Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.6%
1 yr return
20.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
Net Assets
$79 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.4%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 179.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ORSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.6%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|4.58%
|1 Yr
|20.9%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|0.68%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|81.46%
|5 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|67.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ORSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|34.18%
|2021
|-8.4%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|96.54%
|2020
|5.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|17.08%
|2019
|6.2%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|5.87%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|67.49%
|ORSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|79 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|83.19%
|Number of Holdings
|213
|2
|2519
|45.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|84.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.38%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|58.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|23.40%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|75.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|6.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|8.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|5.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|5.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSIX % Rank
|Technology
|19.58%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|13.27%
|Industrials
|18.10%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|35.20%
|Healthcare
|14.39%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|42.52%
|Financial Services
|13.04%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|87.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.19%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|62.59%
|Communication Services
|5.58%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|5.27%
|Basic Materials
|5.02%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|43.20%
|Energy
|4.97%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|68.37%
|Real Estate
|4.92%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|74.83%
|Consumer Defense
|3.89%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|60.88%
|Utilities
|0.34%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|85.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSIX % Rank
|US
|96.55%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|46.46%
|Non US
|2.82%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|31.82%
|ORSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|14.68%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|5.33%
|ORSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ORSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ORSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|179.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|99.80%
|ORSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.19%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|29.75%
|ORSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ORSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.30%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|78.44%
|ORSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Algert is the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Algert Global LLC, which he co-founded in 2002. Mr. Algert was previously a Managing Director at Barclays Global Investors, where he served as the Global Head of Research focusing on stock selection strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Algert was a Director at KMV Corporation where he worked in the areas of empirical modeling and management of credit risk. Mr. Algert received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his Ph.D. from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Zeigler is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Algert Global LLC. Mr. Zeigler joined Algert Global in 2004. Mr. Zeigler was previously a Vice President at Charles Schwab & Co. where he worked in the areas of correspondent order flow valuation, market maker profitability, and execution quality. Prior to that, Mr. Zeigler worked at the National Association of Securities Dealers where he worked on market microstructure issues affecting The NASDAQ Stock Market. During his time at NASD, he developed the original idea for NASDAQ’s SuperMontage trading system, for which he is listed as inventor on the patent. Mr. Zeigler received his B.A. in Economics from Dickinson College and his M.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Klink is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Oak Ridge Investments, LLC. Mr. Klink joined Oak Ridge in 2011. Mr. Klink received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Davis during which time he concurrently earned an MBA, with a focus in Finance.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
