The Sustainable Allocation Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, using a multi-asset allocation process to invest in underlying Pax funds which in turn invest in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and manage portfolios within certain risk parameters relative to the underlying funds’ benchmark indices.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund uses a team approach to allocate among multiple funds managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”) in order to seek to achieve its investment objectives. The Adviser will allocate the Fund’s assets among Underlying Funds in its sole discretion. Under normal market conditions, the Sustainable Allocation Fund expects to invest (indirectly through the use of Underlying Funds) approximately 50–75% of its assets in equity securities (such

as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) and 25–50% of its assets in debt securities (including but not limited to debt securities convertible into equity securities).

The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s multi-asset ESG strategy is designed to achieve lower volatility by combining complementary investment approaches. Allocation of assets among Underlying Funds is based on such factors as prudent diversification principles, the Adviser’s general market outlooks (both domestic and global), historical performance, valuations and other economic factors. The Adviser may periodically adjust asset allocations to favor those Underlying Funds that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may periodically adjust the Fund’s asset allocations at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.

With respect to the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in (i) securities issued by the US government, its agencies and instrumentalities, (ii) corporate bonds and asset backed securities of all types (including mortgage-backed securities), and (iii) securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may indirectly hold fixed income securities of any rating, including junk bonds (e.g., securities rated lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser), though it is not currently anticipated that the Fund will indirectly hold more than 20% of its assets in junk bonds. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the fixed income portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Core Bond Fund and Pax High Yield Bond Fund.

With respect to the equity portion of its investment portfolio, the Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the equity portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Large Cap Fund, Pax Small Cap Fund, Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, Pax Global Opportunities Fund, Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund, Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s portfolio managers use both qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques when allocating the Sustainable Allocation Fund’s assets between equity securities and debt securities.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, indirectly invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), but may indirectly invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs.

The Sustainable Allocation Fund may also, for cash management purposes, invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) pending reinvestment of such assets in Underlying Funds.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.