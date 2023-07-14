Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.