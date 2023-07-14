Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
-8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$1.47 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.7%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PIFPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-10.2%
|200.9%
|10.48%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-19.6%
|151.3%
|73.33%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-30.3%
|8.3%
|64.18%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-18.4%
|9.7%
|84.85%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-3.3%
|4.6%
|65.93%
* Annualized
|PIFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIFPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.47 B
|6.4 M
|61.7 B
|46.92%
|Number of Holdings
|309
|6
|1306
|23.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|580 M
|-122 M
|35.7 B
|45.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.66%
|9.2%
|100.0%
|72.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIFPX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.03%
|59.62%
|150.30%
|22.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.58%
|40.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|22.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.41%
|29.91%
|23.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.96%
|53.55%
|Cash
|-0.03%
|-50.72%
|30.48%
|74.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIFPX % Rank
|Government
|79.82%
|6.70%
|112.97%
|69.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.05%
|0.00%
|18.36%
|8.53%
|Derivative
|6.53%
|-20.72%
|17.98%
|7.11%
|Securitized
|1.33%
|0.00%
|58.03%
|61.61%
|Corporate
|0.28%
|0.00%
|50.64%
|63.03%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.28%
|40.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PIFPX % Rank
|US
|100.83%
|13.82%
|120.98%
|13.74%
|Non US
|-0.80%
|-8.42%
|54.30%
|92.89%
|PIFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.03%
|8.35%
|22.60%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|60.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.29%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|57.33%
|PIFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PIFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PIFPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.70%
|0.00%
|246.00%
|61.19%
|PIFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIFPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.04%
|0.00%
|10.33%
|85.31%
|PIFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PIFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PIFPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.76%
|-0.06%
|6.71%
|75.48%
|PIFPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2011
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2011
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2011
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2011
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2011
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2011
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2010
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2010
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2010
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2010
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2010
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2010
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2010
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2009
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2009
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2008
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2008
|$0.001
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2008
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2008
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2008
|$0.060
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2008
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2008
|$0.137
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2008
|$0.093
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2008
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.242
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2007
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2007
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2007
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2007
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2007
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2006
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2006
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2006
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2006
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2005
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2005
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2005
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2005
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2005
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2017
5.19
5.2%
Chris Allen, CFA, is a senior Portfolio Manager for the Fundamental European Bond team within BlackRock's Global Fixed Income Group. He is the Lead Manager on Euro Government and Inflation Linked Strategies and manages Institutional and Retail mandates. He is Co-Portfolio Manager on the BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Euro Short Duration Bond Fund which is one of the biggest BlackRock funds in the European BGF range. Mr. Allen's service with the firm dates back to 2004, including his years with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (MLIM), which merged with BlackRock in 2006. Mr. Allen began his career at MLIM as a member of the graduate training program and he initially managed Global Bond mandates before joining the Euro Fixed Income team in 2006. Mr. Allen earned a MA degree, with First Class Honours, in Mathematics from Oxford University in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2018
4.2
4.2%
Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|20.51
|6.56
|11.1
