The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of relatively small companies, which, at the time of investment, have a market capitalization of less than or equal to $1.5 billion or are within the range of companies represented in the MSCI ACWI Small-Cap Index, whichever is greater. The Fund invests principally in the common stocks of companies that the Fund’s investment adviser, Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. (“OAM”), believes have the potential for significant long-term growth in market value. The Fund may invest without limit in U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The non-U.S. companies in which the Fund invests may be securities of companies in developed or developing (or emerging) markets, including Chinese securities acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, as well as equity-linked certificates (also called Participatory Notes) which are expected to provide the fund exposure to certain classes of shares traded in foreign markets which would otherwise not be available to the Fund. The Fund may invest in equity-linked certificates issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties rated A or better by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s Corporation or issued and/or guaranteed by counterparties deemed to be of similar quality by OAM. Equity-linked certificates are derivative securities generally issued by banks or broker-dealers that are linked to the performance of an underlying foreign security. OAM anticipates that approximately 40 – 60% of the Fund’s assets, on average over time, will be invested in emerging growth companies outside the United States.

The Fund seeks to invest in up-and-coming companies which OAM believes have the potential for increasing profitability and accelerating growth. The Fund seeks to invest in equity securities that typically exhibit the following characteristics:

Under-Appreciated Revenue and Earnings Growth — potential for revenue and/or earnings growth in excess of consensus expectations.

Timely Catalyst — a recent positive earnings release or an earnings surprise that tangibly and quantitatively begins to confirm that consensus analyst expectations are too low.

Inflection Point of Change — a business that is experiencing change — often from a new product, a new management team or a regulatory change — as these changes can drive unexpected or underestimated growth. A significant gap generally exists between OAM’s forecasts and consensus analyst expectations.

Limited Analyst Coverage — a company not widely followed by other analysts to maximize the chances of finding misunderstood situations.

Sustainability — a sustainable business with a competitive position driven by niche market leadership, intellectual capital or unique manufacturing processes. Put another way, a reasonable barrier to competitive entry.

Operating Leverage — profitable and scalable business model, which tends to generate rising net profits margins as revenue growth accelerates.

Valuation — undervalued based on OAM’s growth forecasts and historical valuation metrics afforded the company and/or peers.