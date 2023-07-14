David Nadel is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equities team at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on international small- and mid-company strategies. Mr. Nadel joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at The Royce Funds, where he founded and managed the firm’s international investing practice. During his 13-year tenure there, Mr. Nadel lead-managed an international small/mid-cap growth fund, and sole-managed a global small/mid-cap growth fund. Before joining Royce, he was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst, and then managed international small/mid-cap strategies for Pequot Capital and Neuberger Berman. Mr. Nadel started his career in 1992 with Lazard Freres' mergers and acquisitions team, and worked in Hong Kong for Value Partners, a prominent hedge fund. Mr. Nadel earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School, an AM from Harvard University, and a BA degree, magna cum laude, from Williams College, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society