Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oberweis Global Opportunities Fund

OBEGX | Fund

$28.14

$56 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.8%

1 yr return

20.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

Net Assets

$56 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OBEGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oberweis Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Oberweis
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Oberweis

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of relatively small companies, which, at the time of investment, have a market capitalization of less than or equal to $1.5 billion or are within the range of companies represented in the MSCI ACWI Small-Cap Index, whichever is greater. The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The non-U.S. companies in which the Fund invests may be securities of companies in developed or developing (or emerging) markets, including Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, as well as equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes) which are expected to provide the fund exposure to certain classes of shares traded in foreign markets which would otherwise not be available to the Fund. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties rated A or better by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s Corporation or issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties deemed to be of similar quality by OAM. Equity-linked certificates are derivative securities generally issued by banks or broker-dealers that are linked to the performance of an underlying foreign security. OAM anticipates that approximately 40 – 60% of the Fund’s assets, on average over time, will be invested in emerging growth companies outside the United States.

The Fund seeks to invest in up-and-coming companies which OAM believes have the potential for increasing profitability and accelerating growth. The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.

OBEGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -44.3% 9.5% 87.82%
1 Yr 20.1% -51.1% 24.7% 88.39%
3 Yr -1.6%* -6.4% 28.0% 21.62%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.2% 18.3% 56.00%
10 Yr 1.1%* 1.0% 13.7% 34.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -50.5% 18.8% 81.76%
2021 -1.7% -27.4% 103.5% 8.39%
2020 13.7% 3.5% 66.4% 45.71%
2019 5.9% -64.5% 5.6% 90.48%
2018 -7.0% -9.3% 49.7% 64.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OBEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.8% -44.3% 9.5% 87.18%
1 Yr 20.1% -51.1% 24.7% 83.87%
3 Yr -1.6%* -6.4% 28.0% 19.59%
5 Yr -0.7%* -4.2% 18.3% 52.80%
10 Yr 4.8%* 1.0% 13.7% 30.95%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OBEGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -50.6% 18.8% 81.76%
2021 -1.7% -27.4% 103.5% 8.39%
2020 13.7% 3.5% 66.4% 45.71%
2019 5.9% -64.5% 5.6% 92.86%
2018 -7.0% -9.3% 53.2% 16.98%

NAV & Total Return History

OBEGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OBEGX Category Low Category High OBEGX % Rank
Net Assets 56 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 72.50%
Number of Holdings 48 31 9561 82.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.2 M 452 K 5.44 B 57.50%
Weighting of Top 10 41.40% 4.2% 63.4% 18.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synaptics Inc 5.27%
  2. CareDx Inc 4.97%
  3. Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 4.51%
  4. Tupperware Brands Corp 4.46%
  5. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 4.43%
  6. Crocs Inc 4.31%
  7. Intermediate Capital Group PLC 4.06%
  8. Intermediate Capital Group PLC 4.06%
  9. Intermediate Capital Group PLC 4.06%
  10. Intermediate Capital Group PLC 4.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OBEGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.07% 40.59% 104.41% 43.13%
Other 		2.93% -7.94% 19.71% 6.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 64.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 60.00%
Cash 		0.00% -4.41% 47.07% 91.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 60.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBEGX % Rank
Technology 		38.22% 0.00% 93.40% 6.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		24.16% 0.00% 71.20% 8.75%
Healthcare 		21.22% 0.00% 28.38% 8.75%
Financial Services 		4.12% 0.00% 75.07% 70.00%
Industrials 		4.08% 0.00% 53.77% 89.38%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 26.39% 64.38%
Energy 		2.09% 0.00% 36.56% 76.25%
Consumer Defense 		1.38% 0.00% 52.28% 90.63%
Communication Services 		1.02% 0.00% 23.15% 55.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 81.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 88.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OBEGX % Rank
US 		50.02% 6.76% 79.19% 43.75%
Non US 		47.05% 12.39% 83.06% 35.00%

OBEGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OBEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.38% 0.43% 2.93% 26.88%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.30% 1.25% 52.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% 94.64%

Sales Fees

OBEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OBEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 1.00% 2.00% 80.77%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OBEGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 7.00% 145.00% 92.59%

OBEGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OBEGX Category Low Category High OBEGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 64.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OBEGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OBEGX Category Low Category High OBEGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -1.92% 6.98% 84.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OBEGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OBEGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Oberweis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2001

20.58

20.6%

Jim is President of Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. and oversees all investment research at Oberweis. He has spent his entire career managing portfolios of high-growth, small-cap companies. Jim is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Jim earned an MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago and a BS in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He has been a featured guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Television and authors a growth stock column for Forbes. Jim is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), the Economic Club of Chicago, the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago, and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

