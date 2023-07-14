The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small companies. The fund defines a small company as one whose market capitalization falls (i) within or below the current range of companies in either the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market capitalization of companies in either index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The Russell 2000® and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices are widely used benchmarks for tracking small-cap stock performance. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index were approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion, and $210 million to $7.93 billion, respectively. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell and S&P indexes change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside this range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the ranges. When choosing stocks, we generally look for one or more of the following characteristics:

·capable management;

·attractive business niches;

·pricing flexibility;

·sound financial and accounting practices;

·a potential or demonstrated ability to grow revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently; and

·the potential for a catalyst (such as increased investor attention, asset sales, strong business prospects, or a change in management) to cause the stock’s price to rise.

Holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer, and stock selection may reflect either a growth or value investment approach. For example, we may look for a company whose price/earnings ratio is attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rate. A value stock

would be one where the stock price appears undervalued in relation to earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.