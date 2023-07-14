Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$4.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

75.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ONGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Investor Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    154058250
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Loeffler

Fund Description

The Fund is a “Fund of Funds.” The Fund’s main investment strategy is to invest in other J.P. Morgan Funds (underlying funds). Because this is a growth fund, the majority of the Fund’s assets will be invested in J.P. Morgan equity funds including J.P. Morgan international equity funds and J.P. Morgan specialty funds, although a portion of its assets also will be allocated to J.P. Morgan income funds and J.P. Morgan money market funds. J.P. Morgan specialty funds include funds that use market neutral and other alternative strategies or that have exposure to alternative equity asset classes such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) or commodities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in J.P. Morgan Funds that are exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Generally, the Fund’s allocation strategy is to achieve a long-term risk/return profile similar to a fund that invests 90% in equity securities and 10% in income securities.The Fund’s adviser, J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (JPMIM or the adviser) allocates the Fund’s investments in the underlying funds based on an evaluation of three components: fund selection, tactical asset allocation and strategic asset allocation. The adviser determines the strategic weight for each asset class represented by the underlying funds by using three to five-year and 10 to 15-year outlooks. Taking a long term approach, the adviser focuses on making investments that it believes will perform well over time while maintaining a level of volatility similar to its Lipper peer group.
Read More

ONGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -6.1% 259.6% 54.97%
1 Yr 6.6% -23.3% 219.9% 59.69%
3 Yr 3.2%* -7.5% 35.6% 33.71%
5 Yr 0.9%* -13.0% 17.0% 39.16%
10 Yr 2.7%* -8.1% 6.4% 33.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -44.4% 104.5% 38.10%
2021 6.3% -12.9% 10.1% 33.52%
2020 3.8% -3.8% 17.1% 52.05%
2019 3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 65.48%
2018 -3.4% -9.5% -1.3% 56.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -11.0% 259.6% 54.97%
1 Yr 6.6% -23.3% 219.9% 59.16%
3 Yr 3.2%* -7.5% 35.6% 33.71%
5 Yr 2.4%* -13.0% 20.9% 29.70%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.0% 14.9% 20.17%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.4% -44.4% 104.5% 38.10%
2021 6.3% -12.9% 10.1% 33.52%
2020 3.8% -3.8% 17.1% 52.05%
2019 3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 66.07%
2018 -1.9% -9.2% -1.3% 23.03%

NAV & Total Return History

ONGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ONGAX Category Low Category High ONGAX % Rank
Net Assets 4.19 B 8.18 M 117 B 16.23%
Number of Holdings 24 4 9963 41.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.15 B 6.34 M 17.7 B 13.61%
Weighting of Top 10 75.54% 15.1% 100.0% 56.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan US Equity R6 13.99%
  2. JPMorgan Large Cap Value R6 10.55%
  3. JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R6 9.96%
  4. JPMorgan Core Bond R6 7.83%
  5. JPMorgan International Rsrch Enh Eq R6 7.70%
  6. JPMorgan US Research Enhanced Equity R6 7.54%
  7. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enh Idx R6 5.34%
  8. JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity R6 4.85%
  9. JPMorgan International Equity R6 3.97%
  10. JPMorgan Value Advantage R6 3.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ONGAX % Rank
Stocks 		84.80% 41.81% 99.54% 80.10%
Bonds 		10.05% 0.00% 172.53% 19.37%
Cash 		4.83% -175.13% 34.02% 17.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.21% 0.00% 3.88% 19.37%
Other 		0.10% -2.94% 17.05% 40.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 4.51% 61.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONGAX % Rank
Technology 		18.48% 1.75% 32.38% 52.63%
Financial Services 		16.49% 9.56% 42.24% 26.84%
Healthcare 		14.13% 2.06% 19.02% 34.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.43% 1.15% 24.72% 46.32%
Industrials 		11.08% 1.80% 15.05% 43.16%
Communication Services 		6.46% 1.90% 13.69% 59.47%
Consumer Defense 		5.74% 0.47% 14.80% 67.37%
Energy 		4.65% 0.00% 31.98% 40.53%
Real Estate 		4.44% 0.00% 28.04% 40.00%
Basic Materials 		4.35% 0.00% 8.62% 49.47%
Utilities 		2.77% 0.00% 15.29% 34.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONGAX % Rank
US 		61.98% 27.22% 98.64% 70.68%
Non US 		22.82% 0.38% 36.06% 52.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONGAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		32.47% 2.76% 100.00% 65.45%
Corporate 		24.96% 0.00% 94.65% 28.80%
Securitized 		24.19% 0.00% 24.35% 1.57%
Government 		18.17% 0.00% 58.00% 31.41%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 11.59% 11.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 82.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONGAX % Rank
US 		8.95% 0.00% 159.81% 17.80%
Non US 		1.10% 0.00% 12.72% 21.47%

ONGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ONGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 2.81% 59.36%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.30% 37.17%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 40.48%

Sales Fees

ONGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 3.00% 5.75% 80.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ONGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ONGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.18% 300.02% 23.03%

ONGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ONGAX Category Low Category High ONGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 3.71% 14.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ONGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ONGAX Category Low Category High ONGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -1.69% 5.31% 42.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ONGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ONGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Loeffler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2005

16.59

16.6%

Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.

Ove Fladberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2010

11.59

11.6%

Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Nicholas D’Eramo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2014

8.26

8.3%

Nicholas D’Eramo, Executive Director, has been a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2005 and an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or one of its predecessors since 1999.

Anshul Mohan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2016

5.58

5.6%

Anshul Mohan, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team based in Columbus. He is a member of the team managing the JPMorgan Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds. Anshul focuses on multi-asset strategy and is a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. In his role, he is responsible for asset allocation research, portfolio construction and optimization, and manager due-diligence for the funds. Anshul previously worked as an Investment Specialist in the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Managed Solutions & Strategy team responsible for investing client assets in multi-assets discretionary portfolios. He joined JPMorgan in 2010 and worked in Asset Management and Investment Bank as a Research Analyst and a Market Strategist before joining the Private Bank. Prior to JPMorgan, Anshul worked at Ernst & Young LLP as a Product Manager. Anshul holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology and a Master in Finance degree from Princeton University. He maintains Series 7 license.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

