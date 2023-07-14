Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.2%
1 yr return
-16.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-23.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-15.1%
Net Assets
$67.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.6%
Expense Ratio 1.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 241.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in China securities. Currently, China securities include 1) equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan; or 2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan (collectively, referred to as “China”) but which are listed and traded elsewhere.
The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), and sub-adviser, Oberweis Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”), believe have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, as well as equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes) which are expected to provide the fund exposure to certain classes of shares traded in foreign markets which would otherwise not be available to the Fund. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties rated A or better by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s Corporation or issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties deemed to be of similar quality by OAM. Equity-linked certificates are derivative securities generally issued by banks or broker-dealers that are linked to the performance of an underlying foreign security. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates linked to the performance of foreign securities in countries in which the Fund may invest, including but not limited to China. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity-linked certificates linked to the performance of China securities are considered China securities.
The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM and the Sub-Adviser consider to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM and the Sub-Adviser select companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to the OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews.
OAM and the Sub-Adviser may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy.
The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:
Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.
Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.
Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.
Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.
Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.
Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.
Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.
|Period
|OCHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.2%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|15.00%
|1 Yr
|-16.9%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|70.00%
|3 Yr
|-23.2%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|93.52%
|5 Yr
|-15.1%*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|92.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|7.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|97.35%
|2021
|-18.2%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|95.41%
|2020
|12.0%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|37.89%
|2019
|7.3%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|30.11%
|2018
|-10.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|97.47%
|Period
|OCHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.2%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|9.24%
|1 Yr
|-16.9%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|53.78%
|3 Yr
|-23.2%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|94.29%
|5 Yr
|-15.1%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|90.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|7.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|OCHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|97.35%
|2021
|-18.2%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|95.41%
|2020
|12.0%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|37.89%
|2019
|7.3%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|30.11%
|2018
|-10.1%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|97.47%
|OCHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.3 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|53.33%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|21
|961
|29.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.2 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|65.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.62%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|94.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|46.61%
|Other
|1.39%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|6.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|7.76%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|90.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|8.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.17%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|9.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.20%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|28.45%
|Industrials
|16.87%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|19.83%
|Basic Materials
|10.07%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|12.07%
|Real Estate
|6.03%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|12.07%
|Consumer Defense
|5.94%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|59.48%
|Healthcare
|3.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.03%
|Utilities
|3.23%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|13.79%
|Communication Services
|2.32%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|62.07%
|Energy
|2.17%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|18.10%
|Financial Services
|1.52%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|81.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.70%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|63.25%
|US
|1.91%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|9.40%
|OCHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.62%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|29.82%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|96.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|2.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|OCHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|OCHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|60.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OCHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|241.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|97.80%
|OCHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|55.83%
|OCHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OCHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OCHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|76.72%
|OCHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.416
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2005
16.67
16.7%
Jim is President of Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. and oversees all investment research at Oberweis. He has spent his entire career managing portfolios of high-growth, small-cap companies. Jim is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Jim earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He has been a featured guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and authors a growth stock column for Forbes. Jim is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Economic Club of Chicago, the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago, and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 19, 2016
6.04
6.0%
Effective October 1, 2018, Barry transferred to OAM (Hong Kong) Ltd. from OAM (Asia) Ltd. Barry Wang joined OAM (Asia) Ltd. in June 2011 as an Analyst for the China investment team and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in May 2016. Previously, Barry Wang worked at Wensli Group in Hangzhou, China as an equity research analyst with responsibility for the Chinese healthcare sector. Barry Wang completed his Master’s program in International Finance from Columbia University in May 2011. He also earned a Master’s degree in International Relations from Peking University and a Bachelor’s degree in history from Beijing Normal University. Barry Wang is fluent in Mandarin, Shanghainese and English and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
