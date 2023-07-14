Mr. Weiner has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for industrials and materials for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Weiner was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS Investments in January 2007, Mr. Weiner was a Director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). Mr. Weiner served as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston from 2004 to 2006 (buy-side) and 1999 to 2004 (sell-side) and Morgan Stanley from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Weiner also served as an internal auditor at Dun and Bradstreet from 1992 to 1996 and as a budget analyst, Information Resources Division of the Executive Office of the President from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Weiner is a portfolio manager of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.Mr. Weiner holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.A. in finance from George Washington University.