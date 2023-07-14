Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$9.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.4%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.19%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small companies. The fund defines a small company as one whose market capitalization falls (i) within or below the current range of companies in either the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market capitalization of companies in either index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The Russell 2000® and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices are widely used benchmarks for tracking small-cap stock performance. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index were approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion, and $210 million to $7.93 billion, respectively. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell and S&P indexes change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside this range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the ranges. When choosing stocks, we generally look for one or more of the following characteristics:
·capable management;
·attractive business niches;
·pricing flexibility;
·sound financial and accounting practices;
·a potential or demonstrated ability to grow revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently; and
·the potential for a catalyst (such as increased investor attention, asset sales, strong business prospects, or a change in management) to cause the stock’s price to rise.
Holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer, and stock selection may reflect either a growth or value investment approach. For example, we may look for a company whose price/earnings ratio is attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rate. A value stock
would be one where the stock price appears undervalued in relation to earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.
|Period
|OTCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|74.92%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|75.46%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|14.58%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|15.56%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|19.33%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.4%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|25.77%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|11.03%
|2020
|6.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|75.81%
|2019
|6.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|27.62%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|32.00%
|YTD
|10.8%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|73.74%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|73.28%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|14.58%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|12.80%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|10.68%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.4%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|25.77%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|11.03%
|2020
|6.9%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|75.81%
|2019
|6.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|27.62%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|16.95%
|OTCFX
|Net Assets
|9.17 B
|183 K
|28 B
|2.34%
|Number of Holdings
|272
|6
|1336
|9.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.28 B
|59 K
|2.7 B
|7.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.44%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|91.12%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|93.03%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|92.64%
|Cash
|6.89%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|5.35%
|Other
|0.08%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|21.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|9.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|6.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|6.19%
|Weighting
|Healthcare
|18.04%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|74.92%
|Financial Services
|17.54%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|6.86%
|Technology
|16.53%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|88.80%
|Industrials
|13.25%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|81.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.49%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|69.40%
|Real Estate
|6.98%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|10.03%
|Utilities
|4.67%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|1.00%
|Energy
|4.09%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|26.42%
|Consumer Defense
|3.82%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|49.83%
|Basic Materials
|3.06%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|37.46%
|Communication Services
|1.54%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|60.54%
|Weighting
|US
|86.33%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|83.28%
|Non US
|6.70%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|20.74%
|OTCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|83.22%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|32.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.33%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|66.35%
|OTCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OTCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|14.19%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|6.42%
|OTCFX
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|11.71%
|OTCFX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OTCFX
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.18%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|12.03%
|OTCFX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 1999
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 1998
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1996
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
