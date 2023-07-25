Investments

The fund is one of three Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, each of which has a unique strategic, or typical, allocation between equity and fixed-income investments. Using qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques, we adjust portfolio allocations from time to time within a certain range for each fund to try to optimize a fund’s performance consistent with its goal. The strategic allocation and the range of allowable allocation for the fund are shown below.

Class Strategic allocation Range Equity 60% 45-75% Fixed Income 40% 25-55%

We invest mainly in equity securities (growth or value stocks or both) of both U.S. and foreign companies of any size. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell equity investments. We also invest in fixed-income investments, including U.S. and foreign government obligations, corporate obligations and securitized debt instruments (such as mortgage-backed investments). We may consider, among other factors, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell fixed-income investments. We may also select other investments that do not fall within these asset classes. We typically use to a significant extent

derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.