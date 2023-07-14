Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund

mutual fund
PAXIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.87 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (PAXWX) Primary Inst (PAXIX)
PAXIX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.87 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (PAXWX) Primary Inst (PAXIX)
PAXIX (Mutual Fund)

Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.87 -0.06 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (PAXWX) Primary Inst (PAXIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund

PAXIX | Fund

$24.87

$2.31 B

3.00%

$0.75

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$2.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

94.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund

PAXIX | Fund

$24.87

$2.31 B

3.00%

$0.75

0.05%

PAXIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax Sustainable Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Apr 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Trzcinka

Fund Description

The Sustainable Allocation Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, using a multi-asset allocation process to invest in underlying Pax funds which in turn invest in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and manage portfolios within certain risk parameters relative to the underlying funds’ benchmark indices.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund uses a team approach to allocate among multiple funds managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”) in order to seek to achieve its investment objectives. The Adviser will allocate the Fund’s assets among Underlying Funds in its sole discretion. Under normal market conditions, the Sustainable Allocation Fund expects to invest (indirectly through the use of Underlying Funds) approximately 50–75% of its assets in equity securities (such

as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) and 25–50% of its assets in debt securities (including but not limited to debt securities convertible into equity securities).

The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s multi-asset ESG strategy is designed to achieve lower volatility by combining complementary investment approaches. Allocation of assets among Underlying Funds is based on such factors as prudent diversification principles, the Adviser’s general market outlooks (both domestic and global), historical performance, valuations and other economic factors. The Adviser may periodically adjust asset allocations to favor those Underlying Funds that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may periodically adjust the Fund’s asset allocations at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.

With respect to the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in (i) securities issued by the US government, its agencies and instrumentalities, (ii) corporate bonds and asset backed securities of all types (including mortgage-backed securities), and (iii) securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may indirectly hold fixed income securities of any rating, including junk bonds (e.g., securities rated lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser), though it is not currently anticipated that the Fund will indirectly hold more than 20% of its assets in junk bonds. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the fixed income portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Core Bond Fund and Pax High Yield Bond Fund.

With respect to the equity portion of its investment portfolio, the Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the equity portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Large Cap Fund, Pax Small Cap Fund, Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, Pax Global Opportunities Fund, Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund, Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s portfolio managers use both qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques when allocating the Sustainable Allocation Fund’s assets between equity securities and debt securities.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, indirectly invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), but may indirectly invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund may also, for cash management purposes, invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) pending reinvestment of such assets in Underlying Funds.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PAXIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -8.3% 18.1% 66.62%
1 Yr 0.7% -13.3% 143.9% 82.14%
3 Yr 0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 33.33%
5 Yr 1.4%* -9.8% 24.3% 25.80%
10 Yr -0.3%* -6.1% 9.0% 59.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -34.7% 92.4% 79.09%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 18.94%
2020 4.1% -7.5% 11.8% 9.79%
2019 2.6% 0.1% 14.9% 80.21%
2018 -1.4% -12.6% 0.0% 8.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -11.9% 18.1% 66.21%
1 Yr 0.7% -13.3% 143.9% 81.65%
3 Yr 0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 33.63%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 29.16%
10 Yr 4.5%* -6.1% 11.0% 19.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAXIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -34.7% 92.4% 79.09%
2021 4.9% -6.1% 19.5% 19.08%
2020 4.1% -7.5% 11.8% 9.79%
2019 2.6% 0.1% 14.9% 80.97%
2018 -0.8% -12.6% 0.2% 8.78%

NAV & Total Return History

PAXIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAXIX Category Low Category High PAXIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.31 B 658 K 207 B 27.15%
Number of Holdings 10 2 15351 93.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.2 B 660 K 48.5 B 18.26%
Weighting of Top 10 94.49% 8.4% 105.0% 11.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pax Large Cap Fund Institutional 41.69%
  2. Pax Core Bond Fund Institutional 30.56%
  3. Pax International Sustainable Econ Instl 5.53%
  4. Pax High Yield Bond Institutional 3.58%
  5. Pax Global Sustainable Infrastruct Instl 3.14%
  6. Pax Small Cap Institutional 2.68%
  7. Pax Ellevate Global Women's Leader Instl 2.60%
  8. Pax Global Opportunities Institutional 2.50%
  9. Pax Global Environmental Markets Instl 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXIX % Rank
Stocks 		59.38% 0.00% 99.40% 50.95%
Bonds 		32.13% 0.00% 116.75% 59.40%
Cash 		7.98% -16.75% 81.51% 15.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.51% 0.00% 23.84% 49.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 27.92% 66.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 92.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXIX % Rank
Technology 		23.22% 0.00% 44.21% 20.22%
Healthcare 		14.37% 0.00% 29.35% 35.79%
Industrials 		13.17% 0.00% 24.37% 10.93%
Financial Services 		12.38% 0.00% 38.77% 80.33%
Communication Services 		9.52% 0.00% 23.67% 9.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.69% 0.00% 19.36% 75.41%
Consumer Defense 		7.01% 0.00% 19.93% 40.98%
Real Estate 		5.49% 0.00% 65.01% 23.22%
Basic Materials 		4.31% 0.00% 33.35% 44.81%
Utilities 		2.85% 0.00% 99.55% 55.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 99.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXIX % Rank
US 		49.05% -1.65% 98.67% 43.32%
Non US 		10.33% 0.00% 37.06% 53.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXIX % Rank
Corporate 		33.31% 0.00% 98.21% 43.32%
Securitized 		23.71% 0.00% 92.13% 31.74%
Government 		22.09% 0.00% 97.26% 65.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.64% 0.14% 100.00% 17.98%
Municipal 		1.26% 0.00% 24.80% 12.53%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 90.74%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXIX % Rank
US 		26.54% 0.00% 62.18% 64.03%
Non US 		5.59% 0.00% 84.73% 25.07%

PAXIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.01% 17.63% 98.33%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.83% 21.89%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAXIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% 1.18%

PAXIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAXIX Category Low Category High PAXIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.00% 0.00% 8.35% 96.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAXIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAXIX Category Low Category High PAXIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -2.34% 19.41% 53.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAXIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAXIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Trzcinka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Anthony Trzcinka is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Core Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Tony is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Tony has been responsible for multiple strategies during his tenure at Impax Asset Management LLC. He joined the firm in 2003 from AEW Capital Management where he spent over three years as an Assistant Vice President working in a Senior Analyst role. He began his financial services career as an analyst in 1999.

Nathan Moser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2015

7.41

7.4%

Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.

Peter Schwab

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Peter Schwab is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax High Yield Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Peter is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Peter was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Peter joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010.

Andrew Braun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2017

4.67

4.7%

Andrew Braun is a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and is a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. He is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Andy was Managing Director on the Value Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led a team of 30 portfolio managers and analysts. Andy joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Product Development Associate in the Product Development Group in 1993.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×