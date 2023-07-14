Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
OSGCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.24 -0.11 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGSGX) Primary Inst (OGGFX) C (OSGCX) Retirement (JISGX) Retirement (JSGZX) Retirement (JGSMX) Retirement (JGSVX) Retirement (JGLYX) Retirement (JGRQX)
OSGCX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.24 -0.11 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGSGX) Primary Inst (OGGFX) C (OSGCX) Retirement (JISGX) Retirement (JSGZX) Retirement (JGSMX) Retirement (JGSVX) Retirement (JGLYX) Retirement (JGRQX)
OSGCX (Mutual Fund)

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.24 -0.11 -1.18%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGSGX) Primary Inst (OGGFX) C (OSGCX) Retirement (JISGX) Retirement (JSGZX) Retirement (JGSMX) Retirement (JGSVX) Retirement (JGLYX) Retirement (JGRQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

OSGCX | Fund

$9.24

$4.27 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

10.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

Net Assets

$4.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

OSGCX | Fund

$9.24

$4.27 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.74%

OSGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    5257529
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eytan Shapiro

OSGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -21.9% 50.1% 34.34%
1 Yr 10.0% -72.8% 36.6% 58.49%
3 Yr -10.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 84.72%
5 Yr -8.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 79.26%
10 Yr -2.2%* -23.2% 11.9% 63.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.3% -82.1% 547.9% 66.55%
2021 -14.5% -69.3% 196.9% 93.28%
2020 12.4% -28.2% 32.1% 21.15%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 36.10%
2018 -4.7% -14.5% 20.4% 64.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -24.8% 50.1% 33.67%
1 Yr 10.0% -72.8% 36.6% 56.81%
3 Yr -10.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 84.72%
5 Yr -4.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 63.82%
10 Yr 3.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 47.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.3% -82.1% 547.9% 66.55%
2021 -14.5% -69.3% 196.9% 93.28%
2020 12.4% -28.2% 32.1% 21.15%
2019 5.7% -3.2% 9.3% 36.10%
2018 -1.0% -14.5% 20.4% 24.57%

NAV & Total Return History

OSGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OSGCX Category Low Category High OSGCX % Rank
Net Assets 4.27 B 183 K 28 B 9.87%
Number of Holdings 130 6 1336 22.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 727 M 59 K 2.7 B 14.05%
Weighting of Top 10 16.86% 5.9% 100.0% 77.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 2.18%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.86%
  3. Inphi Corp 1.77%
  4. Freshpet Inc 1.76%
  5. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.74%
  6. Helen Of Troy Ltd 1.73%
  7. CyberArk Software Ltd 1.71%
  8. Saia Inc 1.67%
  9. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 1.60%
  10. II-VI Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OSGCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.97% 77.52% 101.30% 25.25%
Cash 		1.03% -1.30% 22.49% 70.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 38.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 48.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 37.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 36.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSGCX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.68% 0.00% 47.90% 25.75%
Technology 		25.46% 2.91% 75.51% 48.49%
Industrials 		18.32% 0.00% 36.64% 36.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.84% 0.00% 40.68% 24.58%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 13.56% 16.39%
Financial Services 		4.02% 0.00% 42.95% 80.10%
Energy 		2.46% 0.00% 55.49% 50.84%
Real Estate 		2.25% 0.00% 15.31% 45.99%
Communication Services 		0.63% 0.00% 15.31% 75.59%
Utilities 		0.25% 0.00% 5.57% 28.60%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 10.30% 82.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSGCX % Rank
US 		98.68% 67.06% 99.56% 6.19%
Non US 		0.29% 0.00% 26.08% 92.98%

OSGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OSGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.74% 0.05% 27.56% 17.63%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 18.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.21%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.40% 38.86%

Sales Fees

OSGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 43.55%

Trading Fees

OSGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OSGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 43.21%

OSGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OSGCX Category Low Category High OSGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 41.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OSGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OSGCX Category Low Category High OSGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.44% -4.08% 1.10% 89.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OSGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OSGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eytan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Matthew Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Matthew G. Cohen, M.D., managing director, is a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2005, Dr. Cohen has been portfolio manager since 2015 and a research analyst in the firm’s U.S. Equity Group since 2005. Before joining the firm, Matthew was a senior healthcare analyst at Medici Healthcare and a senior analyst covering medical products at Narragansett Asset Management, a New York-based healthcare hedge fund. Prior to that, Dr. Cohen was a resident surgeon in the Department of General Surgery at the North Shore University Hospital NYU School of Medicine. Matthew holds an M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×