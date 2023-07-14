Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$13.6 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.2%
Expense Ratio 1.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in issuers with medium market capitalizations. MFS generally defines medium market capitalization issuers as issuers with market capitalizations similar to those of issuers included in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase. As of November 30, 2021, the range of the market capitalizations of the issuers in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was between approximately $1.1 billion and $61.3 billion.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies).
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
For purposes of the fund’s 80% policy, net assets include the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
|Period
|OTCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|69.73%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|43.46%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|26.80%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|15.82%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|21.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|OTCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.1%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|40.21%
|2021
|3.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|24.54%
|2020
|9.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|36.62%
|2019
|7.8%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|12.87%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|9.78%
|OTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.6 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|7.22%
|Number of Holdings
|93
|20
|3702
|27.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.32 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|8.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.20%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|64.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.43%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|71.83%
|Cash
|3.57%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|22.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|9.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|15.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|1.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|6.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCCX % Rank
|Technology
|24.70%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|76.06%
|Healthcare
|19.71%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|30.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.94%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|8.10%
|Industrials
|15.58%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|40.32%
|Financial Services
|9.72%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|31.51%
|Real Estate
|4.28%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|22.36%
|Communication Services
|4.16%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|24.65%
|Basic Materials
|1.95%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|54.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.97%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|71.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|26.76%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|62.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTCCX % Rank
|US
|85.18%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|90.32%
|Non US
|11.25%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|8.45%
|OTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.76%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|14.85%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|28.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|OTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|4.84%
|OTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|23.92%
|OTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|10.21%
|OTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.40%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|90.89%
|OTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1997
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Eric B. Fischman, is an investment officer and portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® since Novembwe 2019. Eric joined MFS as an equity research analyst in 2000 and was named portfolio manager in 2002. Prior to joining MFS he served as an equity research analyst at State Street Research and he was a staff attorney at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. He earned an MBA from Columbia Business School, a Juris Doctorate degree from Boston University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University. He also holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2011
11.02
11.0%
Paul J. Gordon - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2004 - Previous experience includes 3 years as Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Investments Management and Research Co. - Babson College, BS, cum laude
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Eric J. Braz, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - Joined MFS in 2007; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at Bates and White, LLC. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow - Pennsylvania State University, BS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
