Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
7.0%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$2.31 B
Holdings in Top 10
94.5%
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Sustainable Allocation Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, using a multi-asset allocation process to invest in underlying Pax funds which in turn invest in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and manage portfolios within certain risk parameters relative to the underlying funds’ benchmark indices.
The Sustainable Allocation Fund uses a team approach to allocate among multiple funds managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”) in order to seek to achieve its investment objectives. The Adviser will allocate the Fund’s assets among Underlying Funds in its sole discretion. Under normal market conditions, the Sustainable Allocation Fund expects to invest (indirectly through the use of Underlying Funds) approximately 50–75% of its assets in equity securities (such
as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) and 25–50% of its assets in debt securities (including but not limited to debt securities convertible into equity securities).
The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s multi-asset ESG strategy is designed to achieve lower volatility by combining complementary investment approaches. Allocation of assets among Underlying Funds is based on such factors as prudent diversification principles, the Adviser’s general market outlooks (both domestic and global), historical performance, valuations and other economic factors. The Adviser may periodically adjust asset allocations to favor those Underlying Funds that it believes will provide the most favorable outlook for achieving the Fund’s investment objective. The Adviser may periodically adjust the Fund’s asset allocations at any time without notice to shareholders and without shareholder approval.
With respect to the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in (i) securities issued by the US government, its agencies and instrumentalities, (ii) corporate bonds and asset backed securities of all types (including mortgage-backed securities), and (iii) securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may indirectly hold fixed income securities of any rating, including junk bonds (e.g., securities rated lower than BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Adviser), though it is not currently anticipated that the Fund will indirectly hold more than 20% of its assets in junk bonds. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the fixed income portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Core Bond Fund and Pax High Yield Bond Fund.
With respect to the equity portion of its investment portfolio, the Fund may, through Underlying Funds, be indirectly invested in securities of companies with any market capitalization. The Underlying Funds to be utilized for the equity portion of the Fund may include, but are not limited to, Pax Large Cap Fund, Pax Small Cap Fund, Pax Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund, Pax Global Opportunities Fund, Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund, Pax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Fund and Pax International Sustainable Economy Fund.
The Sustainable Allocation Fund’s portfolio managers use both qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques when allocating the Sustainable Allocation Fund’s assets between equity securities and debt securities.
The Sustainable Allocation Fund may, through Underlying Funds, indirectly invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including emerging market investments and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), but may indirectly invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs.
The Sustainable Allocation Fund may also, for cash management purposes, invest in unaffiliated exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) pending reinvestment of such assets in Underlying Funds.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.
|Period
|PAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|66.62%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|82.14%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|33.33%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|25.80%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|59.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.09%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|18.94%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|9.79%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.21%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|8.46%
|Period
|PAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|66.21%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|81.65%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|33.63%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|29.16%
|10 Yr
|4.5%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|19.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|79.09%
|2021
|4.9%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|19.08%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|9.79%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|80.97%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|8.78%
|PAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.31 B
|658 K
|207 B
|27.15%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|15351
|93.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.2 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|18.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.49%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|11.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.38%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|50.95%
|Bonds
|32.13%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|59.40%
|Cash
|7.98%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|15.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|49.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|66.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|92.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Technology
|23.22%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|20.22%
|Healthcare
|14.37%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|35.79%
|Industrials
|13.17%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|10.93%
|Financial Services
|12.38%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|80.33%
|Communication Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|9.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.69%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|75.41%
|Consumer Defense
|7.01%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|40.98%
|Real Estate
|5.49%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|23.22%
|Basic Materials
|4.31%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|44.81%
|Utilities
|2.85%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|55.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|99.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXIX % Rank
|US
|49.05%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|43.32%
|Non US
|10.33%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|53.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Corporate
|33.31%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|43.32%
|Securitized
|23.71%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|31.74%
|Government
|22.09%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|65.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|19.64%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|17.98%
|Municipal
|1.26%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|12.53%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|90.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXIX % Rank
|US
|26.54%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|64.03%
|Non US
|5.59%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|25.07%
|PAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|98.33%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|21.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAXIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|1.18%
|PAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|96.24%
|PAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.10%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|53.41%
|PAXIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2010
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2009
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2009
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2007
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Anthony Trzcinka is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Core Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Tony is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Tony has been responsible for multiple strategies during his tenure at Impax Asset Management LLC. He joined the firm in 2003 from AEW Capital Management where he spent over three years as an Assistant Vice President working in a Senior Analyst role. He began his financial services career as an analyst in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2015
7.41
7.4%
Nathan Moser is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax Small Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Nathan is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Nathan has been responsible for management of the Impax Small Cap Strategy since its inception in 2008 and has been a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy since 2015. He joined the firm in 2008 from Citizens Funds, where he worked for six years, first as an equity analyst and then as portfolio manager. He started his career with John Hancock Funds, where he was an equity analyst. Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science from Babson College, is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Boston. CFA® is a trademark owned by the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Peter Schwab is SVP and Portfolio Manager of the Impax High Yield Bond Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. Peter is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Peter was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Peter joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Andrew Braun is a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and is a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. He is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Andy was Managing Director on the Value Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led a team of 30 portfolio managers and analysts. Andy joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Product Development Associate in the Product Development Group in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
