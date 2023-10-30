Home
NORTH SQUARE DYNAMIC SMALL CAP FUND

mutual fund
ORSAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$10.96 +0.08 +0.74%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ORSIX) A (ORSAX)
Name

As of 10/30/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

NORTH SQUARE DYNAMIC SMALL CAP FUND

ORSAX | Fund

$10.96

$120 M

0.00%

1.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$120 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ORSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    NORTH SQUARE DYNAMIC SMALL CAP FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Ridge Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser has selected Algert Global, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) to serve as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser and allocates the Fund’s assets to the Sub-Adviser. The Adviser retains the ability to manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization U.S. companies. Small capitalization companies are considered to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000 Index (the “Index”) at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions and could fall outside of the Index’s current capitalization range. Investment in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the discretion of the Sub-Adviser. As of August 31, 2023, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Index were between $38 million and $14.5 billion. The Fund may at times invest a significant portion of its assets in a single sector.

The equity securities in which the Fund principally invests are common stocks, but the Fund also may invest in other types of equity securities, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in equity securities, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and preferred stocks. The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) of equity securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Fund’s investments in non-U.S. issuers primarily are through investment in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks.

The Sub-Adviser uses proprietary systematic models to choose stocks which will comprise the Sub-Adviser’s portfolio or “investment universe.” The Sub-Adviser generates a composite score for each stock in its investment universe based on three internal models: Relative Value (to seek to detect mispriced stocks), Quality (to assess the sustainability of a company’s operating performance), and Catalyst (to identify companies with changing financial expectations and changing levels of attention from investors). Each of these models is customized to the specifics of the underlying sector and region where they are applied. The score is intended to represent the Sub-Adviser’s view of the attractiveness of a company relative to its industry, country, and other risk factors. The Sub-Adviser uses an automated technological process that updates the ranking for each stock in its investment universe daily. A prospective trade list is generated from these rankings to construct the desired portfolio.

Read More

ORSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -58.0% 70.5% 53.86%
1 Yr N/A -94.4% 72.6% 40.35%
3 Yr N/A* -64.7% 71.9% 11.56%
5 Yr N/A* -44.4% 38.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.6% 9.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.0% 48.3% 4.32%
2021 N/A -67.3% 0.1% 66.28%
2020 N/A -36.3% 36.3% 4.61%
2019 N/A -24.6% 34.1% 47.84%
2018 N/A -48.0% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -58.0% 70.5% 53.86%
1 Yr N/A -94.4% 72.6% 40.35%
3 Yr N/A* -64.1% 71.9% 29.65%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 38.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.6% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -94.0% 48.3% 4.32%
2021 N/A -67.1% 0.1% 77.96%
2020 N/A -26.8% 52.6% 12.77%
2019 N/A -24.6% 34.1% 64.27%
2018 N/A -48.0% 5.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ORSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ORSAX Category Low Category High ORSAX % Rank
Net Assets 120 M 128 K 93.2 B 94.59%
Number of Holdings 193 13 2486 40.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.9 M 82.9 K 3.92 B 95.05%
Weighting of Top 10 15.01% 2.8% 86.0% 43.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. elf Beauty, Inc. 2.05%
  2. Medpace Holdings, Inc. 1.64%
  3. Boise Cascade Co. 1.61%
  4. UFP Industries, Inc. 1.59%
  5. M/I Homes, Inc. 1.45%
  6. ASGN, Inc. 1.40%
  7. Extreme Networks, Inc. 1.34%
  8. Encore Wire Corp. 1.33%
  9. Vita Coco Co Inc/The 1.31%
  10. Commvault Systems, Inc. 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.32% 87.79% 102.25% 65.22%
Cash 		0.73% -107.25% 17.80% 34.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.52% 55.80%
Other 		0.00% -15.03% 61.23% 54.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.13% 52.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 40.64% 54.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.95% 30.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 10.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 13.66% 58.35%
Industrials 		0.00% 6.73% 48.37% 52.11%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 53.90% 13.42%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.57% 90.80%
Energy 		0.00% -0.10% 26.16% 73.01%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.56% 6.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 15.01% 56.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 1.04% 32.85% 93.60%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.98% 78.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORSAX % Rank
US 		99.32% 80.09% 102.17% 55.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 15.50% 44.82%

ORSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ORSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.54% 0.01% 12.58% 6.15%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 81.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 50.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.47% 5.31%

Sales Fees

ORSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% 26.19%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ORSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ORSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.25% 454.00% 90.95%

ORSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ORSAX Category Low Category High ORSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.80% 53.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ORSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ORSAX Category Low Category High ORSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -5.33% 2.63% 85.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ORSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ORSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 47.87 6.91 0.83

