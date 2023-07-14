Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$7.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 1.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|49.91%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|30.57%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|62.85%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|50.98%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|49.23%
* Annualized
|Period
|OMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|37.54%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.00%
|2020
|7.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|59.39%
|2019
|5.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|58.09%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|49.08%
|Period
|OMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|47.96%
|1 Yr
|16.9%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|28.45%
|3 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|63.27%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|44.86%
|10 Yr
|6.6%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|34.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|OMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|37.54%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|63.00%
|2020
|7.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|59.58%
|2019
|5.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|58.09%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|29.94%
|OMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.44 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|12.32%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|20
|3702
|18.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.59 B
|360 K
|10.9 B
|17.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.43%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|77.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.92%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|80.28%
|Cash
|4.07%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|16.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|34.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|38.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|28.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|31.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMGCX % Rank
|Technology
|30.99%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|55.63%
|Healthcare
|22.68%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|14.79%
|Industrials
|14.31%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|54.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.02%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|60.92%
|Financial Services
|10.23%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|29.23%
|Energy
|3.22%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|28.70%
|Consumer Defense
|2.77%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|38.20%
|Communication Services
|2.22%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|58.98%
|Basic Materials
|0.58%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|73.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|46.83%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|85.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OMGCX % Rank
|US
|95.27%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|36.09%
|Non US
|0.65%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|86.09%
|OMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.75%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|15.56%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|33.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.70%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|35.23%
|OMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|30.65%
|OMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|61.30%
|OMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|35.74%
|OMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OMGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.36%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|89.82%
|OMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.810
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2004
17.68
17.7%
Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
