT index or portion of an index, from the counterparty to the swap agreement in exchange for paying the counterparty an agreed-upon fee. Investments in REIT swap agreements may be susceptible to additional risks, similar to those associated with direct investment in REITs, including changes in the value of underlying properties, defaults by borrowers or tenants, revisions to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), changes in interest rates and poor performance by those managing the REITs. Assets not invested in real estate-linked derivative instruments may be invested in inflation-indexed securities and other Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments. In addition, Index derivatives may be purchased with a fraction of the assets that would be needed to purchase the securities directly, so that the remainder of the assets may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments.The average portfolio duration of the fixed income portion of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed ten years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments).The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buybacks or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales.
Read More

PETCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PETCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 326.3% -10.9% 328.6% 1.81%
1 Yr 219.0% -35.3% 246.7% 1.80%
3 Yr 33.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 2.67%
5 Yr 15.4%* -14.6% 23.4% 2.48%
10 Yr 5.2%* -7.6% 9.9% 8.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PETCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.8% -51.3% 81.2% 98.19%
2021 -2.2% -3.9% 24.3% 97.05%
2020 -4.7% -14.7% 10.5% 81.03%
2019 3.8% -0.2% 9.4% 62.30%
2018 -1.9% -7.1% 0.8% 44.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PETCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 326.3% -22.8% 328.6% 1.81%
1 Yr 219.0% -35.3% 246.7% 1.80%
3 Yr 33.7%* -14.0% 46.9% 2.68%
5 Yr 15.4%* -14.6% 23.4% 2.54%
10 Yr 5.2%* -6.6% 14.1% 15.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PETCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.8% -51.3% 81.2% 98.19%
2021 -2.2% -3.9% 24.3% 97.05%
2020 -4.7% -14.7% 10.5% 81.03%
2019 3.8% -0.2% 9.4% 62.30%
2018 -1.9% -6.8% 0.8% 65.22%

NAV & Total Return History

PETCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PETCX Category Low Category High PETCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.17 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 33.47%
Number of Holdings 642 20 642 1.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 53.02%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 15.9% 99.8% 1.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  2. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  3. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  4. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  5. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  6. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  7. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  8. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  9. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%
  10. Dwrtft Trs Equity 1Ml+37 Ulo 32.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PETCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.94% 0.01% 106.94% 3.56%
Bonds 		97.45% -3.17% 97.45% 1.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.23% 0.00% 10.95% 5.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 91.10%
Other 		-0.56% -1.70% 94.17% 97.51%
Cash 		-98.06% -98.06% 25.84% 99.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PETCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 88.17%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 39.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 92.37%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 87.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 88.17%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 89.69%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 88.17%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 1.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 88.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 22.14%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 7.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PETCX % Rank
US 		100.94% 0.01% 101.17% 2.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 93.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PETCX % Rank
Government 		69.19% 0.00% 69.19% 1.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.55% 0.19% 100.00% 92.62%
Derivative 		10.66% 0.00% 10.66% 1.48%
Securitized 		6.97% 0.00% 96.61% 5.17%
Corporate 		0.64% 0.00% 99.81% 21.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.24% 88.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PETCX % Rank
US 		96.67% -3.17% 96.67% 1.42%
Non US 		0.78% 0.00% 12.48% 5.69%

PETCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PETCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.07% 26.04% 21.22%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 77.94%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.79%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.01% 0.45% 98.67%

Sales Fees

PETCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 91.67%

Trading Fees

PETCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PETCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 148.00% 0.11% 380.00% 96.18%

PETCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PETCX Category Low Category High PETCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.22% 41.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PETCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PETCX Category Low Category High PETCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.95% -1.14% 6.05% 2.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PETCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PETCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rodosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2019

3.39

3.4%

Mr. Rodosky is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager for real return and U.S. long duration strategies. He leads the rates liquid products team and also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management in the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, Mr. Rodosky was vice president of institutional sales with Merrill Lynch. He has 25 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in financial markets from Illinois Institute of Technology. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Daniel He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. He is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. He is a member of the liquid products group specializing in real return and mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he structured and traded derivative strategies for a global macro hedge fund. He previously developed trading strategies at a hedge fund that focused on foreign exchange volatility. Mr. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds a master’s degree in financial engineering and an undergraduate degree in computer science from the National University of Singapore.

Ray Huang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Huang is a portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and hotel companies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was an analyst at Green Street Advisors focusing on residential REITs. Previously, he was an equity analyst covering homebuilding and building products at J.P. Morgan. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an undergraduate degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

