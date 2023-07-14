Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.3%
1 yr return
-7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$182 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.2%
Expense Ratio 2.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OTCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|5.00%
|1 Yr
|-7.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|5.83%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|7.14%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|44.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|70.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|OTCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|21.43%
|2021
|3.5%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|19.59%
|2020
|1.7%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|27.78%
|2019
|0.9%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|94.94%
|2018
|0.1%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|75.71%
|Period
|OTCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.3%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|5.00%
|1 Yr
|-7.2%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|5.83%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|6.12%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|42.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|83.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|OTCRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|21.43%
|2021
|3.5%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|19.59%
|2020
|1.7%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|38.89%
|2019
|0.9%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|94.94%
|2018
|0.1%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|78.57%
|OTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|182 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|45.19%
|Number of Holdings
|63
|5
|2526
|81.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|72 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|25.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.23%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|60.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Cash
|71.96%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|42.31%
|Stocks
|15.71%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|34.62%
|Bonds
|11.57%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|22.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.61%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|44.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.14%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|21.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|52.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.40%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|7.53%
|Financial Services
|17.91%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|32.26%
|Technology
|15.52%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.03%
|Communication Services
|11.66%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|68.82%
|Healthcare
|10.89%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|18.28%
|Real Estate
|4.83%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|84.95%
|Utilities
|4.80%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|9.68%
|Basic Materials
|4.79%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|41.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.20%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|58.06%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|80.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|77.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCRX % Rank
|US
|14.49%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|33.65%
|Non US
|1.22%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|80.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|85.37%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.65%
|Corporate
|14.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.15%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.95%
|38.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.70%
|32.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.82%
|31.73%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.33%
|47.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCRX % Rank
|US
|11.57%
|-1.04%
|80.93%
|22.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-64.71%
|9.68%
|43.27%
|OTCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.35%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|49.51%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|84.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|OTCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OTCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.29%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OTCRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|32.58%
|OTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.73%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|25.00%
|OTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|22.33%
|OTCRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Tyler C. Walling. Mr. Walling is a Principal and Portfolio Manager with Otter Creek Advisors, LLC. Mr. Walling joined the previous investment advisor in May 2011 and serves as an investment professional. Prior to joining the General Partner of Otter Creek Management, Mr. Walling worked at Goldman Sachs & Co., an investment banking and securities firm, in New York, New York, as a Global Investment Research Associate in from August 2009 through May 2011 and as a Global Investment Research Analyst from July 2006 through July 2009. While at Goldman Sachs & Co., Mr. Walling performed in-depth fundamental research and analysis for food, beverage, and tobacco companies, auto manufacturers and auto parts suppliers. Mr. Walling received his BS in Finance from Lehigh University in 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 19, 2019
2.78
2.8%
Roger Keith Long founded Otter Creek Management in 1991 and Co-founded Otter Creek Advisors in 2014. Mr. Long is currently President of Otter Creek Management and was a sole portfolio manager. From 1973 to 1979, Mr. Long was employed as a portfolio manager at Lionel D. Edit & Co., Chicago, Illinois. In 1979, Mr. Long joined Delphi Capital Management in Chicago, where he served as a portfolio manager and investment analyst. He joined Kidder Peabody & Co.’s Chicago office in 1981 as a fixed income analyst specializing in arbitrage trading. In 1983, Mr. Long joined Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, as a fixed income analyst and arbitrage trader. He was promoted to Vice President in 1985 and Principal in 1987. In 1991, Mr. Long left Morgan Stanley to start Otter Creek Management. Mr. Long received a B.S. degree and an M.B.A. degree, both in Finance, from Indiana University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971 as an artillery officer and was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 14, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Cory J. Reed, CFA. Mr. Reed is a Principal and Portfolio Manager with the Advisor. Mr. Reed joined the investment advisor in September 2016 and served as an investment professional. Prior to joining Otter Creek Advisors, Mr. Reed worked at Tetrem Capital Management, a Canadian investment firm based in Winnipeg, MB and Boston, MA, as Head of Trading from March 2013 through September 2016. Prior to that Mr. Reed spent time at LPL Financial in the research department, and with Needham and Company. While at Needham and Co. Mr. Reed performed in-depth fundamental research and analysis for Financial Technology, and IT Hardware companies. Mr. Reed started his career with Westfield Capital Management as an Assistant Trader. Mr. Reed received his BS in Business Administration from The University of Maine in 2007. Mr. Reed is also a CFA Charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...