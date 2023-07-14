Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$2.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OPMNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Main Street Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raman Vardharaj

Fund Description

OPMNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OPMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -23.7% 31.6% 19.80%
1 Yr 12.8% -41.1% 28.9% 26.75%
3 Yr 3.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 68.39%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 72.25%
10 Yr -1.1%* -10.0% 11.3% 70.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OPMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.83%
2021 0.6% -25.0% 15.1% 89.66%
2020 1.6% -2.9% 196.6% 80.16%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 38.31%
2018 -5.0% -11.1% 0.0% 72.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OPMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -27.0% 31.6% 17.29%
1 Yr 12.8% -41.1% 48.6% 18.95%
3 Yr 3.5%* -20.8% 20.7% 68.25%
5 Yr -2.5%* -15.0% 80.6% 78.20%
10 Yr 3.5%* -9.0% 12.9% 56.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OPMNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -52.6% 20.1% 38.83%
2021 0.6% -25.0% 15.1% 89.66%
2020 1.6% -2.9% 196.6% 80.16%
2019 5.8% -2.6% 8.3% 38.31%
2018 -5.0% -11.1% 0.0% 82.70%

NAV & Total Return History

OPMNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OPMNX Category Low Category High OPMNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.54 B 481 K 145 B 13.97%
Number of Holdings 87 1 2445 51.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 441 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 13.93%
Weighting of Top 10 17.11% 2.9% 100.0% 60.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Republic Services Inc Class A 2.31%
  2. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd 2.31%
  3. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 2.01%
  4. Lamar Advertising Co Class A 1.98%
  5. The Mosaic Co 1.94%
  6. Fiserv Inc 1.94%
  7. Prologis Inc 1.91%
  8. LHC Group Inc 1.91%
  9. Target Corp 1.87%
  10. PNC Financial Services Group Inc 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OPMNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 0.00% 100.57% 27.36%
Cash 		0.59% -2.51% 100.00% 70.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 37.31%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 36.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 37.06%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 36.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OPMNX % Rank
Technology 		17.58% 0.00% 40.65% 29.93%
Industrials 		15.44% 0.00% 45.89% 59.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.61% 2.49% 46.48% 41.15%
Financial Services 		12.85% 0.00% 46.10% 61.10%
Healthcare 		9.82% 0.00% 47.15% 55.36%
Real Estate 		6.90% 0.00% 25.82% 58.10%
Basic Materials 		6.15% 0.00% 26.18% 42.89%
Energy 		5.37% 0.00% 58.13% 46.38%
Consumer Defense 		4.68% 0.00% 32.18% 31.92%
Utilities 		4.58% 0.00% 18.97% 36.66%
Communication Services 		3.03% 0.00% 30.98% 40.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OPMNX % Rank
US 		99.41% 0.00% 100.04% 4.73%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 93.03%

OPMNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OPMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.03% 33.98% 30.71%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 43.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

OPMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OPMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OPMNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 321.00% 73.09%

OPMNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OPMNX Category Low Category High OPMNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 55.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OPMNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OPMNX Category Low Category High OPMNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -2.06% 3.38% 86.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OPMNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OPMNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raman Vardharaj

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2009

13.04

13.0%

Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m

Matthew Ziehl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 19, 2009

13.04

13.0%

Mr. Ziehl has been a Vice President and senior portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Mr. Ziehl was a portfolio manager with RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009 and served as a managing director at The Guardian Life Insurance Company from December 2001 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Ziehl served as a portfolio manager and team leader at Salomon Brothers Asset Management, Inc. from January 2001 to December 2001. Mr. Ziehl has a B.A.

Magnus Krantz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2012

9.55

9.6%

Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser

Adam Weiner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2012

9.55

9.6%

Mr. Weiner has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for industrials and materials for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Weiner was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS Investments in January 2007, Mr. Weiner was a Director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). Mr. Weiner served as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston from 2004 to 2006 (buy-side) and 1999 to 2004 (sell-side) and Morgan Stanley from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Weiner also served as an internal auditor at Dun and Bradstreet from 1992 to 1996 and as a budget analyst, Information Resources Division of the Executive Office of the President from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Weiner is a portfolio manager of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.Mr. Weiner holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.A. in finance from George Washington University.

Joy Budzinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2012

9.55

9.6%

Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.

Belinda Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2020

2.27

2.3%

Belinda is a Portfolio Manager for the Boston Trust and Walden Small and SMID Cap strategies, and directs the firm’s qualitative equity research efforts for both strategies. She is a member of the Securities Research Committee, provides primary research and analysis in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors, and contributes to portfolio management for the Mid Cap strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Belinda worked at Wellington Management as an Equity Analyst and Sector Fund Manager. Previously, she worked at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. She earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

