Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund

OMGCX | Fund

$23.69

$7.44 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.6%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.4%

Net Assets

$7.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OMGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    J.P. Morgan
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    3444860
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Parton

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s Assets will be invested in equity securities of mid cap companies, including common stocks and debt securities and preferred securities that are convertible to common stocks. “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes. In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of mid cap companies which the Fund’s adviser believes are capable of achieving sustained growth. Mid cap companies are companies with market capitalizations similar to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at the time of purchase. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index ranged from $89.34 million to $46.50 billion.Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. To the extent the Fund uses derivatives, the Fund will primarily use futures contracts to more effectively gain targeted equity exposure from its cash positions.Investment Process: In managing the Fund, the adviser employs a process that combines research, valuation and stock selection to identify companies that have a history of above-average growth or which the adviser believes will achieve above-average growth in the future. Growth companies purchased for the Fund include those with leading competitive positions that can achieve sustainable growth. As part of its investment process, the adviser seeks to assess the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors on many issuers in the universe in which the Fund invests. The adviser’s assessment is based on an analysis of key opportunities and risks across industries to seek to identify financially material issues with respect to the Fund’s investments in securities and ascertain key issues that merit engagement with issuers. These assessments may not be conclusive and securities of issuersmay be purchased and retained by the Fund for reasons other than material ESG factors while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities of issuers that may be positively impacted by such factors.The adviser may sell a security for several reasons. A security may be sold due to a change in the company’s fundamentals or if the adviser believes the security is no longer attractively valued. Investments may also be sold if the adviser identifies a stock that it believes offers a better investment opportunity.
Read More

OMGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -26.9% 59.5% 49.91%
1 Yr 16.9% -43.3% 860.3% 30.57%
3 Yr -5.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 62.85%
5 Yr -1.4%* -28.3% 82.5% 50.98%
10 Yr 1.2%* -18.3% 13.6% 49.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 37.54%
2021 -2.9% -52.0% 83.9% 63.00%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 59.39%
2019 5.5% -16.0% 9.5% 58.09%
2018 -3.1% -13.6% 24.1% 49.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.6% -53.4% 55.3% 47.96%
1 Yr 16.9% -60.3% 860.3% 28.45%
3 Yr -5.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 63.27%
5 Yr 0.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 44.86%
10 Yr 6.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 34.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OMGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 37.54%
2021 -2.9% -52.0% 83.9% 63.00%
2020 7.4% -17.6% 195.3% 59.58%
2019 5.5% -16.0% 9.5% 58.09%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 29.94%

NAV & Total Return History

OMGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OMGCX Category Low Category High OMGCX % Rank
Net Assets 7.44 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 12.32%
Number of Holdings 111 20 3702 18.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.59 B 360 K 10.9 B 17.78%
Weighting of Top 10 20.43% 5.5% 92.1% 77.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market IM 4.07%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.93%
  3. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc 2.12%
  4. HubSpot Inc 1.84%
  5. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 1.84%
  6. Copart Inc 1.74%
  7. DexCom Inc 1.72%
  8. Match Group Inc 1.69%
  9. Centene Corp 1.66%
  10. Splunk Inc 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OMGCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.92% 23.99% 100.52% 80.28%
Cash 		4.07% -0.52% 26.94% 16.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 34.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 38.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 28.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 31.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OMGCX % Rank
Technology 		30.99% 0.04% 62.17% 55.63%
Healthcare 		22.68% 0.00% 43.77% 14.79%
Industrials 		14.31% 0.00% 38.23% 54.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.02% 0.00% 57.41% 60.92%
Financial Services 		10.23% 0.00% 43.01% 29.23%
Energy 		3.22% 0.00% 62.10% 28.70%
Consumer Defense 		2.77% 0.00% 16.40% 38.20%
Communication Services 		2.22% 0.00% 18.33% 58.98%
Basic Materials 		0.58% 0.00% 17.25% 73.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 46.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 85.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OMGCX % Rank
US 		95.27% 23.38% 100.52% 36.09%
Non US 		0.65% 0.00% 35.22% 86.09%

OMGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% 0.02% 19.28% 15.56%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 33.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 80.70%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 0.40% 35.23%

Sales Fees

OMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 30.65%

Trading Fees

OMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OMGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 61.30%

OMGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OMGCX Category Low Category High OMGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 35.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OMGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OMGCX Category Low Category High OMGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.36% -2.24% 2.75% 89.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OMGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OMGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Parton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2004

17.68

17.7%

Timothy Parton, managing director,is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 1986, Tim has managed a variety of small and mid cap portfolios. He has been managing the U.S. Midcap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Midcap Growth Fund, since November 2001; and the U.S. Multicap Growth strategy, which includes the JPMorgan Growth Advantage Fund, since its inception in September 2005. Tim holds a B.Sc. in economics and accounting from the University of Bristol in England. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a CFA charterholder.

Felise Agranoff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

