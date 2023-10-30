In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Algert Global, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies. Small capitalization companies are considered to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions and could fall outside of the Index’s current capitalization range. Investment in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. As of August 31, 2023, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Index were between $38 million and $14.5 billion. The Fund may at times invest a significant portion of its assets in a single sector.

The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, but the Fund also may invest in other types of equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. issuers primarily are through investment in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary systematic models to choose stocks which will comprise the Sub-Adviser’s portfolio or “investment universe.” The Sub-Adviser generates a composite score for each stock in its investment universe based on three internal models: Relative Value (to seek to detect mispriced stocks), Quality (to assess the sustainability of a company’s operating performance), and Catalyst (to identify companies with changing financial expectations and changing levels of attention from investors). Each of these models is customized to the specifics of the underlying sector and region where they are applied. The score is intended to represent the Sub-Adviser’s view of the attractiveness of a company relative to its industry, country, and other risk factors. The Sub-Adviser uses an automated technological process that updates the ranking for each stock in its investment universe daily. A prospective trade list is generated from these rankings to construct the desired portfolio.