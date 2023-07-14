Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.1%
Net Assets
$14 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.2%
Expense Ratio 2.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in securities of companies based in emerging markets. Currently, securities of companies based in emerging markets include: (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under the law of an emerging market country or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter in an emerging market country; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries or derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries consist of any country defined as Emerging Market, Frontier, or Developing by MSCI, the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), or the World Bank.
The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and may invest in equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes). The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the
Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of small- and medium-size companies which OAM defines as those with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion or within the range of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap Index, whichever is greater.
|Period
|OBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|16.90%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|20.66%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|22.70%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|4.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|69.61%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|29.82%
|2020
|12.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|4.63%
|2019
|5.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|25.53%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|OBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|16.05%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|18.42%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|24.19%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|6.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OBEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|69.61%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|29.82%
|2020
|12.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|4.63%
|2019
|5.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|25.53%
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|OBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14 M
|717 K
|102 B
|89.62%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|6734
|72.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.68 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|91.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.23%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|73.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OBEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.00%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|87.06%
|Other
|6.99%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|0.25%
|Cash
|0.01%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|91.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|72.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|67.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|71.83%
|OBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.80%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|7.12%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|95.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|OBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|58.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OBEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|69.86%
|OBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|85.46%
|OBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OBEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.87%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|95.78%
|OBEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
Mark joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in January 2018 and is the lead Portfolio Manager for the Oberweis Emerging Markets strategy. Previously, he worked for Scout Investment beginning in March 2008 as an International Equity Analyst and from 2012-2017 as the lead Portfolio Manager of the Scout Emerging Markets Fund. Mark started his career in 2003 as an equity analyst at Morningstar. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Kansas City. He earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Kansas and a BA in Modern History from Oxford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
