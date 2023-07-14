Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Otter Creek Long/Short Opportunity Fund

OTCRX | Fund

$12.29

$182 M

0.73%

$0.09

2.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.3%

1 yr return

-7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$182 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OTCRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Otter Creek Long/Short Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Otter Creek
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    595663
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tyler Walling

Fund Description

The Fund employs a long/short investment strategy in an attempt to achieve capital appreciation and manage risk. The Fund takes long positions in securities Otter Creek believes to be undervalued and short positions in securities Otter Creek believes to be overvalued. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the net long exposure of the Fund (gross long exposures minus gross short exposures) is expected to range between -35% and +80% net long. The Fund’s investment objective described in the Summary Section is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund primarily invests in equity securities that are traded on U.S. securities exchanges. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, convertibles, preferred stocks, warrants, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may invest in securities of companies that are offered pursuant to an initial public offering (“IPO”). The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets in Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), and up to 30% of the Fund’s net assets in equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). To the extent the Fund invests in MLPs, its investments will be restricted to holding interests as a limited partner in such investments.
The Fund may also invest up to 60% of the Fund’s net assets in fixed income securities including debt issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, investment grade corporate debt, sub-investment grade corporate debt (otherwise known as high yield securities or “junk bonds”) and convertible bonds. Of the 60% of the Fund’s net assets which may be invested in fixed income securities, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities with either an S&P rating of CCC+ or lower or a Moody’s rating of CAA1 or lower, at the time of purchase.
The Fund may hold up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, such as U.S. Government obligations, investment grade debt securities and other money market instruments, for temporary defensive purposes due to economic or market conditions.
The Fund may utilize leverage of no more than 30% of the Fund’s total assets as part of the portfolio management process. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in the same sector of the market. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in derivatives including futures, options, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts. These
instruments may be used to modify or hedge the Fund’s exposure to a particular investment market related risk, as well as to manage the volatility of the Fund.
The dollar amount of short sales at any one time (not including short sales against the box) may not exceed 100% of the net assets of the Fund, and it is expected that normally the dollar amount of such sales will not exceed 75% of the net assets of the Fund.
Read More

OTCRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -11.6% 15.8% 5.00%
1 Yr -7.2% -33.0% 41.7% 5.83%
3 Yr 0.3%* -10.5% 13.4% 7.14%
5 Yr 1.9%* -4.8% 11.1% 44.58%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% 70.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -31.7% 23.2% 21.43%
2021 3.5% -20.7% 10.7% 19.59%
2020 1.7% -12.4% 14.7% 27.78%
2019 0.9% -13.2% 12.9% 94.94%
2018 0.1% -11.7% 7.9% 75.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.3% -11.7% 15.8% 5.00%
1 Yr -7.2% -33.0% 41.7% 5.83%
3 Yr 0.3%* -10.5% 13.4% 6.12%
5 Yr 1.9%* -4.8% 11.1% 42.17%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 7.6% 83.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -31.7% 23.2% 21.43%
2021 3.5% -20.7% 10.7% 19.59%
2020 1.7% -12.4% 14.7% 38.89%
2019 0.9% -12.7% 12.9% 94.94%
2018 0.1% -11.5% 13.2% 78.57%

NAV & Total Return History

OTCRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTCRX Category Low Category High OTCRX % Rank
Net Assets 182 M 105 K 12.6 B 45.19%
Number of Holdings 63 5 2526 81.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 72 M -619 M 6.53 B 25.96%
Weighting of Top 10 42.23% 7.6% 96.1% 60.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Trs Instl 20.46%
  2. Hess Midstream Operations LP 5.63% 4.35%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.77%
  4. Clarivate PLC Ordinary Shares 3.72%
  5. E2open Parent Holdings Inc Class A 3.33%
  6. SunCoke Energy Partners, LP/SunCoke Energy Partners Finance Corp. 7.5% 3.29%
  7. Southwest Airlines Co. 4.75% 3.29%
  8. Ameresco Inc Class A 3.06%
  9. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 2.95%
  10. Ball Corp 2.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCRX % Rank
Cash 		71.96% -225.56% 102.75% 42.31%
Stocks 		15.71% -57.09% 325.56% 34.62%
Bonds 		11.57% -1.04% 63.30% 22.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.61% 0.00% 5.67% 44.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 95.47% 21.15%
Other 		0.00% -11.90% 43.69% 52.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCRX % Rank
Industrials 		25.40% 0.00% 27.58% 7.53%
Financial Services 		17.91% 0.00% 98.37% 32.26%
Technology 		15.52% 0.00% 100.00% 29.03%
Communication Services 		11.66% 0.00% 33.72% 68.82%
Healthcare 		10.89% 0.00% 27.28% 18.28%
Real Estate 		4.83% 0.00% 93.91% 84.95%
Utilities 		4.80% 0.00% 66.28% 9.68%
Basic Materials 		4.79% 0.00% 42.74% 41.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.20% 0.00% 29.06% 58.06%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 53.30% 80.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 30.58% 77.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCRX % Rank
US 		14.49% -55.82% 325.56% 33.65%
Non US 		1.22% -7.09% 86.98% 80.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		85.37% 0.00% 100.00% 58.65%
Corporate 		14.63% 0.00% 100.00% 21.15%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 30.95% 38.46%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 32.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.82% 31.73%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.33% 47.12%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCRX % Rank
US 		11.57% -1.04% 80.93% 22.12%
Non US 		0.00% -64.71% 9.68% 43.27%

OTCRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.35% 0.73% 9.52% 49.51%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.13% 1.65% 84.62%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.90%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

OTCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OTCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 64.29%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTCRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 30.00% 483.00% 32.58%

OTCRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTCRX Category Low Category High OTCRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 0.75% 25.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTCRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTCRX Category Low Category High OTCRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -2.49% 4.20% 22.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTCRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OTCRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tyler Walling

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Tyler C. Walling. Mr. Walling is a Principal and Portfolio Manager with Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. Mr. Walling joined the previous investment advisor in May 2011 and serves as an investment professional. Prior to joining the General Partner of Otter Creek Management, Mr. Walling worked at Goldman Sachs & Co., an investment banking and securities firm, in New York, New York, as a Global Investment Research Associate in from August 2009 through May 2011 and as a Global Investment Research Analyst from July 2006 through July 2009. While at Goldman Sachs & Co., Mr. Walling performed in-depth fundamental research and analysis for food, beverage, and tobacco companies, auto manufacturers and auto parts suppliers. Mr. Walling received his BS in Finance from Lehigh University in 2006.

R. Long

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2019

2.78

2.8%

Roger Keith Long founded Otter Creek Management in 1991 and Co-founded Otter Creek Advisors in 2014. Mr. Long is currently President of Otter Creek Management and was a sole portfolio manager. From 1973 to 1979, Mr. Long was employed as a portfolio manager at Lionel D. Edit & Co., Chicago, Illinois. In 1979, Mr. Long joined Delphi Capital Management in Chicago, where he served as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He joined Kidder Peabody & Co.’s Chicago office in 1981 as a fixed income analyst specializing in arbitrage trading. In 1983, Mr. Long joined Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, as a fixed income analyst and arbitrage trader. He was promoted to Vice President in 1985 and Principal in 1987. In 1991, Mr. Long left Morgan Stanley to start Otter Creek Management. Mr. Long received a B.S. degree and an M.B.A. degree, both in Finance, from Indiana University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971 as an artillery officer and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.

Cory Reed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Cory J. Reed, CFA. Mr. Reed is a Principal and Portfolio Manager with the Advisor. Mr. Reed joined the investment advisor in September 2016 and served as an investment professional. Prior to joining Otter Creek Advisors, Mr. Reed worked at Tetrem Capital Management, a Canadian investment firm based in Winnipeg, MB and Boston, MA, as Head of Trading from March 2013 through September 2016. Prior to that Mr. Reed spent time at LPL Financial in the research department, and with Needham and Company. While at Needham and Co. Mr. Reed performed in-depth fundamental research and analysis for Financial Technology, and IT Hardware companies. Mr. Reed started his career with Westfield Capital Management as an Assistant Trader. Mr. Reed received his BS in Business Administration from The University of Maine in 2007. Mr. Reed is also a CFA Charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.59 6.3 9.42

