YTD Return
18.8%
1 yr return
14.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$5.67 B
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|OGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.67 B
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|16.25%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|31
|9561
|35.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.43 B
|452 K
|5.44 B
|15.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.56%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|38.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.23%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|31.25%
|Cash
|1.77%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|71.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|77.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|83.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|77.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|77.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Technology
|46.07%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|5.00%
|Healthcare
|19.52%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|8.13%
|Industrials
|15.87%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|85.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.30%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|61.25%
|Communication Services
|5.12%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|30.00%
|Consumer Defense
|3.18%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|75.63%
|Financial Services
|0.99%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|85.00%
|Basic Materials
|0.95%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|78.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|91.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|93.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|85.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Non US
|55.95%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|28.13%
|US
|42.28%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|61.25%
|OGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|95.00%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|32.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|OGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OGIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|5.59%
|OGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|80.63%
|OGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.35%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|66.24%
|OGIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1995
26.68
26.7%
Frank V. Jennings, PhD, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc and/or its affiliates since 2019. Mr. Jennings has been a Senior Vice President since February 2006 and was a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc from September 1995 to January 2006. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 1995, Frank was Managing Director of global equities for Paine Webber Mitchell Hutchins. At Paine Webber, he managed a global fund, a global growth and income fund, a global small-cap fund and a European growth fund. Prior to that, he was a Portfolio Manager with AIG Global Investors, a Senior International Economist for Prudential Insurance Company, and an Investment Strategist for Gulf and Occidental Investment Company in Geneva, Switzerland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Maire Lane, PhD, CFA, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. From 2017 to 2019, Ms. Lane was associated with OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm. From 2008 to 2017, she served as a senior analyst at Wilson Capital Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
