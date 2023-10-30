Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 10/30/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$120 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.0%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 10/30/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Algert Global, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies. Small capitalization companies are considered to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions and could fall outside of the Index’s current capitalization range. Investment in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. As of August 31, 2023, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Index were between $38 million and $14.5 billion. The Fund may at times invest a significant portion of its assets in a single sector.
The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, but the Fund also may invest in other types of equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. issuers primarily are through investment in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.
The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary systematic models to choose stocks which will comprise the Sub-Adviser’s portfolio or “investment universe.” The Sub-Adviser generates a composite score for each stock in its investment universe based on three internal models: Relative Value (to seek to detect mispriced stocks), Quality (to assess the sustainability of a company’s operating performance), and Catalyst (to identify companies with changing financial expectations and changing levels of attention from investors). Each of these models is customized to the specifics of the underlying sector and region where they are applied. The score is intended to represent the Sub-Adviser’s view of the attractiveness of a company relative to its industry, country, and other risk factors. The Sub-Adviser uses an automated technological process that updates the ranking for each stock in its investment universe daily. A prospective trade list is generated from these rankings to construct the desired portfolio.
|Period
|ORSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-58.0%
|70.5%
|53.86%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-94.4%
|72.6%
|40.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-64.7%
|71.9%
|11.56%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-44.4%
|38.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ORSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.0%
|48.3%
|4.32%
|2021
|N/A
|-67.3%
|0.1%
|66.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-36.3%
|36.3%
|4.61%
|2019
|N/A
|-24.6%
|34.1%
|47.84%
|2018
|N/A
|-48.0%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|ORSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-58.0%
|70.5%
|53.86%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-94.4%
|72.6%
|40.35%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-64.1%
|71.9%
|29.65%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|38.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.6%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ORSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-94.0%
|48.3%
|4.32%
|2021
|N/A
|-67.1%
|0.1%
|77.96%
|2020
|N/A
|-26.8%
|52.6%
|12.77%
|2019
|N/A
|-24.6%
|34.1%
|64.27%
|2018
|N/A
|-48.0%
|5.3%
|N/A
|ORSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|120 M
|128 K
|93.2 B
|94.59%
|Number of Holdings
|193
|13
|2486
|40.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.9 M
|82.9 K
|3.92 B
|95.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.01%
|2.8%
|86.0%
|43.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.32%
|87.79%
|102.25%
|65.22%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-107.25%
|17.80%
|34.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.52%
|55.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-15.03%
|61.23%
|54.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.13%
|52.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.64%
|54.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSAX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.95%
|30.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|10.30%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.66%
|58.35%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|6.73%
|48.37%
|52.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.90%
|13.42%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.57%
|90.80%
|Energy
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|26.16%
|73.01%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.56%
|6.55%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.01%
|56.32%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|1.04%
|32.85%
|93.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.98%
|78.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORSAX % Rank
|US
|99.32%
|80.09%
|102.17%
|55.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.50%
|44.82%
|ORSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|12.58%
|6.15%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|81.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.47%
|5.31%
|ORSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|26.19%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ORSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ORSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.25%
|454.00%
|90.95%
|ORSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.80%
|53.79%
|ORSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ORSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-5.33%
|2.63%
|85.09%
|ORSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
