OTCKX (Mutual Fund)

MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$27.63 -0.06 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OTCAX) Primary B (OTCBX) C (OTCCX) Inst (OTCIX) Retirement (MCPRX) Retirement (OTCGX) Retirement (OTCHX) Retirement (OTCJX) Retirement (OTCKX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

Net Assets

$13.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OTCKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Fischman

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations. MFS generally defines medium market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. As of November 30, 2021, the range of the market capitalizations of the issuers in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was between approximately $1.1 billion and $61.3 billion.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

OTCKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -26.9% 59.5% 63.89%
1 Yr 16.4% -43.3% 860.3% 34.10%
3 Yr 3.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 20.33%
5 Yr 7.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 9.77%
10 Yr 8.5%* -18.3% 13.6% 9.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 34.70%
2021 5.1% -52.0% 83.9% 18.86%
2020 10.4% -17.6% 195.3% 28.08%
2019 8.2% -16.0% 9.5% 5.85%
2018 -0.6% -13.6% 24.1% 5.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -53.4% 55.3% 61.77%
1 Yr 16.4% -60.3% 860.3% 31.80%
3 Yr 3.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 20.41%
5 Yr 7.9%* -27.6% 82.5% 10.08%
10 Yr 11.5%* -17.1% 15.4% 4.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 34.70%
2021 5.1% -52.0% 83.9% 18.86%
2020 10.4% -17.6% 195.3% 28.08%
2019 8.2% -16.0% 9.5% 5.85%
2018 0.2% -13.6% 24.1% 4.89%

NAV & Total Return History

OTCKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTCKX Category Low Category High OTCKX % Rank
Net Assets 13.6 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 7.92%
Number of Holdings 93 20 3702 27.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.32 B 360 K 10.9 B 8.98%
Weighting of Top 10 24.20% 5.5% 92.1% 65.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PerkinElmer Inc 2.92%
  2. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.88%
  3. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 2.64%
  4. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co 2.48%
  5. Steris PLC 2.47%
  6. Verisk Analytics Inc 2.42%
  7. MSCI Inc 2.38%
  8. Global Payments Inc 2.38%
  9. AMETEK Inc 2.26%
  10. Ihs Markit Ltd 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCKX % Rank
Stocks 		96.43% 23.99% 100.52% 72.54%
Cash 		3.57% -0.52% 26.94% 22.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 13.56%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 19.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 5.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 10.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCKX % Rank
Technology 		24.70% 0.04% 62.17% 76.76%
Healthcare 		19.71% 0.00% 43.77% 31.34%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.94% 0.00% 57.41% 8.80%
Industrials 		15.58% 0.00% 38.23% 41.02%
Financial Services 		9.72% 0.00% 43.01% 32.22%
Real Estate 		4.28% 0.00% 19.28% 23.06%
Communication Services 		4.16% 0.00% 18.33% 25.35%
Basic Materials 		1.95% 0.00% 17.25% 55.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.97% 0.00% 16.40% 71.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 29.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 65.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTCKX % Rank
US 		85.18% 23.38% 100.52% 91.02%
Non US 		11.25% 0.00% 35.22% 9.15%

OTCKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.02% 19.28% 87.12%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 28.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

OTCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OTCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 250.31% 24.71%

OTCKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTCKX Category Low Category High OTCKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 14.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTCKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTCKX Category Low Category High OTCKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -2.24% 2.75% 23.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTCKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OTCKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Fischman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Eric B. Fischman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® since Novembwe 2019. Eric joined MFS as an equity research analyst in 2000 and was named portfolio manager in 2002. Prior to joining MFS he served as an equity research analyst at State Street Research and he was a staff attorney at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, a Juris Doctorate degree from Boston University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University. He also holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.

Paul Gordon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2011

11.02

11.0%

Paul J. Gordon - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2004 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Investments Management and Research Co. - Babson College, BS, cum laude

Eric Braz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Eric J. Braz, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - Joined MFS in 2007; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at Bates and White, LLC. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow - Pennsylvania State University, BS

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

