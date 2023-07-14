Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Optimum Fixed Income Fund

OIFIX | Fund

$8.20

$2.7 B

3.32%

$0.27

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-3.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$2.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 219.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OIFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Optimum Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Hillmeyer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund focuses on securities issued or guaranteed by the US government or its agencies or instrumentalities, corporate debt securities, taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed income securities (that is, those rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, those determined by Delaware Management Company (Manager) or a sub-advisor to be of comparable quality).

The Fund may also invest in high yield securities (commonly known as junk bonds) rated lower than BBB- by S&P, lower than Baa3 by Moody’s, or similarly rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager or the sub-advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and US dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest in bank loans and other floating-rate securities, preferred stocks, and structured product securities. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and options, and credit default swaps. The Fund may purchase individual securities of any maturity.

The Manager has selected Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisor. The sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager also is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of a portion of the Fund’s assets. The Manager may change the allocation between the Manager and sub-advisor at any time. The relative values of the Manager’s and sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. The Manager and the sub-advisor each select investments for their respective portion of the Fund based on their own investment style and strategy as described below.

In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, the Manager allocates investments principally among the following four sectors of the fixed income securities market: (1) the US investment grade sector; (2) the US high yield sector; (3) the international developed markets sector; and (4) the emerging markets sector. The Manager determines how much to allocate to each of these sectors based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from investments in each of the sectors. In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”).  The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where DMC believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.

In selecting securities for its portion of the Fund, PIMCO develops an outlook for interest rates, currency exchange rates and the economy; analyzes credit and call risks, and uses other security selection techniques. The proportion of the Fund’s assets committed to investment in securities with particular characteristics (such as quality, sector, interest rate or maturity) varies based on PIMCO’s outlook for the US economy and the economies of other countries in the world, the financial markets and other factors.

PIMCO attempts to identify areas of the bond market that are undervalued relative to the rest of the market. PIMCO identifies these areas by grouping bonds into sectors such as money markets, governments, corporates, mortgages, asset-backed and international. Sophisticated proprietary software then assists in evaluating sectors and pricing specific securities. Once investment opportunities are identified, PIMCO will shift assets among sectors depending upon changes in relative valuations and credit spreads. There is no guarantee that PIMCO’s security selection techniques will produce the desired results.

In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Manager or the sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If the Manager or the sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

Read More

OIFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OIFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -4.3% 4.5% 3.72%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 34.67%
3 Yr -7.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 72.50%
5 Yr -2.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 66.81%
10 Yr -1.4%* -7.4% 12.7% 52.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OIFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 131.9% 72.17%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 75.51%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 54.34%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 62.64%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 38.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OIFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -15.5% 4.5% 3.72%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.1% 162.7% 30.95%
3 Yr -7.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 72.33%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 43.95%
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 13.4% 18.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OIFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -34.7% 131.9% 72.07%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 75.40%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 54.34%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 64.81%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 14.05%

NAV & Total Return History

OIFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OIFIX Category Low Category High OIFIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.7 B 2.88 M 287 B 34.57%
Number of Holdings 1794 1 17234 20.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 464 M -106 M 27.6 B 39.24%
Weighting of Top 10 14.01% 3.7% 123.9% 86.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 8.63%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 8.12%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 5.52%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 5.37%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 5.11%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.86%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.83%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.73%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 4.42%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OIFIX % Rank
Bonds 		72.39% 3.97% 268.18% 98.20%
Cash 		25.11% -181.13% 95.99% 2.00%
Convertible Bonds 		2.45% 0.00% 7.93% 18.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 77.13% 29.24%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.55% 24.74% 25.14%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 68.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OIFIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.40%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 79.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 76.15%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 76.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 81.19%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 11.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.28%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 76.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 79.36%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OIFIX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.52% 24.47% 24.19%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 72.19%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OIFIX % Rank
Securitized 		26.64% 0.00% 98.40% 60.57%
Corporate 		26.10% 0.00% 100.00% 65.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		21.54% 0.00% 95.99% 4.67%
Derivative 		13.48% 0.00% 25.16% 4.38%
Government 		11.56% 0.00% 86.23% 82.38%
Municipal 		0.68% 0.00% 100.00% 34.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OIFIX % Rank
US 		57.96% 3.63% 210.09% 99.05%
Non US 		14.43% -6.54% 58.09% 20.00%

OIFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OIFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.64% 40.02%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.76% 91.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.50% 32.63%

Sales Fees

OIFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OIFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OIFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 219.00% 2.00% 493.39% 71.73%

OIFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OIFIX Category Low Category High OIFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.32% 0.00% 10.82% 99.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OIFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OIFIX Category Low Category High OIFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.65% -1.28% 8.97% 53.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OIFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OIFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Hillmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2011

11.1

11.1%

J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.

Daniela Mardarovici

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

