YTD Return
15.4%
1 yr return
31.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of non-U.S. companies. In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or non-U.S. company, the Fund considers various factors including, its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of "small cap companies." A small cap company is one whose market capitalization is no greater than the largest market capitalization of any company included in the S&P EPAC (Europe Pacific Asia Composite) Small Cap Index ($17.8 billion as of December 31, 2021).
The Fund may invest in non-U.S. markets throughout the world, including emerging markets. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the AsiaPacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest in the securities of at least five countries outside the United States. There are no geographic limits on the Fund's non-U.S. investments.
The Fund uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company's stock price converges with the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. By "intrinsic value," the Adviser means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. The Adviser believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what it believes is a company's intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund's investment objective. A company trading below its estimated intrinsic value is sometimes referred to as trading at a discount.
The Adviser uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what the Adviser believes are the companies' intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, the Adviser looks for the following characteristics, although the companies selected may not have all of these attributes: (1) free cash flows; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.
Key Tenets of the Oakmark Value Investment Philosophy:
1. Buy businesses that are trading at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. At the time the Adviser buys a company, the Adviser wants the company's stock to be inexpensive relative to what it believes the entire business is worth.
2. Invest with companies expected to grow shareholder value over time. Value investors can sometimes fall into the trap of buying a stock that is inexpensive for a reason—because the company just does not grow. The Adviser looks for businesses that are expected to achieve a combination of dividend yield and per-share growth in business value that is above-average.
3. Invest with management teams that think and act as owners. The Adviser seeks out companies with management teams that understand the dynamics of per share value growth and are focused on achieving such growth. Stock ownership and incentives that align managements' interests with those of shareholders are key components of this analysis.
In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a "bottom-up" approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific economic factors or specific industries. To facilitate its selection of investments that meet the criteria described above, the Adviser uses independent, in-house research to analyze each company. As part of this selection process, the Adviser's analysts typically visit companies and conduct other research on the companies and their industries.
Once the Adviser identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimated intrinsic value and that the company has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, the Adviser may consider buying that stock for the Fund. The Adviser usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated intrinsic value. This means the Adviser sets specific "buy" and "sell" targets for each stock the Fund holds. The Adviser monitors each portfolio holding and adjusts these price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company's fundamentals.
The Adviser believes that holding a relatively small number of stocks allows its "best ideas" to have a meaningful impact on the Fund's performance. Therefore, the Fund's portfolio typically holds forty to seventy stocks rather than hundreds, and as a result, a higher percentage of the Fund's total assets may at times be invested in a particular region, sector or industry.
|Period
|OAZEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|2.0%
|22.5%
|22.64%
|1 Yr
|31.0%
|2.6%
|38.5%
|18.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|18.9%
|42.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|4.1%
|52.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.7%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|OAZEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|60.78%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|13.73%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.5%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|-2.4%
|N/A
|Period
|OAZEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.4%
|-11.6%
|22.5%
|22.64%
|1 Yr
|31.0%
|-13.7%
|38.5%
|18.87%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|18.9%
|42.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.5%
|7.1%
|52.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.9%
|7.6%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|OAZEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|60.78%
|2021
|8.2%
|-2.9%
|9.4%
|13.73%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.7%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.5%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.3%
|-2.3%
|N/A
|OAZEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.42 B
|6.29 M
|11.8 B
|21.15%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|10
|5533
|84.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|429 M
|495 K
|2.65 B
|15.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.95%
|1.9%
|99.9%
|26.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.68%
|84.41%
|100.00%
|57.69%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-0.17%
|9.05%
|50.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|80.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.32%
|1.02%
|82.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|76.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.55%
|80.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.52%
|5.36%
|31.52%
|7.69%
|Financial Services
|21.08%
|3.05%
|32.74%
|32.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.71%
|4.00%
|24.14%
|67.31%
|Technology
|10.10%
|0.00%
|18.01%
|46.15%
|Communication Services
|8.94%
|0.00%
|8.94%
|7.69%
|Healthcare
|8.01%
|0.00%
|9.89%
|17.31%
|Consumer Defense
|6.29%
|3.45%
|18.05%
|55.77%
|Basic Materials
|1.74%
|1.74%
|28.84%
|100.00%
|Real Estate
|1.62%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|78.85%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.19%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.25%
|98.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Non US
|96.87%
|72.39%
|99.90%
|44.23%
|US
|0.81%
|0.00%
|20.11%
|76.92%
|OAZEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.36%
|4.27%
|53.85%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.92%
|87.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.15%
|N/A
|OAZEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|5.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|OAZEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OAZEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|2.00%
|119.00%
|72.92%
|OAZEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|96.30%
|OAZEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OAZEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OAZEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.55%
|-0.10%
|4.33%
|51.92%
|OAZEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 1995
26.6
26.6%
David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2011
11.06
11.1%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Mr. Hance is a Vice President, Director of International Research and a portfolio manager of Harris Associates L.P.. He joined Harris Associates L.P. in 2010. He holds a B.A. in Economics and Legal Studies from Claremont McKenna College (2006).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|26.6
|7.22
|10.34
