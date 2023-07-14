Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.