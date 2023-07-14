Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.5%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$121 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 2.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 140.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer or counterparty country or capitalization and without restriction as to bond credit quality, maturity, issuer type or structure. These investments may include significant allocations to lower quality rated corporate debt commonly known as “junk bonds.” Junk bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”). Bonds include mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). The Sub-Adviser may invest in foreign countries including emerging markets. However, the Sub-Adviser focuses primarily on U.S. investments. The Sub-Adviser uses derivatives as substitutes for underlying assets and for risk management. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its assets in swap contracts with any one counterparty. The Sub-Adviser takes short positions when it believes a specific asset or asset class will decline in price or to manage (hedge) the price risk of the long positions in the Fund’s portfolio. When the Sub-Adviser believes market conditions are appropriate, the Fund may borrow money from banks to make additional portfolio investments. The Fund may borrow an amount equal to as much as one-third of the value of its total assets (which includes the amount borrowed). The Sub-Adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover in excess of 100%. The Fund may, but is not required to be, fully invested; it may also be 100% in money market funds or other money market instruments as a defensive measure.
The Fund may use leverage achieved through the use of swaps and futures, as well as bank borrowings, and other instruments to leverage the returns of the Fund’s portfolio to take advantage of market opportunities. However, these instruments may also be used for hedging purposes.
The Sub-Adviser’s technical strategy is based on a form of technical analysis known as “chart analysis” that attempts to invest in up-trending assets that are expected to produce above average risk-adjusted returns. Up-trending assets are those with generally rising prices and down-trending assets are those with generally falling prices. The Sub-Adviser also uses this technique to take short positions in down-trending assets. The Sub-Adviser defines risk as expected return volatility and expected downside loss. Expected downside loss is also referred to as downside risk or drawdown risk.
The Sub-Adviser invests long in assets that it believes have up-trending prices and relatively attractive risk-adjusted returns; and invests short in assets that it believes have down-trending prices and relatively unattractive risk-adjusted returns, or to hedge portfolio risks. The Sub-Adviser sells long positions when it believes price trends or risk trends have become unattractive. The Sub-Adviser covers (buys back) short positions when price trends have turned neutral or up-trending, or risk trends have turned neutral, or when hedging is no longer needed.
|Period
|OTRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.5%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|43.73%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|5.82%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|2.41%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|2.24%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OTRFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|2.96%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|44.76%
|2020
|8.0%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|87.56%
|2019
|1.3%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|51.49%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|23.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTRFX % Rank
|Bonds
|77.19%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|3.53%
|Other
|54.94%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|1.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.74%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|3.18%
|Stocks
|1.14%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|92.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.34%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|12.01%
|Cash
|-35.36%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|98.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTRFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|68.47%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|27.56%
|Real Estate
|24.57%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|0.39%
|Energy
|5.24%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.46%
|Healthcare
|0.87%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|96.85%
|Basic Materials
|0.80%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|84.65%
|Industrials
|0.03%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|83.86%
|Technology
|0.02%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|96.06%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|90.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|78.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|30.31%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|94.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTRFX % Rank
|Securitized
|63.42%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|0.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.90%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|83.04%
|Corporate
|14.58%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|30.39%
|Derivative
|0.61%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|26.86%
|Government
|0.42%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|82.33%
|Municipal
|0.06%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|36.04%
|OTRFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.58%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|28.06%
|Management Fee
|2.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|99.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|140.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|69.35%
|OTRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTRFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|20.14%
|OTRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OTRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTRFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.73%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|6.12%
|OTRFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.726
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$3.987
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$1.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.498
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$3.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$1.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$3.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2015
|$2.816
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2014
|$0.804
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2013
9.38
9.4%
Michael L. Price has served as President of the Price Capital Management, Inc. since he founded it in 1997. Mr. Price served in the US Navy from 1963 – 1994. After graduating from Auburn University in 1971 with a degree in Applied Physics, he was commissioned an ensign and sent to flight training. After 32 years of service, including 23 years of commissioned services as a Navy pilot, he retired as a Captain (O-6). During this commissioned service, he earned advanced degrees in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, and National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. In 1993, he formed Investors OnTrack, Inc., to provide training for high net worth individual investors and professional investors, with an emphasis on technical analysis. In 1995, he began publishing the OnTrack Report, a weekly newsletter for mutual fund investors. In 1997, he formed Price Capital Management to manage individual accounts using mutual funds. In 2000, he formed two hedge funds and began the transition to hedge fund management. Price Capital Management currently manages four hedge funds in addition to the OnTrack Core Fund using a similar investment strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2013
9.38
9.4%
W. Lee Harris, Jr. has served as Chief Compliance Officer of the Price Capital Management, Inc. since February 2012. Additionally, Mr. Harris serves as President of Lee Harris Capital Management, Inc., a position held since 2004. Mr. Harris served in the US Navy from 1974-2004. He earned a Mathematics degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1974, and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Florida in 1981. After his retirement from 30 years of service in 2004, he established Lee Harris Capital Management, Inc., to provide separate account management to individual investors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
