To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of middle capitalization companies. Middle capitalization companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in domestically traded U.S. common stocks, U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies (including stocks of issuers located in emerging markets), and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may have exposure to emerging markets through its investments in ADRs. The Fund may invest in securities of small and large capitalization companies.
In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager attempts to diversify across different economic sectors, selecting those stocks that he believes are undervalued. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager considers both quantitative and qualitative factors to examine the fundamental characteristics of a particular company. Quantitative analysis focuses on businesses with strong cash flow, high return on invested capital, and on attractive growth prospects. Qualitative characteristics the portfolio manager looks for include companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, a favorable industry structure and a strong management team focused on creating shareholder value. The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the stock price exceeds the portfolio manager’s estimate of fair value, key fundamentals change or the expected level of progress cannot be demonstrated. The Fund may reduce its position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio, or more attractive investment alternatives are identified.
|Period
|OVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|50.13%
|1 Yr
|-9.9%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|96.61%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|80.11%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|92.03%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|81.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|OVEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.4%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|95.53%
|2021
|5.9%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|74.93%
|2020
|2.9%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|4.84%
|2019
|3.2%
|-2.6%
|7.8%
|90.83%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|77.21%
|OVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|62.7 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|90.44%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|9
|2354
|89.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.3 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|88.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.61%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|12.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.90%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|51.04%
|Cash
|2.09%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|48.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|8.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|9.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|6.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|9.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVEIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.42%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|17.88%
|Healthcare
|17.30%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|4.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.82%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|31.87%
|Industrials
|11.30%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|76.68%
|Technology
|10.13%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|38.34%
|Communication Services
|6.19%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|13.47%
|Energy
|5.77%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|76.17%
|Basic Materials
|4.90%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|59.33%
|Utilities
|3.41%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|72.28%
|Consumer Defense
|3.20%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|84.20%
|Real Estate
|2.56%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|83.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OVEIX % Rank
|US
|96.77%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|26.94%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|79.79%
|OVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|60.48%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|27.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.11%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|54.37%
|OVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OVEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|31.91%
|OVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|43.56%
|OVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OVEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|85.94%
|OVEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Patrick W. Rau, CFA, is an Managing Director of Sterling Capital. He has been with Sterling Capital and its predecessors since 2001 and has investment experience since 1991. From 1999-2001, Mr. Rau served as Co-Portfolio Manager for Bank of America Capital Management. Mr. Rau is a graduate of Duke University where he received his A.B. in Political Science. He received his M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2020
2.26
2.3%
William C. Smith, CFA, is an Executive Director of Sterling Capital. He has been with Sterling Capital since 2015 and has investment experience since 2007. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he was an Executive Director with Goldman Sachs in London as the lead sell side analyst covering the global media and telecommunications sector. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he worked for Jefferies International as the lead sell side analyst covering the global media sector. Mr. Smith is a graduate of Vanderbilt University where he received his B.E. in Structural Engineering. He received his M.B.A. from the London Business School. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2020
2.26
2.3%
Lee D. Houser, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2006 and has investment experience since 1999. Lee is an associate portfolio manager for Sterling’s Fundamental Equity Mid Cap Value and Fundamental Equity Small Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked for ICM Asset Management as a senior research analyst. Previous work experience includes analyst positions at Redchip Research, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and also as a software engineer with Bell Atlantic Corp. Lee received his B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from James Madison University, where he was a summa cum laude graduate, and his M.B.A. from Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
