Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.1%
Net Assets
$4.27 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.9%
Expense Ratio 1.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|OSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.27 B
|183 K
|28 B
|9.87%
|Number of Holdings
|130
|6
|1336
|22.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|727 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|14.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.86%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|77.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.97%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|25.25%
|Cash
|1.03%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|70.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|38.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|48.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|37.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|36.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSGCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.68%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|25.75%
|Technology
|25.46%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|48.49%
|Industrials
|18.32%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|36.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.84%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|24.58%
|Consumer Defense
|6.05%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|16.39%
|Financial Services
|4.02%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|80.10%
|Energy
|2.46%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|50.84%
|Real Estate
|2.25%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|45.99%
|Communication Services
|0.63%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|75.59%
|Utilities
|0.25%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|28.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.03%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|82.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSGCX % Rank
|US
|98.68%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|6.19%
|Non US
|0.29%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|92.98%
|OSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.74%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|17.63%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|18.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|38.86%
|OSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|43.55%
|OSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OSGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|43.21%
|OSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|41.14%
|OSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.44%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|89.83%
|OSGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2006
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2004
17.76
17.8%
Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Matthew G. Cohen, M.D., managing director, is a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2005, Dr. Cohen has been portfolio manager since 2015 and a research analyst in the firm’s U.S. Equity Group since 2005. Before joining the firm, Matthew was a senior healthcare analyst at Medici Healthcare and a senior analyst covering medical products at Narragansett Asset Management, a New York-based healthcare hedge fund. Prior to that, Dr. Cohen was a resident surgeon in the Department of General Surgery at the North Shore University Hospital NYU School of Medicine. Matthew holds an M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
