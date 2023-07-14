The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in China securities. Currently, China securities include 1) equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan; or 2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in The People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong or Taiwan (collectively, referred to as “China”) but which are listed and traded elsewhere.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), and sub-adviser, Oberweis Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (the “Sub-Adviser”), believe have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, as well as equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes) which are expected to provide the fund exposure to certain classes of shares traded in foreign markets which would otherwise not be available to the Fund. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties rated A or better by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s Corporation or issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties deemed to be of similar quality by OAM. Equity-linked certificates are derivative securities generally issued by banks or broker-dealers that are linked to the performance of an underlying foreign security. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates linked to the performance of foreign securities in countries in which the Fund may invest, including but not limited to China. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity-linked certificates linked to the performance of China securities are considered China securities.

The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM and the Sub-Adviser consider to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM and the Sub-Adviser select companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to the OAM and the Sub-Adviser’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews.

OAM and the Sub-Adviser may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy.

The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.