Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
Net Assets
$6 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.3%
Expense Ratio 1.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|39.29%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|48.57%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|68.46%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|64.46%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|10.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|55.88%
|2021
|1.0%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|33.85%
|2020
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|70.00%
|2019
|4.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|83.20%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|31.93%
|Period
|OSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|39.29%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|48.57%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|69.23%
|5 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|17.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.6%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|55.88%
|2021
|1.0%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|34.62%
|2020
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|70.00%
|2019
|4.3%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|83.20%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|41.18%
|OSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6 B
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|10.71%
|Number of Holdings
|137
|30
|1618
|18.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.01 B
|398 K
|1.22 B
|8.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.25%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|75.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|14.29%
|Cash
|0.77%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|87.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.67%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|2.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|17.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|7.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Industrials
|34.69%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|6.43%
|Technology
|25.87%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|17.86%
|Healthcare
|16.81%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|15.71%
|Basic Materials
|6.63%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|48.57%
|Financial Services
|4.15%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|89.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.10%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|92.14%
|Communication Services
|3.95%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|71.43%
|Consumer Defense
|2.97%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|83.57%
|Energy
|0.83%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|62.14%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|59.29%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|86.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Non US
|97.54%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|17.86%
|US
|1.01%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|55.00%
|OSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.57%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|34.62%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|37.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|62.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|OSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OSMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|8.00%
|316.00%
|78.74%
|OSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|24.29%
|OSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|62.96%
|OSMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.819
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$2.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2009
|$0.658
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.597
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 08, 2003
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2001
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 05, 2019
2.57
2.6%
David Nadel is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equities team at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on international small- and mid-company strategies. Mr. Nadel joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at The Royce Funds, where he founded and managed the firm’s international investing practice. During his 13-year tenure there, Mr. Nadel lead-managed an international small/mid-cap growth fund, and sole-managed a global small/mid-cap growth fund. Before joining Royce, he was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst, and then managed international small/mid-cap strategies for Pequot Capital and Neuberger Berman. Mr. Nadel started his career in 1992 with Lazard Freres' mergers and acquisitions team, and worked in Hong Kong for Value Partners, a prominent hedge fund. Mr. Nadel earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School, an AM from Harvard University, and a BA degree, magna cum laude, from Williams College, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
