The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in securities of companies based in emerging markets. Currently, securities of companies based in emerging markets include: (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under the law of an emerging market country or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter in an emerging market country; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries or derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries consist of any country defined as Emerging Market, Frontier, or Developing by MSCI, the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), or the World Bank.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and may invest in equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes). The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the

Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of small- and medium-size companies which OAM defines as those with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion or within the range of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap Index, whichever is greater.