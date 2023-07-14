Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

15.6%

1 yr return

20.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$79 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 179.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ORSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Dynamic Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Ridge Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    7123300
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Algert

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Algert Global, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies. Small capitalization companies are considered to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions and could fall outside of the Index’s current capitalization range. Investment in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. As of August 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Index were between $23 million and $11 billion. The Fund may at times invest a significant portion of its assets in a single sector.
The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, but the Fund also may invest in other types of equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. issuers primarily are through investment in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.
The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary systematic models to choose stocks which will comprise the Sub-Adviser’s portfolio or “investment universe.” The Sub-Adviser generates a composite score for each stock in its investment universe based on three internal models: Relative Value (to seek to detect mispriced stocks), Quality (to assess the sustainability of a company’s operating performance), and Catalyst (to identify companies with changing financial expectations and changing levels of attention from investors). Each of these models is customized to the specifics of the underlying sector and region where they are applied. The score is intended to represent the Sub-Adviser’s view of the attractiveness of a company relative to its industry, country, and other risk factors. The Sub-Adviser uses an automated technological process that updates the ranking for each stock in its investment universe daily. A prospective trade list is generated from these rankings to construct the desired portfolio.
Read More

ORSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -14.5% 140.9% 4.58%
1 Yr 20.9% -34.7% 196.6% 0.68%
3 Yr 0.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 81.46%
5 Yr -4.7%* -23.8% 9.2% 67.52%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -59.3% 118.2% 34.18%
2021 -8.4% -17.3% 18.6% 96.54%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.08%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 5.87%
2018 -5.5% -20.0% 0.2% 67.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.6% -17.6% 140.9% 4.58%
1 Yr 20.9% -34.7% 196.6% 0.68%
3 Yr 0.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 81.55%
5 Yr -4.7%* -23.8% 10.7% 72.88%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -59.3% 118.2% 34.18%
2021 -8.4% -17.3% 18.6% 96.54%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 17.08%
2019 6.2% -17.9% 8.4% 5.87%
2018 -5.5% -19.9% 0.2% 76.56%

NAV & Total Return History

ORSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ORSIX Category Low Category High ORSIX % Rank
Net Assets 79 M 1.48 M 120 B 83.19%
Number of Holdings 213 2 2519 45.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 84.01%
Weighting of Top 10 14.38% 2.8% 101.7% 58.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RH 2.26%
  2. 8X8 Inc 2.01%
  3. Box Inc A 1.96%
  4. Trinet Group Inc 1.93%
  5. Univar Solutions Inc 1.87%
  6. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A 1.83%
  7. Four Corners Property Trust Inc 1.81%
  8. Core-Mark Holding Co Inc 1.70%
  9. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co 1.70%
  10. ePlus Inc 1.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 25.32% 100.32% 23.40%
Cash 		0.63% -79.10% 74.68% 75.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 6.57%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 8.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 5.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 5.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSIX % Rank
Technology 		19.58% 0.00% 54.70% 13.27%
Industrials 		18.10% 2.46% 37.42% 35.20%
Healthcare 		14.39% 0.00% 26.53% 42.52%
Financial Services 		13.04% 0.00% 35.52% 87.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.19% 0.99% 47.79% 62.59%
Communication Services 		5.58% 0.00% 14.85% 5.27%
Basic Materials 		5.02% 0.00% 18.66% 43.20%
Energy 		4.97% 0.00% 37.72% 68.37%
Real Estate 		4.92% 0.00% 29.43% 74.83%
Consumer Defense 		3.89% 0.00% 18.87% 60.88%
Utilities 		0.34% 0.00% 18.58% 85.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSIX % Rank
US 		96.55% 24.89% 100.00% 46.46%
Non US 		2.82% 0.00% 36.31% 31.82%

ORSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ORSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.01% 13.16% 14.68%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 83.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 5.33%

Sales Fees

ORSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ORSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ORSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 179.00% 1.00% 314.00% 99.80%

ORSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ORSIX Category Low Category High ORSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.19% 0.00% 38.20% 29.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ORSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ORSIX Category Low Category High ORSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.30% -2.40% 2.49% 78.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ORSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ORSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Algert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Algert is the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Algert Global LLC, which he co-founded in 2002. Mr. Algert was previously a Managing Director at Barclays Global Investors, where he served as the Global Head of Research focusing on stock selection strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Algert was a Director at KMV Corporation where he worked in the areas of empirical modeling and management of credit risk. Mr. Algert received his B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his Ph.D. from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

Bram Zeigler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Zeigler is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Algert Global LLC. Mr. Zeigler joined Algert Global in 2004. Mr. Zeigler was previously a Vice President at Charles Schwab & Co. where he worked in the areas of correspondent order flow valuation, market maker profitability, and execution quality. Prior to that, Mr. Zeigler worked at the National Association of Securities Dealers where he worked on market microstructure issues affecting The NASDAQ Stock Market. During his time at NASD, he developed the original idea for NASDAQ’s SuperMontage trading system, for which he is listed as inventor on the patent. Mr. Zeigler received his B.A. in Economics from Dickinson College and his M.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis.

Ian Klink

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Klink is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Oak Ridge Investments, LLC. Mr. Klink joined Oak Ridge in 2011. Mr. Klink received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Oklahoma and his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Davis during which time he concurrently earned an MBA, with a focus in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

