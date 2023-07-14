Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund

PABYX | Fund

$14.72

$2.39 B

1.85%

$0.27

0.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$2.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 253.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PABYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jul 05, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Schoen

Fund Description

Investments

The fund is one of three Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, each of which has a unique strategic, or typical, allocation between equity and fixed-income investments. Using qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques, we adjust portfolio allocations from time to time within a certain range for each fund to try to optimize a fund’s performance consistent with its goal. The strategic allocation and the range of allowable allocation for the fund are shown below.

Class Strategic allocation Range
Equity 60% 45-75%
Fixed Income 40% 25-55%

We invest mainly in equity securities (growth or value stocks or both) of both U.S. and foreign companies of any size. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell equity investments. We also invest in fixed-income investments, including U.S. and foreign government obligations, corporate obligations and securitized debt instruments (such as mortgage-backed investments). We may consider, among other factors, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell fixed-income investments. We may also select other investments that do not fall within these asset classes. We typically use to a significant extent

derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.

Read More

PABYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -8.3% 18.1% 23.74%
1 Yr 4.6% -13.3% 143.9% 43.44%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 59.44%
5 Yr -1.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 54.81%
10 Yr 1.2%* -6.1% 9.0% 34.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -34.7% 92.4% 72.63%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 74.75%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.42%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 33.33%
2018 -3.1% -12.6% 0.0% 80.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -11.9% 18.1% 23.88%
1 Yr 4.6% -13.3% 143.9% 43.05%
3 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 25.7% 59.77%
5 Yr 0.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 47.02%
10 Yr 4.8%* -6.1% 11.0% 16.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -34.7% 92.4% 72.63%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 74.75%
2020 3.2% -7.5% 11.8% 30.42%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 34.09%
2018 -1.6% -12.6% 0.2% 48.12%

NAV & Total Return History

PABYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PABYX Category Low Category High PABYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.39 B 658 K 207 B 25.10%
Number of Holdings 2346 2 15351 4.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 373 M 660 K 48.5 B 52.59%
Weighting of Top 10 33.00% 8.4% 105.0% 58.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 15.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PABYX % Rank
Stocks 		61.27% 0.00% 99.40% 40.33%
Bonds 		48.06% 0.00% 116.75% 5.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 23.84% 45.91%
Other 		0.17% -2.51% 25.19% 33.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% 0.00% 27.92% 36.92%
Cash 		-10.21% -16.75% 81.51% 99.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABYX % Rank
Technology 		21.95% 0.00% 44.21% 28.96%
Healthcare 		14.34% 0.00% 29.35% 36.61%
Financial Services 		13.25% 0.00% 38.77% 71.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.52% 0.00% 19.36% 38.93%
Industrials 		9.70% 0.00% 24.37% 57.38%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 19.93% 32.38%
Communication Services 		7.01% 0.00% 23.67% 53.01%
Energy 		5.33% 0.00% 85.65% 41.67%
Basic Materials 		4.10% 0.00% 33.35% 53.69%
Real Estate 		3.58% 0.00% 65.01% 44.26%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 99.55% 51.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABYX % Rank
US 		50.96% -1.65% 98.67% 41.55%
Non US 		10.31% 0.00% 37.06% 54.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABYX % Rank
Securitized 		38.95% 0.00% 92.13% 4.90%
Corporate 		30.30% 0.00% 98.21% 52.04%
Government 		27.63% 0.00% 97.26% 54.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.92% 0.14% 100.00% 93.32%
Derivative 		0.20% 0.00% 31.93% 26.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 88.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABYX % Rank
US 		44.00% 0.00% 62.18% 1.91%
Non US 		4.06% 0.00% 84.73% 45.37%

PABYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.01% 17.63% 60.97%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.83% 61.22%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PABYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 253.00% 0.00% 343.00% 98.39%

PABYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PABYX Category Low Category High PABYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.85% 0.00% 8.35% 40.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PABYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PABYX Category Low Category High PABYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -2.34% 19.41% 40.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PABYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PABYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Schoen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2002

20.02

20.0%

Robert Schoen is Co-Head of the Global Asset Allocation (GAA) group at Putnam Investments. In partnership with other GAA co-heads, he is responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam's GAA products. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1990. He joined Putnam in 1997. Prior to joining Putnam (from 1992 to 1997), Robert was a self-employed Financial Consultant. He was Head of Research at an asset management company from 1990 to 1992. Robert has a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.

James Fetch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

Mr. Fetch is a Co-Head of Global Asset Allocation (GAA). In partnership with the other GAA Co-Heads, he directs the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam’s GAA products. He is responsible for portfolio construction and risk management of GAA portfolios. His work also contributes to Putnam’s Capital Markets Outlook. Mr. Fetch is a portfolio manager of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (Balanced, Conservative, and Growth); Putnam Dynamic Risk Allocation Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Model Portfolios; Putnam Retirement Advantage Funds; Putnam RetirementReady Funds; Putnam Total Return Fund; and Putnam 529 for America. Mr. Fetch has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1994. After leaving in 1998 to complete his M.B.A., he rejoined the firm in 2000.

Brett Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Co-Chief Investment Officer, Global Asset Allocation. Previously, Portfolio Manager and Analyst.

Adrian Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Chan is a Portfolio Manager in the Global Asset Allocation group. He joined Putnam in 2003 and first served in the investment industry from 2003 to 2006. After leaving to complete his M.B.A., Mr. Chan rejoined the industry full-time in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Chan served as an Investment Associate from 2003 to 2006, a Summer Intern in 2007, and an Analyst from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Chan earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

