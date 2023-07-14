Home
PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund

mutual fund
PCPCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$5.41 -0.02 -0.37%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
Inst (PCLIX) Primary C (PCPCX) Inst (PCLPX) A (PCLAX) Inst (PCLNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund

PCPCX | Fund

$5.41

$4.37 B

0.00%

$0.00

2.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.2%

1 yr return

-19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$4.37 B

Holdings in Top 10

68.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PCPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS® Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    May 28, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Sharenow

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in commodity-linked derivative instruments backed by an actively managed, low volatility portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public-or private-sector entities. The Fund invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments, including swap agreements, futures, options on futures, commodity index-linked notes and commodity options that provide exposure to the investment returns of the commodities futures markets. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals, and agricultural products. The value of commodity-linked derivative instruments may be affected by overall market movements and other factors affecting the value of a particular industry or commodity, such as weather, disease, embargoes, or political and regulatory developments. When determining the target allocation for the strategy, PIMCO may use proprietary quantitative models. The target allocations may include long, short, or no positions in the underlying financial markets and commodities specified in the models. The quantitative models are developed and maintained by PIMCO, and are subject to change over time without notice in PIMCO’s discretion. PIMCO also retains discretion over the final target asset allocation and the implementation of the target asset allocation, which may include positions that are different from target allocations determined by quantitative models.The Fund will seek to gain exposure to the commodity futures markets primarily through investments in swap agreements and futures, and through investments in the PIMCO Cayman Commodity Fund III Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). In order to comply with certain issuer diversification limits imposed by the Internal Revenue Code, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in the prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in commodity-linked swap agreements and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. The derivative instruments in which the Fund and the Subsidiary primarily intend to invest are instruments linked to certain commodity indices and instruments linked to the value of a particular commodity or commodity futures contract, or a subset of commodities or commodity futures contracts. These instruments may specify exposure to commodity futures with different roll dates, reset dates or contract months than those specified by a particular commodity index. As a result, the commodity-linked derivatives component of the Fund’s portfolio may deviate from the returns of any particular commodity index. The Fund or the Subsidiary may over-weight or under-weight its exposure to a particular commodity index, or a subset of commodities, such that the Fund has greater or lesser exposure to that index than the value of the Fund’s net assets, or greater or lesser exposure to a subset of commodities than is represented by a particular commodity index. Such deviations will frequently be the result of temporary market fluctuations, and under normal circumstances the Fund will seek to maintain notional exposure to one or more commodity indices within 5% (plus or minus) of the value of the Fund’s net assets.The Fund may also invest in leveraged or unleveraged commodity index-linked notes, which are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices. These commodity index-linked notes are sometimes referred to as “structured notes” because the terms of these notes may be structured by the issuer and the purchaser of the note. The value of these notes will rise or fall in response to changes in the underlying commodity or related index of investment.Assets not invested in commodity-linked derivative instruments or the Subsidiary may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in particular sectors of the commodities futures market. The average portfolio duration of the fixed income portion of this Fund will vary based on PIMCO’s market forecasts and under normal market conditions is not expected to exceed one year. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and may invest without limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 20% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales.
Read More

PCPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.2% -46.9% 171.4% 58.43%
1 Yr -19.4% -73.2% 2035.5% 75.28%
3 Yr 12.3%* -20.3% 194.3% 45.71%
5 Yr -1.3%* -26.6% 80.9% 75.50%
10 Yr -6.4%* -21.5% 28.6% 87.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 82.61%
2021 21.6% -87.8% 170.8% 12.41%
2020 -3.6% -34.5% 58.1% 79.10%
2019 3.8% -22.1% 8.0% 13.64%
2018 -5.7% -12.8% 32.6% 89.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.2% -27.1% 171.4% 60.45%
1 Yr -19.4% -55.0% 2035.5% 75.71%
3 Yr 12.3%* -20.3% 194.3% 47.95%
5 Yr -0.5%* -26.6% 83.2% 72.86%
10 Yr -3.9%* -20.5% 29.5% 79.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -45.7% 2475.6% 82.61%
2021 21.6% -87.8% 170.8% 12.41%
2020 -3.6% -34.5% 58.1% 79.10%
2019 3.8% -22.1% 8.0% 13.64%
2018 -4.0% -12.8% 32.6% 83.78%

NAV & Total Return History

PCPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCPCX Category Low Category High PCPCX % Rank
Net Assets 4.37 B 554 K 56.7 B 8.15%
Number of Holdings 318 1 846 23.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.83 B 2.66 M 63.2 B 13.57%
Weighting of Top 10 68.61% 20.7% 100.0% 71.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 35.42%
  2. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  3. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  4. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  5. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  6. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  7. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  8. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  9. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%
  10. Pimco Cayman Commodity Fund Iii Ltd 33.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCPCX % Rank
Cash 		39.89% -81.87% 100.00% 36.23%
Other 		33.89% -47.59% 165.73% 42.75%
Bonds 		25.85% 0.00% 96.71% 38.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.37% 0.00% 3.89% 22.63%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 67.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 57.97%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCPCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		53.98% 0.00% 100.00% 57.60%
Government 		20.89% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Securitized 		17.82% 0.00% 36.61% 9.68%
Derivative 		4.94% 0.00% 100.00% 8.80%
Corporate 		2.27% 0.00% 42.72% 33.87%
Municipal 		0.10% 0.00% 1.45% 11.29%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCPCX % Rank
US 		25.33% 0.00% 97.72% 32.61%
Non US 		0.52% -1.01% 21.42% 31.88%

PCPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.14% 0.20% 16.76% 10.66%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 1.75% 87.50%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.75%
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.02% 0.45% 90.00%

Sales Fees

PCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 83.33%

Trading Fees

PCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 244.00% 97.25%

PCPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCPCX Category Low Category High PCPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 36.00% 19.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCPCX Category Low Category High PCPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.09% -55.71% 52.26% 80.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PCPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Sharenow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.41

7.4%

Mr. Sharenow is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager focusing on real assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He holds bachelor's degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Andrew Dewitt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. DeWitt is a portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commodity and multi-real asset strategies. Previously, he managed PIMCO’s portfolio associate group and focused on portfolio optimization and other technology initiatives. He has investment experience since 2006 and holds undergraduate degrees in economics and sociology from Brown University.

Lewis Hagedorn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Hagedorn is a commodities portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He has spent the entirety of his career in commodity markets, with a primary focus on agriculture. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was a proprietary trader at TrailStone Group in London, and previously worked at Citadel and Brevan Howard. Mr. Hagedorn began his career as an economist for the Chicago Board of Trade before joining J.P. Morgan, where he was head of agricultural commodities research and strategy. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds a master of science degree in agricultural economics and undergraduate degrees in economics and psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

