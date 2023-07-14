Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$2.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
94.5%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PAXWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|67.03%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|82.81%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|34.96%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|26.72%
|10 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|61.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.23%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.09%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|9.94%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|82.19%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|8.62%
|Period
|PAXWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|66.62%
|1 Yr
|0.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|82.32%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|35.24%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|31.60%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|22.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.23%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|20.23%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|9.94%
|2019
|2.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|83.11%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|10.66%
|PAXWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.31 B
|658 K
|207 B
|27.01%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|15351
|90.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.2 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|18.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.49%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|11.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.38%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|50.82%
|Bonds
|32.13%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|59.26%
|Cash
|7.98%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|15.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|47.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|61.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|62.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Technology
|23.22%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|20.08%
|Healthcare
|14.37%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|35.66%
|Industrials
|13.17%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|10.79%
|Financial Services
|12.38%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|80.19%
|Communication Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|9.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.69%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|75.27%
|Consumer Defense
|7.01%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|40.57%
|Real Estate
|5.49%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|23.09%
|Basic Materials
|4.31%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|42.90%
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|54.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|94.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXWX % Rank
|US
|49.05%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|43.19%
|Non US
|10.33%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|53.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Corporate
|33.31%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|43.19%
|Securitized
|23.71%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|31.61%
|Government
|22.09%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|65.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.64%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|17.85%
|Municipal
|1.26%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|12.40%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|45.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXWX % Rank
|US
|26.54%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|63.90%
|Non US
|5.59%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|24.93%
|PAXWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|85.56%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|21.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PAXWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAXWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAXWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|1.03%
|PAXWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.82%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|67.74%
|PAXWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PAXWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|68.01%
|PAXWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.399
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2007
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Anthony Trzcinka is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Core Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Tony is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Tony has been responsible for multiple strategies during his tenure at Impax Asset Management LLC. He joined the firm in 2003 from AEW Capital Management where he spent over three years as an Assistant Vice President working in a Senior Analyst role. He began his financial services career as an analyst in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.41
7.4%
Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Andrew Braun is a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and is a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. He is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Andy was Managing Director on the Value Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led a team of 30 portfolio managers and analysts. Andy joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Product Development Associate in the Product Development Group in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Peter Schwab is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax High Yield Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Peter is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Peter was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Peter joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
