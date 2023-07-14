Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

-27.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-16.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.1%

Net Assets

$97.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ORIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square Spectrum Alpha Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oak Ridge Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    3121290
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brad Thompson

Fund Description

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by the Adviser and its affiliates. Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund is expected to indirectly invest in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign micro-cap, small, and mid-sized companies among others. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.
Securities in which an underlying fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities of international companies include emerging market companies and developed countries through investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.
The Fund’s portfolio management team generally employs a bottom-up investment approach emphasizing long-term value. The Fund may deviate from the investment strategy described above for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund may miss certain investment opportunities if defensive strategies are used and thus may not achieve its investment objective.
ORIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -14.5% 140.9% 7.47%
1 Yr -27.0% -34.7% 196.6% 99.83%
3 Yr -16.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 99.31%
5 Yr -15.1%* -23.8% 9.2% 98.72%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 90.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.5% -59.3% 118.2% 99.83%
2021 -1.2% -17.3% 18.6% 81.31%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 16.90%
2019 1.7% -17.9% 8.4% 96.15%
2018 -4.4% -20.0% 0.2% 47.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ORIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -17.6% 140.9% 7.47%
1 Yr -27.0% -34.7% 196.6% 99.83%
3 Yr -16.7%* -21.8% 37.2% 99.30%
5 Yr -15.1%* -23.8% 10.7% 98.68%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 89.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ORIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.5% -59.3% 118.2% 99.83%
2021 -1.2% -17.3% 18.6% 81.31%
2020 5.4% -21.2% 28.2% 16.90%
2019 1.7% -17.9% 8.4% 96.15%
2018 -4.4% -19.9% 0.2% 64.27%

NAV & Total Return History

ORIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ORIYX Category Low Category High ORIYX % Rank
Net Assets 97.5 M 1.48 M 120 B 81.68%
Number of Holdings 4 2 2519 99.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 108 M 213 K 4.6 B 38.72%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 2.8% 101.7% 0.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. North Square Dynamic Small Cap I 68.32%
  2. North Square Advisory Rsrch Sm Cp Val I 17.35%
  3. North Square Advisory Rsrch Sm Cp Gr I 12.33%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ORIYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.11% 25.32% 100.32% 67.51%
Cash 		2.89% -79.10% 74.68% 31.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 80.64%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 78.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 79.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 79.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORIYX % Rank
Industrials 		18.75% 2.46% 37.42% 30.27%
Technology 		17.27% 0.00% 54.70% 18.54%
Healthcare 		14.02% 0.00% 26.53% 45.07%
Financial Services 		13.03% 0.00% 35.52% 87.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.72% 0.99% 47.79% 24.15%
Energy 		6.98% 0.00% 37.72% 29.25%
Communication Services 		5.18% 0.00% 14.85% 6.46%
Basic Materials 		4.43% 0.00% 18.66% 56.63%
Consumer Defense 		3.83% 0.00% 18.87% 62.76%
Real Estate 		3.56% 0.00% 29.43% 87.24%
Utilities 		0.24% 0.00% 18.58% 86.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ORIYX % Rank
US 		93.55% 24.89% 100.00% 74.41%
Non US 		3.56% 0.00% 36.31% 21.89%

ORIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ORIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.36% 0.01% 13.16% 26.96%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.50% 11.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 14.59%

Sales Fees

ORIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ORIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ORIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 1.00% 314.00% 3.15%

ORIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ORIYX Category Low Category High ORIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 83.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ORIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ORIYX Category Low Category High ORIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -2.40% 2.49% 3.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ORIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

ORIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brad Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2022

0.38

0.4%

Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Thompson served as Chief Investment Officer of the Stadion and has been a Portfolio Manager and an officer of the Stadion, serving in a supervisory role for portfolio management operations since 2006. Brad Thompson joined Stadion in 2006, bringing 20+ years of financial analysis, investment management, and fund management experience with him to Stadion, where he manages the Stadion Portfolio Management team. Prior to joining Stadion, Brad served as the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Analyst for Global Capital Advisors. Brad has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Brad is a member of the CFA Institute and the Bermuda Society of Financial Analysts and also holds the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist Designation. Brad has served on the board of the Executive Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Trustees for the University of Georgia Terry College of Business Student Managed Investment Fund

David Appleby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

David Appleby. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2022, Mr. Appleby held senior risk management positions most recently at North Square Investments and Oak Ridge Investments, where he began his career in the investment industry in 2006. Mr. Appleby is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Economics. He received a Master’s Degree in Finance from the Illinois Institute of Technology and also holds the FRM® (Financial Risk Management) Certification.

Clayton Wilkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Clayton Wilkin, CFA. Prior to joining NSI Retail in 2021, Mr. Wilkin was a Portfolio Manager for Stadion Money Management and has served as a Portfolio Management Analyst, among other duties, since 2013. He has a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Finance from the University of Georgia and also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

