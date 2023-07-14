The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that invests primarily in affiliated mutual funds (the “underlying funds”) managed by the Adviser and its affiliates. Under normal conditions, through the underlying funds, the Fund is expected to indirectly invest in the equity securities of U.S. and foreign micro-cap, small, and mid-sized companies among others. The Fund uses a “blend” strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks, or to stocks with characteristics of both.

Securities in which an underlying fund may invest include, but are not limited to, common stocks, preferred stocks, securities of international companies include emerging market companies and developed countries through investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and other similar depositary receipts, and other instruments with similar economic characteristics.