The Fund employs a long/short investment strategy in an attempt to achieve capital appreciation and manage risk. The Fund takes long positions in securities Otter Creek believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities Otter Creek believes to be overvalued. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the net long exposure of the Fund (gross long exposures minus gross short exposures) is expected to range between -35% and +80% net long. The Fund’s investment objective described in the Summary Section is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities that are traded on U.S. securities exchanges. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, convertibles, preferred stocks, warrants, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies that are offered pursuant to an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), and up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets in equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). To the extent the Fund invests in MLPs, its investments will be restricted to holding interests as a limited partner in such investments.

The Fund may also invest up to 60% of the Fund’s net assets in fixed income securities including debt issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, investment grade corporate debt, sub-investment grade corporate debt (otherwise known as high yield securities or “junk bonds”) and convertible bonds. Of the 60% of the Fund’s net assets which may be invested in fixed income securities, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities with either an S&P rating of CCC+ or lower or a Moody’s rating of CAA1 or lower, at the time of purchase.

The Fund may hold up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, such as U.S. Government obligations, investment grade debt securities and other money market instruments, for temporary defensive purposes due to economic or market conditions.

The Fund may utilize leverage of no more than 30% of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the same sector of the market. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in derivatives including futures, options, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts. These

instruments may be used to modify or hedge the Fund’s exposure to a particular investment market related risk, as well as to manage the volatility of the Fund.