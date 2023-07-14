Home
Trending ETFs

OGIYX (Mutual Fund)

OGIYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund

OGIYX | Fund

$52.91

$5.67 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.7%

1 yr return

14.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

Net Assets

$5.67 B

Holdings in Top 10

24.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$53.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OGIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Jennings

Fund Description

OGIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -44.3% 9.5% 92.95%
1 Yr 14.5% -51.1% 24.7% 94.84%
3 Yr -7.4%* -6.4% 28.0% 88.51%
5 Yr -6.2%* -4.2% 18.3% 72.80%
10 Yr 4.0%* 1.0% 13.7% 17.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.5% -50.5% 18.8% 85.14%
2021 -2.4% -27.4% 103.5% 49.65%
2020 8.7% 3.5% 66.4% 78.57%
2019 4.8% -64.5% 5.6% 76.98%
2018 -5.7% -9.3% 49.7% 1.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -44.3% 9.5% 92.95%
1 Yr 14.5% -51.1% 24.7% 94.19%
3 Yr -7.4%* -6.4% 28.0% 85.81%
5 Yr -6.2%* -4.2% 18.3% 72.00%
10 Yr 5.1%* 1.0% 13.7% 17.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.5% -50.6% 18.8% 85.14%
2021 -2.4% -27.4% 103.5% 49.65%
2020 8.7% 3.5% 66.4% 78.57%
2019 4.8% -64.5% 5.6% 85.71%
2018 -5.7% -9.3% 53.2% 1.89%

NAV & Total Return History

OGIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OGIYX Category Low Category High OGIYX % Rank
Net Assets 5.67 B 2.31 M 71.6 B 14.38%
Number of Holdings 128 31 9561 33.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.43 B 452 K 5.44 B 13.75%
Weighting of Top 10 24.56% 4.2% 63.4% 36.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 5.86%
  2. M3 Inc 3.04%
  3. M3 Inc 3.04%
  4. M3 Inc 3.04%
  5. M3 Inc 3.04%
  6. M3 Inc 3.04%
  7. M3 Inc 3.04%
  8. M3 Inc 3.04%
  9. M3 Inc 3.04%
  10. M3 Inc 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OGIYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.23% 40.59% 104.41% 29.38%
Cash 		1.77% -4.41% 47.07% 70.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 75.63%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 81.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 75.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 75.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OGIYX % Rank
Technology 		46.07% 0.00% 93.40% 3.13%
Healthcare 		19.52% 0.00% 28.38% 6.25%
Industrials 		15.87% 0.00% 53.77% 83.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.30% 0.00% 71.20% 59.38%
Communication Services 		5.12% 0.00% 23.15% 28.13%
Consumer Defense 		3.18% 0.00% 52.28% 73.75%
Financial Services 		0.99% 0.00% 75.07% 83.13%
Basic Materials 		0.95% 0.00% 26.39% 76.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 90.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 91.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 83.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OGIYX % Rank
Non US 		55.95% 12.39% 83.06% 26.25%
US 		42.28% 6.76% 79.19% 59.38%

OGIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OGIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.43% 2.93% 85.00%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.30% 1.25% 30.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

OGIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OGIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OGIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 145.00% 4.20%

OGIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OGIYX Category Low Category High OGIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 78.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OGIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OGIYX Category Low Category High OGIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.47% -1.92% 6.98% 71.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OGIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OGIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Jennings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1995

26.68

26.7%

Frank V. Jennings, PhD, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc and/or its affiliates since 2019. Mr. Jennings has been a Senior Vice President since February 2006 and was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc from September 1995 to January 2006. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 1995, Frank was Managing Director of global equities for Paine Webber Mitchell Hutchins. At Paine Webber, he managed a global fund, a global growth and income fund, a global small-cap fund and a European growth fund. Prior to that, he was a Portfolio Manager with AIG Global Investors, a Senior International Economist for Prudential Insurance Company, and an Investment Strategist for Gulf and Occidental Investment Company in Geneva, Switzerland.

Maire Lane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2020

1.67

1.7%

Maire Lane, PhD, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Lane was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. From 2008 to 2017, she served as a senior analyst at Wilson Capital Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

