Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund

mutual fund
TRZZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$57.25 -0.38 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (OTCFX) Primary Adv (PASSX) Inst (OTIIX) Inst (TRZZX)
TRZZX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$57.25 -0.38 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (OTCFX) Primary Adv (PASSX) Inst (OTIIX) Inst (TRZZX)
TRZZX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$57.25 -0.38 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (OTCFX) Primary Adv (PASSX) Inst (OTIIX) Inst (TRZZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund

TRZZX | Fund

$57.25

$9.17 B

0.78%

$0.45

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.19%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund

TRZZX | Fund

$57.25

$9.17 B

0.78%

$0.45

0.74%

TRZZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Alonso

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small companies. The fund defines a small company as one whose market capitalization falls (i) within or below the current range of companies in either the Russell 2000® Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or (ii) below the three-year average maximum market capitalization of companies in either index as of December 31 of the three preceding years. The Russell 2000® and S&P SmallCap 600 Indices are widely used benchmarks for tracking small-cap stock performance. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization ranges for the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index were approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion, and $210 million to $7.93 billion, respectively. The market capitalizations of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell and S&P indexes change over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization grows or falls outside this range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the ranges. When choosing stocks, we generally look for one or more of the following characteristics:

·capable management;

·attractive business niches;

·pricing flexibility;

·sound financial and accounting practices;

·a potential or demonstrated ability to grow revenues, earnings, and cash flow consistently; and

·the potential for a catalyst (such as increased investor attention, asset sales, strong business prospects, or a change in management) to cause the stock’s price to rise.

Holdings will be widely diversified by industry and issuer, and stock selection may reflect either a growth or value investment approach. For example, we may look for a company whose price/earnings ratio is attractive relative to the underlying earnings growth rate. A value stock

would be one where the stock price appears undervalued in relation to earnings, projected cash flow, or asset value per share.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

Read More

TRZZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -21.9% 50.1% 71.55%
1 Yr 6.6% -72.8% 36.6% 74.79%
3 Yr 4.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 14.06%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% 32.17%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 23.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -82.1% 547.9% 24.74%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 10.86%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -24.8% 50.1% 70.37%
1 Yr 6.6% -72.8% 36.6% 72.61%
3 Yr 4.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 14.06%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% 29.97%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 22.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRZZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -82.1% 547.9% 24.74%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 10.86%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TRZZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRZZX Category Low Category High TRZZX % Rank
Net Assets 9.17 B 183 K 28 B 2.84%
Number of Holdings 272 6 1336 10.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.28 B 59 K 2.7 B 7.53%
Weighting of Top 10 12.44% 5.9% 100.0% 91.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZZX % Rank
Stocks 		93.03% 77.52% 101.30% 93.14%
Cash 		6.89% -1.30% 22.49% 5.85%
Other 		0.08% -1.57% 7.18% 21.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 85.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 84.95%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 84.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZZX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.04% 0.00% 47.90% 75.42%
Financial Services 		17.54% 0.00% 42.95% 7.53%
Technology 		16.53% 2.91% 75.51% 90.13%
Industrials 		13.25% 0.00% 36.64% 81.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 0.00% 40.68% 69.90%
Real Estate 		6.98% 0.00% 15.31% 10.54%
Utilities 		4.67% 0.00% 5.57% 1.51%
Energy 		4.09% 0.00% 55.49% 28.09%
Consumer Defense 		3.82% 0.00% 13.56% 50.84%
Basic Materials 		3.06% 0.00% 10.30% 37.96%
Communication Services 		1.54% 0.00% 15.31% 61.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TRZZX % Rank
US 		86.33% 67.06% 99.56% 83.78%
Non US 		6.70% 0.00% 26.08% 21.24%

TRZZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.05% 27.56% 91.53%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.05% 4.05% 33.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRZZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.19% 3.00% 439.00% 7.00%

TRZZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRZZX Category Low Category High TRZZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.78% 0.00% 1.90% 87.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRZZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRZZX Category Low Category High TRZZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -4.08% 1.10% 1.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRZZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TRZZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Alonso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Francisco (Frank) M. Alonso joined T. Rowe Price Associates in 2000 and is currently a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group and T. Rowe Price Associates. He is also the portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. From 2013 to September 2016 Frank ran the US Smaller Companies Equity Fund (SICAVS) and was the Associate PM for the Small-Cap Stock Fund. Prior to 2013 he worked as an investment analyst in TRP’s U.S. Equity Division covering discount stores, soft goods retailing and hard goods under the consumer industry.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×