Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund

mutual fund
OVEAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.11 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (OVEIX) Primary A (OVEAX) C (OVECX) Retirement (STRMX)
OVEAX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.11 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (OVEIX) Primary A (OVEAX) C (OVECX) Retirement (STRMX)
OVEAX (Mutual Fund)

Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.11 -0.72%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (OVEIX) Primary A (OVEAX) C (OVECX) Retirement (STRMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund

OVEAX | Fund

$15.11

$62.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

-10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

Net Assets

$62.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund

OVEAX | Fund

$15.11

$62.7 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

OVEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Sterling Capital Mid Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Sterling Capital Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Rau

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in the securities of middle capitalization companies. Middle capitalization companies are defined as companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies in the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. As of December 31, 2021, the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was between $435 million and $73.6 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in domestically traded U.S. common stocks, U.S. traded common stocks of foreign companies (including stocks of issuers located in emerging markets), and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund may have exposure to emerging markets through its investments in ADRs. The Fund may invest in securities of small and large capitalization companies.

In managing the Fund, the portfolio manager attempts to diversify across different economic sectors, selecting those stocks that he believes are undervalued. In choosing individual stocks, the portfolio manager considers both quantitative and qualitative factors to examine the fundamental characteristics of a particular company. Quantitative analysis focuses on businesses with strong cash flow, high return on invested capital, and on attractive growth prospects. Qualitative characteristics the portfolio manager looks for include companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, a favorable industry structure and a strong management team focused on creating shareholder value. The portfolio manager may consider selling a stock owned by the Fund when the stock price exceeds the portfolio manager’s estimate of fair value, key fundamentals change or the expected level of progress cannot be demonstrated. The Fund may reduce its position in a particular stock if the stock represents a disproportionately large position within the Fund’s portfolio, or more attractive investment alternatives are identified.

Read More

OVEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OVEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -10.8% 26.2% 50.91%
1 Yr -10.3% -29.4% 26.4% 97.14%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 84.35%
5 Yr -4.8%* -15.0% 42.1% 92.31%
10 Yr -1.9%* -8.0% 20.5% 82.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OVEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -41.6% 42.6% 95.79%
2021 5.7% -23.5% 23.2% 77.84%
2020 2.9% -8.6% 93.7% 5.38%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 7.8% 91.39%
2018 -5.7% -8.8% 3.8% 80.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OVEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -19.1% 22.1% 47.78%
1 Yr -10.3% -29.4% 36.6% 97.14%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 84.31%
5 Yr -3.1%* -13.5% 42.1% 87.61%
10 Yr 3.0%* -3.7% 21.6% 69.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OVEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.8% -41.6% 42.6% 95.79%
2021 5.7% -23.5% 23.2% 77.84%
2020 2.9% -8.6% 93.7% 5.38%
2019 3.1% -2.6% 7.8% 91.39%
2018 -3.9% -7.6% 3.8% 57.83%

NAV & Total Return History

OVEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OVEAX Category Low Category High OVEAX % Rank
Net Assets 62.7 M 504 K 30.4 B 90.18%
Number of Holdings 44 9 2354 88.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M 129 K 9.16 B 88.60%
Weighting of Top 10 35.61% 5.3% 99.9% 12.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Corteva Inc 4.80%
  2. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings 4.18%
  3. McKesson Corp 4.17%
  4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 4.06%
  5. Centene Corp 3.92%
  6. M&T Bank Corp 3.83%
  7. HD Supply Holdings Inc 3.56%
  8. CBRE Group Inc Class A 3.48%
  9. ALLETE Inc 3.34%
  10. Euronet Worldwide Inc 3.34%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OVEAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 85.69% 100.65% 50.78%
Cash 		2.09% -0.65% 14.30% 48.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 7.51%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 8.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 5.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 8.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OVEAX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.42% 0.00% 60.11% 17.62%
Healthcare 		17.30% 0.00% 32.47% 4.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.82% 0.00% 29.62% 31.61%
Industrials 		11.30% 0.00% 29.02% 76.42%
Technology 		10.13% 0.00% 30.07% 38.08%
Communication Services 		6.19% 0.00% 19.80% 13.21%
Energy 		5.77% 0.00% 29.17% 75.91%
Basic Materials 		4.90% 0.00% 23.88% 59.07%
Utilities 		3.41% 0.00% 24.69% 72.02%
Consumer Defense 		3.20% 0.00% 33.79% 83.94%
Real Estate 		2.56% 0.00% 40.74% 82.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OVEAX % Rank
US 		96.77% 55.79% 100.30% 26.68%
Non US 		1.13% 0.00% 36.04% 79.53%

OVEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OVEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 16.27% 38.99%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.20% 27.39%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.01%
Administrative Fee 0.11% 0.01% 0.40% 53.40%

Sales Fees

OVEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 6.38%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OVEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OVEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.00% 227.00% 31.62%

OVEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OVEAX Category Low Category High OVEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.88% 43.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OVEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OVEAX Category Low Category High OVEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.08% -1.84% 4.73% 93.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OVEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OVEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Rau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2016

6.33

6.3%

Patrick W. Rau, CFA, is an Managing Director of Sterling Capital. He has been with Sterling Capital and its predecessors since 2001 and has investment experience since 1991. From 1999-2001, Mr. Rau served as Co-Portfolio Manager for Bank of America Capital Management. Mr. Rau is a graduate of Duke University where he received his A.B. in Political Science. He received his M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.

William Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2020

2.26

2.3%

William C. Smith, CFA, is an Executive Director of Sterling Capital. He has been with Sterling Capital since 2015 and has investment experience since 2007. Prior to joining Sterling Capital, he was an Executive Director with Goldman Sachs in London as the lead sell side analyst covering the global media and telecommunications sector. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he worked for Jefferies International as the lead sell side analyst covering the global media sector. Mr. Smith is a graduate of Vanderbilt University where he received his B.E. in Structural Engineering. He received his M.B.A. from the London Business School. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lee Houser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2020

2.26

2.3%

Lee D. Houser, CFA®, Executive Director, joined Sterling Capital Management in 2006 and has investment experience since 1999. Lee is an associate portfolio manager for Sterling’s Fundamental Equity Mid Cap Value and Fundamental Equity Small Cap Value strategies. Prior to joining Sterling, he worked for ICM Asset Management as a senior research analyst. Previous work experience includes analyst positions at Redchip Research, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and also as a software engineer with Bell Atlantic Corp. Lee received his B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from James Madison University, where he was a summa cum laude graduate, and his M.B.A. from Duke University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×