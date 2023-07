Mr. Li is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s investments. Mr. Li has been a Vice President and portfolio manager of the Fund since July 1997.Mr. Li has been a Senior Vice President of the Sub-Adviser since June 2011. He was a Vice President of the Sub-Adviser from November 1998 to May 2011 and was an Assistant Vice President of the Sub-Adviser from January 1997 to November 1998.Li was a senior quantitative analyst in the Investment Management Policy Group of Brown Brothers Harriman before joining Oppenheimer Funds. Prior to that, he was a consultant for Acadian Asset Management, Inc. Before entering the investment business, Shanquan was associate director and senior researcher of the Development Research Center of the State Council, a think tank for the Chinese government.