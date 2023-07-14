Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-2.5%
1 yr return
-15.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$4.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
68.6%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PCLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.5%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|52.81%
|1 Yr
|-15.8%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|65.73%
|3 Yr
|17.9%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|37.14%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-26.6%
|80.9%
|57.62%
|10 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|75.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|PCLIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.4%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|78.26%
|2021
|26.1%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|8.76%
|2020
|-3.5%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|77.61%
|2019
|3.9%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|12.88%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|86.49%
|PCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.37 B
|554 K
|56.7 B
|7.07%
|Number of Holdings
|318
|1
|846
|22.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.83 B
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|12.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.61%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLIX % Rank
|Cash
|39.89%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|34.78%
|Other
|33.89%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|41.30%
|Bonds
|25.85%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|37.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.37%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|21.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|42.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|53.98%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.00%
|Government
|20.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.39%
|Securitized
|17.82%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|8.06%
|Derivative
|4.94%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.20%
|Corporate
|2.27%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|32.26%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|9.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PCLIX % Rank
|US
|25.33%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|31.16%
|Non US
|0.52%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|30.43%
|PCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|54.92%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|49.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|56.67%
|PCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PCLIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|244.00%
|95.41%
|PCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|26.74%
|PCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PCLIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.09%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|25.55%
|PCLIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.646
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.843
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.785
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$5.689
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2017
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2017
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2016
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.742
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2011
|$0.505
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.945
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.41
7.4%
Mr. Sharenow is an executive vice president in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager focusing on real assets. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was an energy trader at Hess Energy Trading, Goldman Sachs, and DE Shaw. Mr. Sharenow was previously senior energy economist at Goldman Sachs. He holds bachelor's degrees in mathematical methods in the social sciences and in economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Senior Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. DeWitt is a portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commodity and multi-real asset strategies. Previously, he managed PIMCO’s portfolio associate group and focused on portfolio optimization and other technology initiatives. He has investment experience since 2006 and holds undergraduate degrees in economics and sociology from Brown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Executive Vice President, PIMCO. Mr. Hagedorn is a commodities portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. He has spent the entirety of his career in commodity markets, with a primary focus on agriculture. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2018, he was a proprietary trader at TrailStone Group in London, and previously worked at Citadel and Brevan Howard. Mr. Hagedorn began his career as an economist for the Chicago Board of Trade before joining J.P. Morgan, where he was head of agricultural commodities research and strategy. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds a master of science degree in agricultural economics and undergraduate degrees in economics and psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
