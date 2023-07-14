Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$2.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.1%
Expense Ratio 1.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|19.80%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|26.75%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|68.39%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|72.25%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|70.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|OPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|38.83%
|2021
|0.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.66%
|2020
|1.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|80.16%
|2019
|5.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|38.31%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|72.43%
|Period
|OPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|17.29%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|18.95%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|68.25%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|78.20%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|56.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|OPMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|38.83%
|2021
|0.6%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.66%
|2020
|1.6%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|80.16%
|2019
|5.8%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|38.31%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|82.70%
|OPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.54 B
|481 K
|145 B
|13.97%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|1
|2445
|51.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|441 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|13.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.11%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|60.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|27.36%
|Cash
|0.59%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|70.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|37.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|36.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|37.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|36.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPMNX % Rank
|Technology
|17.58%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|29.93%
|Industrials
|15.44%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|59.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.61%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|41.15%
|Financial Services
|12.85%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|61.10%
|Healthcare
|9.82%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|55.36%
|Real Estate
|6.90%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|58.10%
|Basic Materials
|6.15%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|42.89%
|Energy
|5.37%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|46.38%
|Consumer Defense
|4.68%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|31.92%
|Utilities
|4.58%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|36.66%
|Communication Services
|3.03%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|40.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OPMNX % Rank
|US
|99.41%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|4.73%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|93.03%
|OPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.31%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|30.71%
|Management Fee
|0.62%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|43.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|70.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|OPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OPMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|73.09%
|OPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|55.09%
|OPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OPMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|86.97%
|OPMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2016
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2009
13.04
13.0%
Mr. Vardharaj has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Vardharaj was a senior quantitative analyst creating stock selection models, monitoring portfolio risks and analyzing portfolio performance across the RS Core Equity Team of RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009. He served as quantitative analyst at The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America from 1998 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Vardharaj is a portfolio m
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2009
13.04
13.0%
Mr. Ziehl has been a Vice President and senior portfolio manager of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since May 2009. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Inc., Mr. Ziehl was a portfolio manager with RS Investment Management Co. LLC from October 2006 to May 2009 and served as a managing director at The Guardian Life Insurance Company from December 2001 to October 2006 when Guardian Life Insurance acquired an interest in RS Investment Management Co. LLC. Mr. Ziehl served as a portfolio manager and team leader at Salomon Brothers Asset Management, Inc. from January 2001 to December 2001. Mr. Ziehl has a B.A.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2012
9.55
9.6%
Mr. Krantz has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for technology for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Krantz was a sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Mr. Krantz joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in December 2005 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments. Mr. Krantz ser
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2012
9.55
9.6%
Mr. Weiner has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. He has served as sector manager for industrials and materials for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Mr. Weiner was a sector manager at RS Investments for industrials and materials. Prior to joining RS Investments in January 2007, Mr. Weiner was a Director and senior equity analyst at Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM). Mr. Weiner served as an equity analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston from 2004 to 2006 (buy-side) and 1999 to 2004 (sell-side) and Morgan Stanley from 1996 to 1999. Mr. Weiner also served as an internal auditor at Dun and Bradstreet from 1992 to 1996 and as a budget analyst, Information Resources Division of the Executive Office of the President from 1990 to 1992. Mr. Weiner is a portfolio manager of other portfolios in the OppenheimerFunds complex.Mr. Weiner holds an M.B.A. from New York University and a B.A. in finance from George Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2012
9.55
9.6%
Budzinski has been a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since May 2009 and a portfolio manager of the Sub-Adviser since November 2012. She has served as sector manager for healthcare for the Sub-Adviser’s Main Street Investment Team since May 2009. Prior to joining the Sub-Adviser, Ms. Budzinski was a healthcare sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. Ms. Budzinski joined Guardian Life Insurance Company in August 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in October 2006 in connection with Guardian Life Insurance Company’s acquisition of an interest in RS Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2020
2.27
2.3%
Belinda is a Portfolio Manager for the Boston Trust and Walden Small and SMID Cap strategies, and directs the firm’s qualitative equity research efforts for both strategies. She is a member of the Securities Research Committee, provides primary research and analysis in the consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors, and contributes to portfolio management for the Mid Cap strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Belinda worked at Wellington Management as an Equity Analyst and Sector Fund Manager. Previously, she worked at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan. She earned a BA from Yale University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and is a member of the CFA Society Boston and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...