Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

OnTrack Core Fund

mutual fund
OTRGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$52.9 -0.02 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OTRFX) Primary Adv (OTRGX)
OTRGX (Mutual Fund)

OnTrack Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$52.9 -0.02 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OTRFX) Primary Adv (OTRGX)
OTRGX (Mutual Fund)

OnTrack Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$52.9 -0.02 -0.04%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (OTRFX) Primary Adv (OTRGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OnTrack Core Fund

OTRGX | Fund

$52.90

$121 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$121 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 140.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OnTrack Core Fund

OTRGX | Fund

$52.90

$121 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.76%

OTRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OnTrack Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Jun 21, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Price

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund’s Adviser delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser will use a flexible investment approach that emphasizes capital preservation but allows the portfolio managers to adopt a less conservative posture and to increase emphasis on capital appreciation when they believe the additional risk is warranted by favorable market conditions. The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing long-or-short primarily in stocks, bonds and commodities using the Sub-Adviser’s technical and risk control strategies. However, the Sub-Adviser may choose to not allocate Fund assets to each group, depending upon market conditions. The Sub-Adviser executes stock investments primarily through (1) individual stocks, (2) stock mutual funds, (3) stock exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), (4) swap contracts on individual stocks, stock mutual funds and ETFs (5) stock index-based and sector-based futures contracts and (6) limited partnerships and limited liability companies (pooled vehicles). The Sub-Adviser executes bond investments primarily through (1) bond mutual funds, (2) bond ETFs and swap contracts on individual bond mutual funds and ETFs, and (3) limited partnerships and limited liability companies (pooled vehicles). The Sub-Adviser executes commodity investments primarily through (1) commodity ETFs, (2) commodity-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), (3) commodity-linked structured notes and (4) commodity futures contracts. The Fund limits its investment in privately placed pooled vehicles that are commonly known as hedge funds and excluded from the definition of investment company under Section 3(c)(1) or Section 3(c)(7) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, (the “1940 Act”) to no more than 10% of Fund assets. The Fund may invest 100% of its assets in ETFs and or mutual funds. The Sub-Adviser seeks total return from capital appreciation and income from both dividends and interest payments.

The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer or counterparty country or capitalization and without restriction as to bond credit quality, maturity, issuer type or structure. These investments may include significant allocations to lower quality rated corporate debt commonly known as “junk bonds.” Junk bonds are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB- by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”). Bonds include mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). The Sub-Adviser may invest in foreign countries including emerging markets. However, the Sub-Adviser focuses primarily on U.S. investments. The Sub-Adviser uses derivatives as substitutes for underlying assets and for risk management. The Fund does not invest more than 25% of its assets in swap contracts with any one counterparty. The Sub-Adviser takes short positions when it believes a specific asset or asset class will decline in price or to manage (hedge) the price risk of the long positions in the Fund’s portfolio. When the Sub-Adviser believes market conditions are appropriate, the Fund may borrow money from banks to make additional portfolio investments. The Fund may borrow an amount equal to as much as one-third of the value of its total assets (which includes the amount borrowed). The Sub-Adviser engages in frequent trading to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, which results in turnover in excess of 100%. The Fund may, but is not required to be, fully invested; it may also be 100% in money market funds or other money market instruments as a defensive measure.

The Fund may use leverage achieved through the use of swaps and futures, as well as bank borrowings, and other instruments to leverage the returns of the Fund’s portfolio to take advantage of market opportunities. However, these instruments may also be used for hedging purposes.

The Sub-Adviser’s technical strategy is based on a form of technical analysis known as “chart analysis” that attempts to invest in up-trending assets that are expected to produce above average risk-adjusted returns. Up-trending assets are those with generally rising prices and down-trending assets are those with generally falling prices. The Sub-Adviser also uses this technique to take short positions in down-trending assets. The Sub-Adviser defines risk as expected return volatility and expected downside loss. Expected downside loss is also referred to as downside risk or drawdown risk.

The Sub-Adviser invests long in assets that it believes have up-trending prices and relatively attractive risk-adjusted returns; and invests short in assets that it believes have down-trending prices and relatively unattractive risk-adjusted returns, or to hedge portfolio risks. The Sub-Adviser sells long positions when it believes price trends or risk trends have become unattractive. The Sub-Adviser covers (buys back) short positions when price trends have turned neutral or up-trending, or risk trends have turned neutral, or when hedging is no longer needed.

Read More

OTRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -73.0% 19.4% 45.52%
1 Yr -3.5% -9.1% 86.9% 6.55%
3 Yr -1.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 3.21%
5 Yr 1.7%* -4.9% 14.4% 2.69%
10 Yr 0.3%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.7% 305.1% 3.33%
2021 -1.1% -9.8% 27.3% 40.73%
2020 8.0% -20.8% 10.9% 86.67%
2019 1.4% -12.4% 29.4% 50.50%
2018 -2.3% -10.5% 15.8% 21.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -73.0% 19.4% 45.52%
1 Yr -3.5% -13.4% 86.9% 5.09%
3 Yr -1.0%* -9.5% 16.2% 2.81%
5 Yr 1.7%* -5.3% 14.4% 2.69%
10 Yr 2.0%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.0% -22.7% 305.1% 3.33%
2021 -1.1% -9.8% 27.3% 41.13%
2020 8.0% -20.8% 10.9% 88.89%
2019 1.4% -8.4% 29.4% 37.13%
2018 -2.3% -10.2% 18.0% 4.19%

NAV & Total Return History

OTRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTRGX Category Low Category High OTRGX % Rank
Net Assets 121 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 49.45%
Number of Holdings 22 4 4478 85.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 164 M -398 M 2.55 B 36.40%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 41.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  2. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  3. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  4. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  5. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  6. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  7. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  8. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  9. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%
  10. Recv Blackrock Hy Bond 27.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTRGX % Rank
Bonds 		77.19% -326.45% 6347.80% 3.89%
Other 		54.94% -21.53% 148.54% 1.41%
Preferred Stocks 		1.74% -0.12% 46.97% 3.53%
Stocks 		1.14% -3.75% 97.95% 92.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.34% 0.00% 87.92% 12.37%
Cash 		-35.36% -6278.21% 410.43% 98.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTRGX % Rank
Financial Services 		68.47% 0.00% 59.28% 27.95%
Real Estate 		24.57% 0.00% 51.26% 0.79%
Energy 		5.24% 0.00% 100.00% 83.86%
Healthcare 		0.87% 0.00% 45.63% 97.24%
Basic Materials 		0.80% 0.00% 27.46% 87.01%
Industrials 		0.03% 0.00% 21.45% 84.25%
Technology 		0.02% 0.00% 39.58% 96.46%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.23% 90.94%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.78% 78.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.62% 30.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.09% 95.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTRGX % Rank
US 		1.07% -8.85% 91.88% 88.34%
Non US 		0.07% -19.62% 42.11% 82.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTRGX % Rank
Securitized 		63.42% 0.00% 56.83% 0.71%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.90% 0.27% 100.00% 83.39%
Corporate 		14.58% 0.00% 87.73% 30.74%
Derivative 		0.61% 0.00% 88.81% 27.21%
Government 		0.42% 0.00% 84.29% 82.69%
Municipal 		0.06% 0.00% 27.33% 67.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTRGX % Rank
US 		69.85% -126.19% 6311.18% 4.59%
Non US 		7.34% -382.37% 121.02% 32.86%

OTRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.76% 0.29% 31.15% 21.58%
Management Fee 2.50% 0.00% 2.50% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

OTRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OTRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 140.00% 0.00% 491.00% 69.76%

OTRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTRGX Category Low Category High OTRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 59.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTRGX Category Low Category High OTRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.40% -2.51% 6.83% 6.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OTRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2013

9.38

9.4%

Michael L. Price has served as President of the Price Capital Management, Inc. since he founded it in 1997. Mr. Price served in the US Navy from 1963 – 1994. After graduating from Auburn University in 1971 with a degree in Applied Physics, he was commissioned an ensign and sent to flight training. After 32 years of service, including 23 years of commissioned services as a Navy pilot, he retired as a Captain (O-6). During this commissioned service, he earned advanced degrees in Systems Management from the University of Southern California, and National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. In 1993, he formed Investors OnTrack, Inc., to provide training for high net worth individual investors and professional investors, with an emphasis on technical analysis. In 1995, he began publishing the OnTrack Report, a weekly newsletter for mutual fund investors. In 1997, he formed Price Capital Management to manage individual accounts using mutual funds. In 2000, he formed two hedge funds and began the transition to hedge fund management. Price Capital Management currently manages four hedge funds in addition to the OnTrack Core Fund using a similar investment strategy.

W. Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2013

9.38

9.4%

W. Lee Harris, Jr. has served as Chief Compliance Officer of the Price Capital Management, Inc. since February 2012. Additionally, Mr. Harris serves as President of Lee Harris Capital Management, Inc., a position held since 2004. Mr. Harris served in the US Navy from 1974-2004. He earned a Mathematics degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1974, and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Florida in 1981. After his retirement from 30 years of service in 2004, he established Lee Harris Capital Management, Inc., to provide separate account management to individual investors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×