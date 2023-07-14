Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
-27.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-16.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.1%
Net Assets
$97.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 8.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ORIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-54.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|99.83%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|81.31%
|2020
|5.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|16.90%
|2019
|1.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|96.15%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|47.26%
|ORIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97.5 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|81.68%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|2519
|99.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|108 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|38.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|0.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.11%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|67.51%
|Cash
|2.89%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|31.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|80.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|78.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|79.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|79.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORIYX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.75%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|30.27%
|Technology
|17.27%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|18.54%
|Healthcare
|14.02%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|45.07%
|Financial Services
|13.03%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|87.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.72%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|24.15%
|Energy
|6.98%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|29.25%
|Communication Services
|5.18%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|6.46%
|Basic Materials
|4.43%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|56.63%
|Consumer Defense
|3.83%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|62.76%
|Real Estate
|3.56%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|87.24%
|Utilities
|0.24%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|86.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORIYX % Rank
|US
|93.55%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|74.41%
|Non US
|3.56%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|21.89%
|ORIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|26.96%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|11.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|14.59%
|ORIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ORIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ORIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|8.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|3.15%
|ORIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|83.03%
|ORIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ORIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.29%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|3.40%
|ORIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$2.114
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Thompson served as Chief Investment Officer of the Stadion and has been a Portfolio Manager and an officer of the Stadion, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006. Brad Thompson joined Stadion in 2006, bringing 20+ years of financial analysis, investment management, and fund management experience with him to Stadion, where he manages the Stadion Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Stadion, Brad served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Analyst for Global Capital Advisors. Brad has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Brad is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts and also holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Brad has served on the board of the Executive Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Student Managed Investment Fund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
David Appleby. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2022, Mr. Appleby held senior risk management positions most recently at North Square Investments and Oak Ridge Investments, where he began his career in the investment industry in 2006. Mr. Appleby is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He received a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology and also holds the FRM® (Financial Risk Management) Certification.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Clayton Wilkin, CFA. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Wilkin was a Portfolio Manager for Stadion Money Management and has served as a Portfolio Management Analyst, among other duties, since 2013. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
