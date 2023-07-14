To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of middle capitalization companies. Middle capitalization companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in domestically traded U.S. common stocks, U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies (including stocks of issuers located in emerging markets), and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may have exposure to emerging markets through its investments in ADRs. The Fund may invest in securities of small and large capitalization companies.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager attempts to diversify across different economic sectors, selecting those stocks that he believes are undervalued. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager considers both quantitative and qualitative factors to examine the fundamental characteristics of a particular company. Quantitative analysis focuses on businesses with strong cash flow, high return on invested capital, and on attractive growth prospects. Qualitative characteristics the portfolio manager looks for include companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, a favorable industry structure and a strong management team focused on creating shareholder value. The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the stock price exceeds the portfolio manager’s estimate of fair value, key fundamentals change or the expected level of progress cannot be demonstrated. The Fund may reduce its position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio, or more attractive investment alternatives are identified.