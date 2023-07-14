Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$4.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
75.5%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$15,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|JFTUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|53.40%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|59.16%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|30.86%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|37.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|10.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFTUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|37.57%
|2021
|6.3%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|32.40%
|2020
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|49.12%
|2019
|3.7%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|63.69%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-9.5%
|-1.3%
|53.94%
|Period
|JFTUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-11.0%
|259.6%
|53.40%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|58.64%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|30.86%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-12.9%
|21.1%
|27.88%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|14.9%
|8.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|JFTUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-44.4%
|104.5%
|37.57%
|2021
|6.3%
|-12.9%
|10.1%
|32.40%
|2020
|3.8%
|-3.8%
|17.1%
|49.12%
|2019
|3.7%
|-3.7%
|7.3%
|64.29%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-9.2%
|-1.3%
|19.39%
|JFTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.19 B
|8.18 M
|117 B
|15.71%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|4
|9963
|40.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.15 B
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|13.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|75.54%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|55.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Stocks
|84.80%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|79.58%
|Bonds
|10.05%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|18.85%
|Cash
|4.83%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|17.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.21%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|18.85%
|Other
|0.10%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|39.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|58.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Technology
|18.48%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|52.11%
|Financial Services
|16.49%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|26.32%
|Healthcare
|14.13%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|34.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.43%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|45.79%
|Industrials
|11.08%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|42.63%
|Communication Services
|6.46%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|58.95%
|Consumer Defense
|5.74%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|66.84%
|Energy
|4.65%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|40.00%
|Real Estate
|4.44%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|39.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.35%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|48.95%
|Utilities
|2.77%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|34.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFTUX % Rank
|US
|61.98%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|70.16%
|Non US
|22.82%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|51.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.47%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|64.92%
|Corporate
|24.96%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|28.27%
|Securitized
|24.19%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|1.05%
|Government
|18.17%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|30.89%
|Municipal
|0.21%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|10.99%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|47.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|JFTUX % Rank
|US
|8.95%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|17.28%
|Non US
|1.10%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|20.94%
|JFTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|95.72%
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|36.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|30.95%
|JFTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|JFTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|JFTUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.18%
|300.02%
|20.39%
|JFTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|10.47%
|JFTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|JFTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|JFTUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.17%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|19.68%
|JFTUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.670
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.393
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2005
16.59
16.6%
Michael Loeffler, Vice President of JPMIA and a CFA charterholder. Mr. Loeffler has been employed by JPMIA since 1999 when he joined as an investment operations analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Ove Fladberg, managing director, is head of the Columbus, OH-based Multi-Asset Solutions investment team, and serves as its Chief Investment Officer within Multi-Asset Solutions, with overall responsibility for the JPMorgan Investor Funds as well as other multi-asset strategies and market-cap weighted equity investment strategies. Ove is the lead portfolio manager for the Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds, and a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. As such, he is responsible for asset allocation optimization, portfolio analytics, asset allocation research and manager due diligence for the Funds. In addition to his role as CIO of the Columbus Multi-Asset Solutions Team, Ove also serves as Head of Market Cap Weighted Equity Beta Strategies. Ove previously held various positions within the firm including senior portfolio analyst for the Investment Strategies Team, vice president and wholesaler, and vice president of Personal Financial Services at JPMorgan Chase Bank. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he was an investment specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. and an investment representative at Edward Jones. Ove earned a Masters of Business and Economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. He maintains Series 7 and 63 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Nicholas D’Eramo, Executive Director, has been a portfolio manager for J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. since 2005 and an employee of J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. or one of its predecessors since 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2016
5.58
5.6%
Anshul Mohan, executive director, is a portfolio manager on J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team based in Columbus. He is a member of the team managing the JPMorgan Investor Funds, a series of multi-asset funds. Anshul focuses on multi-asset strategy and is a member of the Investor Funds Asset Allocation Committee. In his role, he is responsible for asset allocation research, portfolio construction and optimization, and manager due-diligence for the funds. Anshul previously worked as an Investment Specialist in the J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Managed Solutions & Strategy team responsible for investing client assets in multi-assets discretionary portfolios. He joined JPMorgan in 2010 and worked in Asset Management and Investment Bank as a Research Analyst and a Market Strategist before joining the Private Bank. Prior to JPMorgan, Anshul worked at Ernst & Young LLP as a Product Manager. Anshul holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Indian Institute of Technology and a Master in Finance degree from Princeton University. He maintains Series 7 license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
