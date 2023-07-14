Frank V. Jennings, PhD, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc and/or its affiliates since 2019. Mr. Jennings has been a Senior Vice President since February 2006 and was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc from September 1995 to January 2006. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 1995, Frank was Managing Director of global equities for Paine Webber Mitchell Hutchins. At Paine Webber, he managed a global fund, a global growth and income fund, a global small-cap fund and a European growth fund. Prior to that, he was a Portfolio Manager with AIG Global Investors, a Senior International Economist for Prudential Insurance Company, and an Investment Strategist for Gulf and Occidental Investment Company in Geneva, Switzerland.