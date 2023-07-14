Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.9%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$2.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.0%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 219.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in fixed income securities (80% policy). This policy may be changed only upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders. The Fund focuses on securities issued or guaranteed by the US government or its agencies or instrumentalities, corporate debt securities, taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.
The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed income securities (that is, those rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P), Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or similarly rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or, if unrated, those determined by Delaware Management Company (Manager) or a sub-advisor to be of comparable quality).
The Fund may also invest in high yield securities (commonly known as junk bonds) rated lower than BBB- by S&P, lower than Baa3 by Moody’s, or similarly rated by another NRSRO, or, if unrated, determined by the Manager or the sub-advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies and US dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may also invest in bank loans and other floating-rate securities, preferred stocks, and structured product securities. In keeping with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may also invest in derivatives, including futures and options, and credit default swaps. The Fund may purchase individual securities of any maturity.
The Manager has selected Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) to serve as the Fund’s sub-advisor. The sub-advisor is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of the portion of the Fund’s assets that the Manager allocates to the sub-advisor. The Manager also is responsible for the day-to-day investment management of a portion of the Fund’s assets. The Manager may change the allocation between the Manager and sub-advisor at any time. The relative values of the Manager’s and sub-advisor’s share of the Fund’s assets also may change over time. The Manager and the sub-advisor each select investments for their respective portion of the Fund based on their own investment style and strategy as described below.
In managing its portion of the Fund’s assets, the Manager allocates investments principally among the following four sectors of the fixed income securities market: (1) the US investment grade sector; (2) the US high yield sector; (3) the international developed markets sector; and (4) the emerging markets sector. The Manager determines how much to allocate to each of these sectors based on its evaluation of economic and market conditions and its assessment of the returns and potential for appreciation that can be achieved from investments in each of the sectors. In addition, the Manager may seek investment advice and recommendations from its affiliates: Macquarie Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG (MIMAK), Macquarie Investment Management Europe Limited (MIMEL), and Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) (together, the “Affiliated Sub-Advisors”). The Manager may also permit these Affiliated Sub-Advisors to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager and exercise investment discretion for securities in certain markets where DMC believes it will be beneficial to utilize an Affiliated Sub-Advisor’s specialized market knowledge.
In selecting securities for its portion of the Fund, PIMCO develops an outlook for interest rates, currency exchange rates and the economy; analyzes credit and call risks, and uses other security selection techniques. The proportion of the Fund’s assets committed to investment in securities with particular characteristics (such as quality, sector, interest rate or maturity) varies based on PIMCO’s outlook for the US economy and the economies of other countries in the world, the financial markets and other factors.
PIMCO attempts to identify areas of the bond market that are undervalued relative to the rest of the market. PIMCO identifies these areas by grouping bonds into sectors such as money markets, governments, corporates, mortgages, asset-backed and international. Sophisticated proprietary software then assists in evaluating sectors and pricing specific securities. Once investment opportunities are identified, PIMCO will shift assets among sectors depending upon changes in relative valuations and credit spreads. There is no guarantee that PIMCO’s security selection techniques will produce the desired results.
In response to market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Manager or the sub-advisor may temporarily use a different investment strategy for defensive purposes. If the Manager or the sub-advisor does so, different factors could affect the Fund’s performance and the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investment objective is nonfundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees (Board) must approve any changes to nonfundamental investment objectives, and the Fund’s shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.
|Period
|OCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|7.26%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|5.54%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|42.53%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|40.95%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|31.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|19.53%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|74.90%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|54.65%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|60.02%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|32.90%
|Period
|OCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|7.45%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|3.92%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|42.28%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|30.17%
|10 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|24.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|19.53%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|74.80%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|54.65%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|61.98%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|24.36%
|OCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.7 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|34.47%
|Number of Holdings
|1794
|1
|17234
|20.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|464 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|39.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.01%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|86.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|72.39%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|98.10%
|Cash
|25.11%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|1.90%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.45%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|18.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|29.14%
|Stocks
|0.02%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|25.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|63.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.94%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|65.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|63.30%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|65.14%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|70.64%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|63.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.81%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCFIX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|24.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|67.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Securitized
|26.64%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|60.48%
|Corporate
|26.10%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.54%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|4.57%
|Derivative
|13.48%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|4.29%
|Government
|11.56%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|82.29%
|Municipal
|0.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCFIX % Rank
|US
|57.96%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|98.95%
|Non US
|14.43%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|19.90%
|OCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|3.33%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|91.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.28%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|32.39%
|OCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|64.71%
|OCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|219.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|71.62%
|OCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|98.49%
|OCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.65%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|94.02%
|OCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2013
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2010
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2009
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2008
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2008
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2008
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2007
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2006
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2006
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2005
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2004
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2004
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2004
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2003
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2011
11.1
11.1%
J. David Hillmeyer is head of multisector/global fixed income in the Americas. He is co-portfolio manager for the fixed rate diversified multisector, core plus, and investment grade corporate bond strategies. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in August 2007 as a vice president and corporate bond trader, he worked for more than 11 years in various roles at Hartford Investment Management Company, including senior corporate bond trader, high yield portfolio manager / trader, and quantitative analyst. He began his career as an investment advisor in January 1989 at Shawmut Bank, leaving the firm as an investment officer in November 1995. Hillmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, and he is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 29, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Ms. Mardarovici joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in March 2019 as Senior Vice President and co-head of the firm’s multisector and core plus strategies. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than 13 years at BMO Global Asset Management as a senior portfolio manager. Since 2014, she was a member of the management committee of TCH, BMO’s US fixed income group, and helped lead business strategy and development efforts. Mardarovici was also responsible for driving investment strategy and managing institutional portfolios and mutual funds across a wide spectrum of strategies,
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...