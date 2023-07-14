Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PETCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|326.3%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|1.81%
|1 Yr
|219.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|1.80%
|3 Yr
|33.7%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|2.67%
|5 Yr
|15.4%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|2.48%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|8.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|PETCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.8%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|98.19%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|97.05%
|2020
|-4.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|81.03%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|62.30%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|44.78%
|Period
|PETCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|326.3%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|1.81%
|1 Yr
|219.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|1.80%
|3 Yr
|33.7%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|2.68%
|5 Yr
|15.4%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|2.54%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|15.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|PETCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-45.8%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|98.19%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|97.05%
|2020
|-4.7%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|81.03%
|2019
|3.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|62.30%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|65.22%
|PETCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PETCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.17 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|33.47%
|Number of Holdings
|642
|20
|642
|1.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|173 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|53.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|15.9%
|99.8%
|1.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PETCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.94%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|3.56%
|Bonds
|97.45%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|1.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.23%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|5.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|91.10%
|Other
|-0.56%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|97.51%
|Cash
|-98.06%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|99.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PETCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|88.17%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|39.69%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|92.37%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|87.79%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|88.17%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|89.69%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|88.17%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|1.91%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|88.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|22.14%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|7.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PETCX % Rank
|US
|100.94%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|2.14%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|93.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PETCX % Rank
|Government
|69.19%
|0.00%
|69.19%
|1.48%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.55%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|92.62%
|Derivative
|10.66%
|0.00%
|10.66%
|1.48%
|Securitized
|6.97%
|0.00%
|96.61%
|5.17%
|Corporate
|0.64%
|0.00%
|99.81%
|21.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.24%
|88.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PETCX % Rank
|US
|96.67%
|-3.17%
|96.67%
|1.42%
|Non US
|0.78%
|0.00%
|12.48%
|5.69%
|PETCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|21.22%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.79%
|Administrative Fee
|0.40%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|98.67%
|PETCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|91.67%
|PETCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PETCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|148.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|96.18%
|PETCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PETCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|41.84%
|PETCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PETCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PETCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.95%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|2.88%
|PETCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$1.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$2.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.699
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.334
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.800
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.573
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$1.428
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.729
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2007
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2007
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2007
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$4.853
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2006
|$0.537
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2006
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2006
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$5.482
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2005
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2004
|$7.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2004
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2004
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 09, 2019
3.39
3.4%
Mr. Rodosky is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager for real return and U.S. long duration strategies. He leads the rates liquid products team and also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management in the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, Mr. Rodosky was vice president of institutional sales with Merrill Lynch. He has 25 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in financial markets from Illinois Institute of Technology. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. He is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. He is a member of the liquid products group specializing in real return and mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he structured and traded derivative strategies for a global macro hedge fund. He previously developed trading strategies at a hedge fund that focused on foreign exchange volatility. Mr. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds a master’s degree in financial engineering and an undergraduate degree in computer science from the National University of Singapore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Huang is a portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and hotel companies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was an analyst at Green Street Advisors focusing on residential REITs. Previously, he was an equity analyst covering homebuilding and building products at J.P. Morgan. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an undergraduate degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
