Trending ETFs

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
PGSGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$16.04 -0.18 -1.11%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGSGX) Primary Inst (OGGFX) C (OSGCX) Retirement (JISGX) Retirement (JSGZX) Retirement (JGSMX) Retirement (JGSVX) Retirement (JGLYX) Retirement (JGRQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund

PGSGX | Fund

$16.04

$4.27 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$4.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 01, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    27973765
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eytan Shapiro

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in the securities of small capitalization companies. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. Small cap companies are companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell 2000® Growth Index stocks at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell 2000® Growth Index ranged from $0.93 million to $9.82 billion. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. Typically, the Fund invests in securities of companies with a history of above-average growth, as well as companies expected to have above-average growth.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuersmay be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

PGSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -21.9% 50.1% 30.47%
1 Yr 10.9% -72.8% 36.6% 53.78%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 67.36%
5 Yr -3.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 48.70%
10 Yr 1.5%* -23.2% 11.9% 33.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -82.1% 547.9% 65.36%
2021 -10.1% -69.3% 196.9% 81.90%
2020 14.0% -28.2% 32.1% 16.85%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.60%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 45.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -24.8% 50.1% 29.80%
1 Yr 10.9% -72.8% 36.6% 52.61%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 67.53%
5 Yr -3.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 58.07%
10 Yr 1.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 62.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.7% -82.1% 547.9% 65.36%
2021 -10.1% -69.3% 196.9% 81.90%
2020 14.0% -28.2% 32.1% 16.85%
2019 6.6% -3.2% 9.3% 18.60%
2018 -3.6% -14.5% 20.4% 61.14%

NAV & Total Return History

PGSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGSGX Category Low Category High PGSGX % Rank
Net Assets 4.27 B 183 K 28 B 10.37%
Number of Holdings 130 6 1336 23.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 727 M 59 K 2.7 B 14.55%
Weighting of Top 10 16.86% 5.9% 100.0% 78.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Performance Food Group Co 2.18%
  2. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.86%
  3. Inphi Corp 1.77%
  4. Freshpet Inc 1.76%
  5. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 1.74%
  6. Helen Of Troy Ltd 1.73%
  7. CyberArk Software Ltd 1.71%
  8. Saia Inc 1.67%
  9. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 1.60%
  10. II-VI Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.97% 77.52% 101.30% 25.92%
Cash 		1.03% -1.30% 22.49% 70.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 79.93%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 83.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 81.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 79.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSGX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.68% 0.00% 47.90% 26.25%
Technology 		25.46% 2.91% 75.51% 49.00%
Industrials 		18.32% 0.00% 36.64% 36.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.84% 0.00% 40.68% 25.25%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 13.56% 16.89%
Financial Services 		4.02% 0.00% 42.95% 80.60%
Energy 		2.46% 0.00% 55.49% 51.34%
Real Estate 		2.25% 0.00% 15.31% 46.49%
Communication Services 		0.63% 0.00% 15.31% 76.09%
Utilities 		0.25% 0.00% 5.57% 29.10%
Basic Materials 		0.03% 0.00% 10.30% 83.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGSGX % Rank
US 		98.68% 67.06% 99.56% 6.69%
Non US 		0.29% 0.00% 26.08% 93.48%

PGSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.05% 27.56% 43.56%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.05% 4.05% 20.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.09%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.01% 0.40% 41.71%

Sales Fees

PGSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.25% 3.50% 5.75% 82.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 44.77%

PGSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGSGX Category Low Category High PGSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 82.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGSGX Category Low Category High PGSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.95% -4.08% 1.10% 69.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eytan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2004

17.76

17.8%

Eytan Shapiro, managing director, is the CIO of the Growth &Small Cap U.S. Equity Team. Mr. Shapiro has worked as a portfolio manager for JPMIM or its affiliates (or their predecessors) since 1989 and has been employed by the firm since 1985. Eytan holds a B.Sc. in economics from City University, London, an M.Phil. in economics from Oxford University, and is Series 66 licensed. He is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and The CFA Institute, and a CFA charterholder. He began his investment career in 1982.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Matthew Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Matthew G. Cohen, M.D., managing director, is a research analyst in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2005, Dr. Cohen has been portfolio manager since 2015 and a research analyst in the firm’s U.S. Equity Group since 2005. Before joining the firm, Matthew was a senior healthcare analyst at Medici Healthcare and a senior analyst covering medical products at Narragansett Asset Management, a New York-based healthcare hedge fund. Prior to that, Dr. Cohen was a resident surgeon in the Department of General Surgery at the North Shore University Hospital NYU School of Medicine. Matthew holds an M.B.A. from New York University Stern School of Business and an M.D. from McGill University in Montreal.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

