OIEMX (Mutual Fund)

Oberweis Emerging Markets Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.59 +0.05 +0.43%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (OBEMX) Primary Inst (OIEMX)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$14 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OIEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Weber

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any) in securities of companies based in emerging markets. Currently, securities of companies based in emerging markets include: (1) equity securities of companies that are organized under the law of an emerging market country or that are primarily traded on an exchange or over-the-counter in an emerging market country; or (2) equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries or derive at least 50% of their revenues from business activities in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries consist of any country defined as Emerging Market, Frontier, or Developing by MSCI, the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), or the World Bank.

The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest in Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and may invest in equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes). The Fund seeks to invest in those companies which OAM considers to have above-average long-term growth potential. OAM selects companies which meet this criteria based on, among other things, fundamental analysis of individual securities. OAM’s fundamental analysis entails an evaluation of an individual company’s future growth prospects. OAM’s evaluation may be based on, among other things, financial statement analysis, stock valuation in relation to OAM’s estimate of future earnings, evaluation of competitive product or service offerings, future research and development pipeline and management interviews. OAM may actively trade the Fund’s portfolio, and as a result, the

Fund’s portfolio turnover rate may be high. There are no restrictions on the capitalization of companies whose securities the Fund may buy; however, the Fund generally invests in the stocks of small- and medium-size companies which OAM defines as those with a market capitalization of less than $5 billion or within the range of companies in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap Index, whichever is greater.

Read More

OIEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -11.0% 30.2% 15.88%
1 Yr 14.2% -12.7% 29.2% 19.90%
3 Yr 2.1%* -17.0% 12.8% 19.64%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 2.91%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.1% 7.2% 67.37%
2021 -0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 29.26%
2020 12.7% -7.2% 79.7% 4.34%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 23.11%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -30.3% 30.2% 15.03%
1 Yr 14.2% -48.9% 29.2% 17.66%
3 Yr 2.1%* -16.3% 12.8% 21.52%
5 Yr 4.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 4.75%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.1% -50.1% 7.2% 67.37%
2021 -0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 29.26%
2020 12.7% -7.2% 79.7% 4.34%
2019 5.3% -4.4% 9.2% 23.11%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OIEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OIEMX Category Low Category High OIEMX % Rank
Net Assets 14 M 717 K 102 B 89.75%
Number of Holdings 69 10 6734 72.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.68 M 340 K 19.3 B 91.74%
Weighting of Top 10 26.23% 2.8% 71.7% 73.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR 4.80%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OIEMX % Rank
Stocks 		93.00% 0.90% 110.97% 87.18%
Other 		6.99% -1.48% 9.95% 0.38%
Cash 		0.01% -23.67% 20.19% 91.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 74.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 70.06%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 73.86%

OIEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.55% 0.03% 41.06% 9.50%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.00% 96.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

OIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 71.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 190.00% 70.02%

OIEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OIEMX Category Low Category High OIEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 86.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OIEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OIEMX Category Low Category High OIEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.62% -1.98% 17.62% 91.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OIEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OIEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Mark joined Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. in January 2018 and is the lead Portfolio Manager for the Oberweis Emerging Markets strategy. Previously, he worked for Scout Investment beginning in March 2008 as an International Equity Analyst and from 2012-2017 as the lead Portfolio Manager of the Scout Emerging Markets Fund. Mark started his career in 2003 as an equity analyst at Morningstar. Mark holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Kansas City. He earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Kansas and a BA in Modern History from Oxford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

