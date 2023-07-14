Home
OSMAX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$43.13 -0.28 -0.65%
primary theme
International Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (OSMAX) Primary C (OSMCX) Retirement (OSMNX) Inst (OSMYX) Inst (OSCIX) Retirement (INSLX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$6 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OSMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 17, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nadel

Fund Description

OSMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -8.9% 20.7% 37.14%
1 Yr 12.3% -9.3% 33.0% 45.00%
3 Yr -4.2%* -19.6% 4.2% 66.92%
5 Yr -4.3%* -12.7% 5.5% 61.16%
10 Yr 4.7%* -10.4% 5.5% 4.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -46.4% -21.4% 51.47%
2021 1.5% -16.7% 7.9% 30.00%
2020 4.7% -0.5% 17.6% 61.54%
2019 4.4% 2.3% 9.5% 82.40%
2018 -3.9% -13.3% -0.7% 26.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -27.1% 20.7% 37.14%
1 Yr 12.3% -48.7% 33.0% 45.00%
3 Yr -4.2%* -14.4% 4.2% 67.69%
5 Yr -2.3%* -12.7% 5.5% 48.33%
10 Yr 6.3%* -5.2% 6.6% 3.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.4% -46.4% -21.4% 51.47%
2021 1.5% -16.7% 7.9% 30.77%
2020 4.7% -0.5% 17.6% 61.54%
2019 4.4% 2.3% 9.5% 82.40%
2018 -2.0% -13.2% -0.6% 10.08%

NAV & Total Return History

OSMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OSMAX Category Low Category High OSMAX % Rank
Net Assets 6 B 1.79 M 7.44 B 10.00%
Number of Holdings 137 30 1618 17.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 B 398 K 1.22 B 7.86%
Weighting of Top 10 16.25% 5.3% 48.4% 75.00%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OSMAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 82.89% 99.66% 13.57%
Cash 		0.77% 0.00% 17.11% 87.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.67% 0.00% 0.67% 1.43%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 16.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3.57%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 7.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSMAX % Rank
Industrials 		34.69% 0.00% 40.13% 5.71%
Technology 		25.87% 6.70% 37.76% 17.14%
Healthcare 		16.81% 1.74% 29.97% 15.00%
Basic Materials 		6.63% 0.00% 18.70% 47.86%
Financial Services 		4.15% 1.92% 22.28% 88.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.10% 1.31% 28.28% 91.43%
Communication Services 		3.95% 1.49% 23.23% 70.71%
Consumer Defense 		2.97% 1.61% 17.90% 82.86%
Energy 		0.83% 0.00% 9.29% 61.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 58.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.00% 85.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSMAX % Rank
Non US 		97.54% 71.19% 99.66% 17.14%
US 		1.01% 0.00% 23.33% 54.29%

OSMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 22.37% 54.62%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.75% 36.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.24% 0.00% 1.00% 14.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

OSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 55.56%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OSMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% 81.10%

OSMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OSMAX Category Low Category High OSMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 23.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OSMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OSMAX Category Low Category High OSMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -1.81% 1.51% 45.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OSMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OSMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nadel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2019

2.57

2.6%

David Nadel is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equities team at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on international small- and mid-company strategies. Mr. Nadel joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at The Royce Funds, where he founded and managed the firm’s international investing practice. During his 13-year tenure there, Mr. Nadel lead-managed an international small/mid-cap growth fund, and sole-managed a global small/mid-cap growth fund. Before joining Royce, he was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst, and then managed international small/mid-cap strategies for Pequot Capital and Neuberger Berman. Mr. Nadel started his career in 1992 with Lazard Freres' mergers and acquisitions team, and worked in Hong Kong for Value Partners, a prominent hedge fund. Mr. Nadel earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School, an AM from Harvard University, and a BA degree, magna cum laude, from Williams College, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

