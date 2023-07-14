The Fund invests primarily in inflation-indexed bonds of varying maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments,

their agencies or instrumentalities, and U.S. and non-U.S. corporations. Inflation-indexed bonds are fixed income securities that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The value of the bond’s principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. The U.S. Treasury uses the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers as the inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds issued by a foreign government are generally adjusted to reflect a comparable inflation index, calculated by that government. The Fund also invests in foreign securities, U.S. Treasuries, and agency securities. The Fund utilizes derivative strategies (specifically, futures, swaps, and options) for purposes of managing the risk profile of the Fund. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund maintains an average portfolio duration that is within ±20% of the duration of the

Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) Index, which as of December 31, 2021 was 7.54 years. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity.